School board meets to discuss reopening plans

A Regular Meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees will be held Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the in the Virtual Platform of GotoMeeting, 690 S. Maine St., Fallon, Nevada 89406.

In person:

If you attend the meeting in person, please follow the Governor’s directives:

• Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Please wear masks.

• Maintain six feet of social distance between you and other individuals. Seats will

be placed six feet apart.

Virtual platform:

To join the meeting, click this link:

You will also receive a call-in number after you register should you need to use the audio from your phone for the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you experience any problems accessing the meeting, please email comments@churchillcsd.com.

Public comment:

For public comment, members of the public can comment in person, electronically, or email their comments to comments@churchillcsd.com.

Agenda:

• Report on the Nevada Educator Performance Framework (NEPF) regarding the scores from the 2019-2020 evaluations and staff survey data (written report provided).

• Update regarding District-related matters

• Update regarding other business items

• Update regarding the Re-opening of Schools Plan.

• Receive an update regarding the FY21 budget.

• Approve whole district participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a USDA provision under which the District would be fully reimbursed for 85% of all meals served (breakfast and lunch), regardless of student eligibility for free and reduced meals, and under which the District would be restricted from charging fees for any meals served, thereby reducing the costs of administering meal fees and pursuing collections of unpaid fees.

• Find if exigent circumstances exist to take action with one hearing on a policy concerning the implementation and enforcement of controlling health standard to help control the spread of COVID-19.

• Approve Policy 7170.0 concerning the implementation and enforcement of controlling health standards to help control the spread of COVID-19.