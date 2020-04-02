RSVP seeks donations to help seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) works diligently to provide transportation and other lifesaving services in Carson City and throughout rural Nevada for elders, veterans and adults with a disability who may have limited or no other resources.

This past year alone, our dedicated volunteer drivers assisted more than 1,000 clients traveling thousands of miles to get to specialty clinics, VA health centers, cancer treatments, dialysis, grocery shopping, pick up prescriptions, and to access other necessary services.

During this critical time people are hunkering down and staying home because of the COVID 19 pandemic. Unfortunately, RSVP has experienced a dramatic drop in donations and needs your help. If you are in a position to give – a donation will help to ensure that we can continue to provide essential services during this time of social distancing and isolation.

“RSVP volunteers continue to provide telephone reassurance, lifesaving referrals and medically necessary trips such as chemotherapy, radiation and dialysis. Now is the time to pull together to support our elders, Veterans and adults with disabilities in your community who need food, medicine and comforting telephone reassurance. In many cases, RSVP is the only lifeline they have” said Susan Haas, Executive Director & CEO of RSVP.

Contributions stay within your community and help support the cost of van maintenance and fuel, mileage reimbursements for the dedicated volunteer drivers, and program operations. Donations can make the difference on whether RSVP can provide essential rides or not.

As a Nevada-based nonprofit 501 c (3) community service organization, donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. But even more important, donations help RSVP maintain the continuity of services which are so vital to keeping our seniors independent and in their own homes and avoid costly institutionalization.

All donations can be sent to: RSVP 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 6, Carson City, NV 89706, or made on-line at: http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org/WaysToHelp/DonateNow. With questions, contact Susan C. Haas, RSVP Executive Director & C.E.O., at: (775) 687-4680 x 2 or via email at: shaas@nvrsvp.com.