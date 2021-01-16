Rupert’s Auto Body donates car to help fire victim

Rupert’s Auto Body donated a car to beloved tribal elder, Dinah Pete of Woodford, Calif., on Thursday.

Dinah lost her home and vehicle and granddaughter as a result of an electrical fire in September.

Several other people in the house sustained injuries, and neighbors broke windows in an attempt to come to the aid of those inside. Unfortunately the fire continued to spread and resulted in the burning of the adjacent house and trailer.

“When we learned of this horrific event, we wanted to extend help and support in some way to the families involved. We saw that there was an area where we could offer support and assistance, by providing a vehicle to replace the one that was lost in the fire,” said Ted Rupert. “We recently had a customer that sustained damages to her car that were more than the value of the vehicle, and she desired to donate the vehicle to the shop. We opted to make all of the repairs for free and then use the car as a donation to Dinah Pete. The customer who donated the car was very happy to hear that the car was going to a good cause. Although the gesture is small, we sincerely hope that it will help.”

Dinah Pete was emotional and grateful to learn of our intentions to help out with replacing her car, and graciously accepted our offer.

She expressed her appreciation in heartfelt words at the presentation, saying to Ted Rupert, “You are a prime example of what is needed in this world, to step up and help those in need, without being asked. I greatly appreciate Rupert’s Auto Body, and all of the people who made this happen.”

Rupert’s Auto Body has supported many causes through the years from youth sports and organizations, to children’s programs and local schools. Rupert’s also have taken special pride in providing support to the Washoe Tribe and its members.