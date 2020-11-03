Saving Zoe the baby burro

Ridge is a handsome two-year-old heeler/mix. He doesn’t have a tail so he wiggles his entire behind when he meets people. Ridge is learning to walk on a leash, and he enjoys walking. He is looking for that special someone who will spend time with him. Can you be that someone? Come meet Ridge and watch him shake his booty.

It is wonderful how a few words with a new acquaintance can lead to an incredible story. Last week at a car dealership we happened to meet Richard Gardner. We talked about the fires burning locally, and it turns out that the flames were sparking the forest around his home and he had to evacuate all of his animals. He rescues burros and has a menagerie of critters in his care.

Richard proceeded to tell us the most heartwarming story about a baby burro named Zoe.

The story began in August 2013 when the Gardner’s adopted three burros at the BLM Palomino Valley Center. As the winter arrived, they realized Lexi, one of the burros, was pregnant.

Lexi’s foal arrived in April, and they named her Zoe, which means life in Greek. Zoe needed plasma infusions on day two and by day four, she was walking on the toes of her hind legs because of a wound. The wound was around the pastern bone, which reduced her flexibility.

The emergency vet splinted her legs to stabilize the tendons and treated the wound.

Dr. Ian Lafoon at Large Animal Veterinary Services took Zoe to his home for further treatment. Unfortunately, her condition did not improve and amputating her foot was necessary.

Equines cannot survive with just three legs so Zoe would need a prosthetic in order to survive.

Getting a prosthetic for Zoe was a major decision, because they wanted her to have a normal life. After researching the procedures, Richard and his wife decided to proceed. They drove 1,400 miles to the Rocky Mountain Equine Hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming where Dr. Ted Vlahos would operate on Zoe.

The first surgery went well and Zoe was able to put weigh on the prosthetic. Sadly, the other foot developed the same problem necessitating amputation of her other hind foot. To everyone’s relief her second surgery was successful.

Zoe has become the princess of prosthetics, and she is surviving and flourishing with her two new rear legs. You can see Zoe in all of her glory on the Facebook page; Saving Zoe the Baby Burro. The moral of this story is, kindness never fails.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.