School board meets to discuss reopening plans

A regular meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the in the Virtual Platform of GotoMeeting, 690 S. Maine St., Fallon, Nevada 89406.

In person:

If you attend the meeting in person, please follow the Governor’s directives:

• Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Please wear masks.

• Maintain six feet of social distance between you and other individuals. Seats will

be placed six feet apart.

Virtual platform:

To join the meeting, click this link:

You will also receive a call-in number after you register should you need to use the audio from your phone for the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you experience any problems accessing the meeting, please email comments@churchillcsd.com.

Public comment:

For public comment, members of the public can comment in person, electronically, or email their comments to comments@churchillcsd.com.

Agenda:

• The Board will recognize McKay Winder as the Top High Placing Individual on

the 2020 Nevada State FFA Poultry Team and the 2020 Nevada State FFA Poultry First Place Team

• Update regarding the Strategic Plan Goal II — Communications Plan Update

• Discuss potential budget reductions for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

• Approve elements of the District’s Reopening Plan.

• Receive information on, discuss, and may take preliminary action on the school district policies.