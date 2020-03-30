Salvation Army holds drive-through food distribution Wednesday

Capt. Mark Cyr of The Salvation Army.

Courtesy

The Salvation Army is continuing to support local food insecure neighbors through their food pantry by delivering food to the older and more vulnerable population, so they do not need to leave their homes. The Army’s Fresh Foods Distribution on Wednesdays is now a drive-through to better protect the public and the Army’s volunteers and staff.

The Salvation Army has seen an increase in need as many in our community have found themselves out of work during this crisis.

“We have seen our deliveries in Carson City and Douglas County more than triple and the drive through food pick was double last week,” said Capt. Mark Cyr, the local leader of The Salvation Army. “We’ve had to make a couple food orders that are not budgeted to keep up with the demand so we can use a little extra help financially and we also need help with food donations.”

How You Can Help:

Monetary or food donations can be sent or dropped to The Salvation Army 911 E. Second St. Carson City, 89701. Donations can also be given online at covid19.gosalarmy.org.

Most needed food items: bread, cereal, eggs, milk, canned or frozen meat, microwavable meals.