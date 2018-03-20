Sandbags available in Lyon County

Based upon projected weather forecast for this weekend Lyon County has implemented self fill sand bag locations in Central Lyon County.

Lyon County does not anticipate significant flooding but advises citizens that are prone to flash flooding to prepare.

Lyon County will monitor the locations and will stock them with more supplies as needed. Currently each location has 8-plus tons of sand and 2 bundles of sandbags (1000 bags).

Locations are as follows:

56 Red Rock Rd, Mound House (Fire Station); Dayton Toll Rd, Silver City at the Y (HWY 341 and HWY 342); 200 Lakes Blvd, Dayton (front gate); 460 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton (Fire Station); 404 Keystone Ave, Mark Twain (Utilities Building); 8105 W HWY 50, Stagecoach (Community Center at Cheyenne Tr.); Animal Services, HWY 50 E Silver Springs