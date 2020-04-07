Salvation Army in Carson City taking donations for healthcare workers

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center is partnering with the Salvation Army in Carson City to collect donations to serve medical workers and healthcare providers in the Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey xounties who are in need during the COVID-19 response.

The Salvation Army is taking donations as well as continuing to meet the daily needs of the vulnerable populations. Your donations will continue to help the Salvation Army respond to the current situation.

Items that are needed include:

• Disinfectant wipes

• Disposable gowns in original, unopened packaging

• Hand sanitizer

• Medical face shields in original, unopened packaging

• Medical gloves in original, unopened packaging

• N95 masks in original, unopened packing

• PAPRs (Powered Air Purifying Respirator)

• Safety glasses in original, unopened packaging

• Disposable shoe/boot covers in original, unopened packaging

• Surgical masks in original, unopened packaging

• Tyvek suits in original, unopened packaging

Food donations will be accepted in Carson City by The Salvation Army food bank, the Douglas County Food Closet, the Healthy Communities Coalition in Lyon County, and the Community Chest in Storey County. The Quad EOC is not seeking monetary donations at this time.

If you are able to make an in-kind donation of any of the above items, please drop donations off at 3320 Research Way #100 Carson City.

For information, or if you or someone you know needs help, contact the Salvation Army, 775-885-1898, to see what services are available.