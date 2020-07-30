RSVP offers Farmers Market Coupons for Carson City Seniors

Grab some strawberries from a local Farmers Market and make some quick and easy refrigerator strawberry Jam

RSVP has free Farmers Market coupons available for Carson City low-income seniors.

“The SFMNP is a cooperative effort provided by RSVP, the USDA, the Nevada Department of Agriculture, and the State of Nevada Division for Aging and Disability Services,” said Susan Haas, Executive Director & C.E.O. “RSVP distributes these coupons each year to ensure that low income seniors, who may not be able to afford fresh produce, have the opportunity to enjoy the bounty of the farmers markets.”

On Friday, July 24 and Friday, July 31, Farmers Market Coupons will be distributed from 1-3 p.m. or until the coupons are gone. Coupon booklets will be distributed at the Carson City Senior Center in the parking lot, with the help of Carson City Rotary Members, RSVP Volunteers and Staff. The Senior Center is located at 911 Beverly Drive, Carson City. All volunteers and staff will be wearing masks. Volunteers will provide you with directions.

Recipients will receive their coupon via drive-thru and will need to wear a mask when signing for and receiving their coupon books. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided by RSVP.

Each senior can receive only 1 coupon booklet per season and must meet income and residence guidelines stated below. Each coupon book contains 18 $2 coupons for a total of $36 which can be used at the Carson City Farmers Market. Once the booklets are claimed, they cannot be replaced if lost or damaged.

To qualify for coupons, you must be a Nevada resident, 60 years of age or older, and must have an income that does not exceed $23,107 annually ($1,926/month) for a household of one or $31,284 annually ($2,607/month) for a household of two. We are able to give one set of coupons per person.

You will need to present a Nevada ID or a Nevada Driver’s License showing a Carson City residence in order to receive coupons and must sign the self-certification form at the distribution site. The driver’s license will not be physically handled. Each individual will sign a one-page form indicating that they qualify to receive the coupons.

For your safety, the clipboard and pen will be sanitized following each use. Non-senior friends or family members may pick up the coupon booklet for a homebound senior but will need to have the senior’s identification and a note authorizing them to receive the coupons.

For information about this program, or to find out about RSVP services for seniors, contact RSVP at (775) 687-4680 ext. 6, or visit https://nevadaruralrsvp.org/senior-nutrition/.