School board moves to reopen with hybrid model

The Carson City School Board approved Superintendent Richard Stokes’ hybrid model school reopening plan Tuesday night in a 4-3 vote after considering a multitude of public comments asking the trustees to consider its remote learning option or other special considerations such as sanitization or how the district might support working parents.

Stokes told the board his school reopening committee thought a hybrid schedule would work best for all grade levels, with groups spending two days on campus and three days at home. The board heard details from Stokes on a number of issues regarding academics, sanitization, nutrition services, transportation, special populations and other considerations.

District chief financial officer Andrew Feuling also gave an overview on the results of the recent special session and its financial impacts to the district, which will experience a loss of $2.5 to $3 million in funding in various state grant funding and some effect on its general fund. Feuling spoke briefly on the complications impacting the district’s safety programs such as its school resource officers, its Gifted and Talented Education and potential reductions to Read by Grade 3. Teacher supplies also saw cuts, he noted. Determinations are still being made at this time on other areas.

First, however, the evening began with a surprising announcement from the Nevada Department of Education that Gov. Steve Sisolak had signed an emergency directive shifting the minimum social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and middle school students to comply with the American Association of Pediatrics’ recommendations. It also allows variances from some safety protocols previously set into place where COVID-19 transmission rates now are considered low and has been found such variances would not put students and staff at risk to give flexibility to districts in their school reopening planning.