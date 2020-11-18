Satchmo learns patience with Watson

Spark Lee is a sweet four-year-old Beagle/Heeler mix. He came to CAPS because his family moved and could not take him. He is an active boy who loves running free in the big yard and walking on a leash. He is looking for an active family who will appreciate his sweet disposition and will welcome him into their lives. Come out and meet him; you will fall in love!

Watson here and I recently took a road trip to California to meet my new puppy nephew Satchmo. The name Satchmo is Yiddish, and it means satchel mouth. Honestly, Satchmo lived up to his name, because he has a big mouth and I became the official chew toy.

When we first arrived, he barked and acted furious, but after a few minutes, he realized that I was no threat and I am a lot bigger. Golly, puppies have super energy!

I tried to teach him the rules of dog behavior, and I think he understood well because I gave him the old back-off growl.

In dog language, there are four general rules to prevent play from escalating into fighting.

Communicate clearly: When you want to play, you bow by crouching on your front legs while standing on your hind legs. Known as the play bow it indicates that you want to romp. The message is “play with me.”

Mind your manners: Dogs consider their play partners’ abilities and engage in self-handicapping and role reversing to create and maintain equal footing. This rule is easy to see when an adult dog is playing with a puppy or a big dog with a tiny one. The dominant dog will take turns letting the other dog win.

Admit when you are wrong: When play gets out of hand and a dog misbehaves, he apologizes. After an intense bite, a bow sends the message, “Sorry I bit you so hard, I was just playing. Don’t leave; I’ll play fair.” For play to continue, the aggrieved dog must forgive the offender. Usually forgiveness is given; understanding and tolerance are abundant in play.

Be honest: Apologies must be sincere. If an individual continues to play unfairly or sends dishonest signals, the pack will ostracize him. This has grave consequences in the wild, as an individual alone will perish quickly.

I had a good time with Satchmo and thanks to Uncle Watson, he got the rules down quickly.

XOXO Watson

