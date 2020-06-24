School board meets Wednesday

A Regular Meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees will be held Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the in the Virtual Platform of GotoMeeting, 690 S. Maine St., Fallon, Nevada 89406.

In person:

If you attend the meeting in person, please follow the Governor’s directives:

• Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Please wear masks.

• Maintain six feet of social distance between you and other individuals. Seats will

be placed six feet apart.

Virtual platform:

To join the meeting, click this link:

You will also receive a call-in number after you register should you need to use the audio from your phone for the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you experience any problems accessing the meeting, please email comments@churchillcsd.com.

Public comment:

For public comment, members of the public can comment in person, electronically, or email their comments to comments@churchillcsd.com.

Superintendent update

• Update regarding end of year Nursing Statistics and district-related matters

Business service update

Old business

• District’s White Fleet Purchasing Plan.

New business

• Reopening 2020-21 School Year planning and logistics.

• Employment Contract for the 2020-21 fiscal year for Janel Buchan, Human Resources analyst; Dustan Drinkut, Garage supervisor; Toni Dalluge, Transportation supervisor; and Debra Shyne, executive director for the Superintendent and Board of Trustees; and Christi Fielding, comptroller.