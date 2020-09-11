Carson City School District: Three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19

Carson City School District



The Carson City School District on Friday reported an additional three positive COVID-19 cases. Two of the persons work in the transportation department with a connection to the previously reported case. Those employees previously identified will continue to quarantine for the recommended isolation period, and transportation services will resume as soon as possible. At the earliest, services will resume Sept. 22, but could be halted longer if more employees test positive. The third confirmed case is an individual at Carson High School.

With the new confirmed cases, the district is working closely with Carson City Health and Human Services on contact tracing and anticipates a small number of individuals to be excluded from school and work for the isolation period. Students excluded from school will be provided distance learning opportunities by their classroom teacher. Parents needing additional information are asked to contact their child’s school.

Due to privacy laws, no other information will be released about the positive cases or those who will be excluded from school. The district will continue to follow the enhanced cleaning protocol in its schools and facilities per Carson City Health and Human Services guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.