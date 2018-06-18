Sadie Munoz went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2018 at the age of 84.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Joe of 25 years. Also by her parents and her older brother Bill.

She is survived by her siblings, brother Gilbert (Peggy), brother Don, and two sisters Karla and Lenora. She also had six children from a previous marriage. Four sons, Gilbert, Tano (Tammy), Mark, Dale (Valerie), and two daughters Dina (Gene), and Julie. She also has 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She also has 6 step-children, 17 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Service will be held Saturday June 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic church.