Rosen, Cortez Masto introduce Carson City lands bill

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto have introduced what they termed the Carson City Public Land Correction Act.

They said the goal is to promote conservation, improve public lands management and expand economic development opportunities in the capital.

The legislation will provide Carson City with land that can be used for development and improve infrastructure and transportation projects. The proceeds of land sales would go toward education programs and conservation efforts.

Cortez Masto said the plan will spur economic development and fund conservation and restoration projects.

The bill would transfer 258 acres of BLM land to the city for public purposes and flood management. It would allow disposal of 21 acres of Carson land and 28 acres of BLM land for future residential development. Just under a half acre would allow construction of a roundabout connecting south Stewart Street and Curry Street.

Reversionary conditions on two parcels of Carson land would be removed to allow for a school and safety buffer.