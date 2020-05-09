Carson City man is second COVID-19 death in region

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported a second death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday.

The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 60s. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying conditions.

The Quad EOC is also reporting five new positive cases and seven additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 116, with 79 recoveries and two deaths, 35 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s

A female Carson City in her 20s

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s (asymptomatic)

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 52 10 40 2 2 Douglas County 24 5 19 0 Lyon County 40 20 20 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 116 35 79 2

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,374 456 1 455

The positive test result for the individual who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is included in the overall case count.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.