School district seeks feedback on returning to school in fall

The Carson City School District is making plans to reopen school this fall and is seeking parent and family feedback through an online 10-question survey. Given various school-related experiences caused by the pandemic, the school district is inviting families to take a few moments to share their thoughts, ideas and suggestions about returning to school. Participation is voluntary and responses are anonymous.

Available in English or Spanish, the survey may be completed using a desktop computer or mobile device.

As part of the school district’s Strategic Plan, Goal 3 (Engaged Parents and Families), the district is seeking to empower and inspire families to positively impact their child’s education in a welcoming, informative and collaborative school culture. Part of that includes “Strategy 3.1.1: Assess the effectiveness of shared responsibility for student success using an annual survey.”

The school district emphasized all feedback will play an important role in supporting student achievement and contributing to student and school success.

The online survey is open from June 17 through June 26. Access the survey by clicking here.

Take the survey in English here.

Take the survey in Spanish here.