Rowe retires from Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Richard Hickox, left, recognizes Rowe on Friday. Rowe retires after 28 years with the CCSO.

A ceremony was conducted Friday at the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office to honor Capt. John Rowe and his retirement from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowe took the step from reserve to full-time deputy in September 1992, and his career has seen many changes. During the 28 years he has served this community and its visitors, Rowe has left a huge mark on this agency and this community. In addition to his regular duties, he taught CPR and first aid for many years to this agency, the fire department, search and rescue as well as other local groups. Rowe was also a DARE instructor at the elementary grade levels teaching young students how to say No to Drugs.

Rowe’s teaching did not end there. He also was instrumental in the field training program, teaching and instructing deputies how to be a patrolman, and what this agency expected from them.

Rowe finished his career at the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office as the operations captain, and his knowledge, consistent and constant presence, storytelling, mentoring, empathy, commitment and dedication will be missed.