RV park permit appeal on Carson City supervisors agenda

Agenda: https://carson.org/home/showdocument?id=65494

The appeal of a special use permit for an extended stay RV park is back on the agenda for the Board of Supervisors next meeting.

The supervisors were slated to hear the appeal two weeks ago, but the item was pulled because of an error in the notice sent to nearby residents.

The proposed RV park on Old Hot Springs Road plans to have 277 spaces for RV parking, and be built in three phases, starting with construction of a check-in building, manager’s residence, laundry facilities, restrooms, and general store along with 127 RV spaces.

Sierra Skies RV Resort went before the Planning Commission in January because the developers plan to offer 180-day stays, which requires a special use permit.

At the meeting, several neighbors to the property spoke in opposition to the project, citing concerns it would become a permanent mobile home park.

The commission approved the SUP and one resident on Mark Way adjacent to the property filed an appeal to the board.

Most of the remainder of Thursday’s meeting will be consumed with bills before the 80th Session of the Nevada Legislature.

Ten separate agenda items cover 11 bills, including bills on affordable housing, public records, and marijuana lounges. The board may take action on each bill to support, oppose, or remain neutral on the legislation.

The board will also consider a policy to implement aesthetic requirements and procedures for small cell equipment installation on poles and street lights located in Carson City rights of way; revise the city’s Emergency Operations Plan; and vote whether to approve two contracts, one for design and construction for three miles of the Carson River Trail, and another for Long Ranch Park ramp and path improvements.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.