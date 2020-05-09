Carson City man is second COVID-19 death in region | NevadaAppeal.com
Carson City man is second COVID-19 death in region

Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported a second death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday.

The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 60s. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying conditions.  

The Quad EOC is also reporting five new positive cases and seven additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 116, with 79 recoveries and two deaths, 35 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

  • A male Lyon County resident in his 60s
  • A female Carson City in her 20s
  • A male Lyon County resident in his 40s
  • A female Lyon County resident in her 50s (asymptomatic)
  • A female Douglas County resident in her 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City52104022
Douglas County245190
Lyon County4020200
Storey County0000
TOTAL11635792

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms
Individuals TestedNumber of Results ReceivedPositive ResultsNegative Results
1,3744561455

The positive test result for the individual who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is included in the overall case count.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Carson City
