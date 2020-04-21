Schools closed, spring sports likely done with Governor’s announcement

Carson High shortstop Dillon Damico fields a ball as McQueen High’s PJ Gilbert slides into second during the NIAA Northern Region baseball game between the Carson Senators and the McQueen Lancers at McQueen High School.

Jeff Mulvihill, Jr./instaimage.com

Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday evening during a press conference that Nevada schools will remained closed through the spring semester, essentially eliminating any chance that high school sports resume for the academic year.

Sisolak went on to say that the state of Nevada will “continue educating students through distance learning through the rest of the school year.”

A statement released by the NIAA at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon said the possibility of resuming the spring sports season was unlikely if schools stayed closed beyond May 4.

“If schools do not reconvene for in-person instruction and allow for practices and contests by May 4, it is unlikely competition could be resumed for NIAA sanctioned spring sports,” read the statement.

The statement went on to expressed compassion for the athletes, especially the seniors, who are on the verge of losing nearly an entire season of competition.

“Our hearts are broken for the sudden end to the high school sports careers of all of our seniors across the nation who would be finishing up their final year of competition.”

The NIAA has a Board of Control meeting scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.