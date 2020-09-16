School district releases statement on personnel issue

The Churchill County School District issued a statement Wednesday to the Lahontan Valley News regarding a reported personnel issue.

“The school district takes all allegations of sexual harassment or abuse, including any inappropriate conduct, very seriously. Each allegation is thoroughly investigated.

“I want to assure you that all administrators understand the seriousness of allegations of misconduct, including allegations of sexual harassment or impropriety. Every time such an allegation is made, the administrator, director of administrative services, and others involved work together to make sure a thorough investigation is completed and appropriate action taken.

“As you also are aware, many times the action taken by the district isn’t visible to the general public when we are working with personnel issues.

If someone has direct knowledge of inappropriate conduct, contact Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent, 775-423-5184.