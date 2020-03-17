Salvation Army in Carson City and Douglas County still open

Salvation Army officers in the Western Territory have been placed on emergency disaster status, accoprding to a news release.

Federal guidelines to keep meetings down to 10 people led to the closure of before and after school programs, but all other programs are running, the release said.

The food pantry is open. All visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizers set up at entrances. The open pantry, which normally allows client to shop for themselves, will be staffed with a personal shopper.

The Salvation Army is making arrangements with existing clients who are older or have serious medical issues and offering delivery services for food.

The Night off the Streets Shelter (a collaborative ministry) is still open through March 31 and serving 24% more homeless than last year.

All Salvation Army facilities are being made available to local and state governments for any purpose to deal with this crisis.

Sunday Morning Worship Service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 11:15 a.m.

The Salvation Army is located at 911 E. 2nd St. The telephone numbers is 775-887-9120 ext. 1.

Hours of operation

Food Pantry and other Social Services

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Fresh Foods Wednesday

Wednesday 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.