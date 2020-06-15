School district announces summer learning resources

The Carson City School District has prepared an introduction to Summer Learning Resources video that explains how to access the resources as well as provide evidence on why it is important for students to read throughout the summer. Provided

The Carson City School District has announced the launch of several Summer Learning Resources for parents and families. The goal of continuing summer learning is to help students stay fresh academically, build upon what they’ve already learned and prepare for the next school year and grade level.

To help kick off the summer learning program, the Carson City School District has prepared an introduction to Summer Learning Resources video that explains how to access the resources as well as provide evidence on why it is important for students to read throughout the summer. View the video here.

Many studies show that children who read for enjoyment every day not only perform better in reading tests than those who don’t, but also develop a broader vocabulary, increased general knowledge and a better understanding of other cultures. In fact, reading for pleasure is more likely to determine whether a child does well at school than their social or economic background.

“As teachers, we always advocate for reading at home to help avoid the ‘summer reading slump,” Joanna Kaiser, TOSA implementation specialist for Gifted and Talented at the Carson City School District, said in the introduction video. “If students don’t have consistent reading at home and experience that ‘slump,’ they may lose about three months of reading instruction and reading gain, setting them about six months behind when they walk through the doors in August.”

Helping students read at least an hour each day will help them remain on grade-level, she continued. There are a number of resources for families to help assist their students throughout the summer, and they are all free.

myOn, by Renaissance Learning, is a digital library where students may access their favorite books and complete learning activities throughout the summer.

ST Math is a visual instructional program and supplemental math program that engages children in creative and rigorous problem solving.

K-12 students who have a Rosetta Stone English login can access the website at carsoncity.rosettastoneclassroom.com/en-US . The online Duolingo English language course is an option for summer learning for EL students.

High school students can go to academy.act.org, click on the "I am a student" button and set up an account. ACT Academy is a free online learning tool and test practice program designed to help students get the best score possible on the ACT test and well on their way to college and career success. Additionally, PrepFactory is free, easy to access and has more "game" typed test-prep options to help students prepare and stay sharp. Go to prepfactory.com and set up a student account by clicking on "Student." Finally, 4tests.com is a worldwide provider of free online practice exams. Students can prep for ASVAB, ACT and SAT.

Middle school students who are seeking enrichment and ways to further their education this summer should reach out directly to their school counselor. There are a number of ways they can stay fresh, build upon what they've already learned and prepare for the next school year and grade-level.

For more information about Summer Learning and Resources, please visit the Carson City School District homepage at carsoncityschools.com.