Rotary Club of Carson City to learn about snakes

George Baumgardner, curator of natural history at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City, will discuss snakes at next week’s Rotary meeting.

Courtesy

Snakes are on the table at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. Not literally, but they will be the topic of discussion. As always, guests are invited to attend the online meeting.

This week’s speaker, George Baumgardner, is a curator of natural history at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City. In that role he has studied the habitats, flora, and fauna of western North America and has become increasingly involved in educating the public about the of the Nevada’s animals and habitat.

“There are so many misconceptions about snakes,” Baumgardner says. “The most common is that snakes are dangerous and to be feared. There are 15 different snake species in northwestern Nevada, I enjoy enlightening people about their importance to our ecosystem.”

Baumgardner attended Texas A&M University, where he received degrees in zoology and wildlife science, and Memphis State University, where he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in biology. He has studied vertebrates for over 45 years and curated wildlife collections at the University of Texas, Memphis State University, and Texas A&M University.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 12:30 p.m. All meetings are now online due to COVID-19 concerns.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Carson City visit http://www.carsonrotary.org.