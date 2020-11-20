Seat belt enforcement leads to drug arrest in Carson City

While conducting Joining Forces Operations during our current “Click-It or Ticket” event, Carson City Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrests of two subjects and locating drugs, money and paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Even though the event is intended to educate drivers and passengers on the importance of seat belt use, deputies are always on the lookout for other criminal activity.

The male driver was taken into custody for traffic violations including not wearing his seat belt as well as drug-related charges, the male passenger was taken into custody for drug-related offenses as well. A substantial amount of cash was seized. The investigation is ongoing.