Second staffer in Sisolak’s Carson City office tests positive for coronavirus

A second staffer in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Carson City office has tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual’s name was not released.

He was tested after developing symptoms over the weekend.

Medical officials conducted an investigation with that person and determined that the governor himself was not a “close contact,” but the governor took another COVID-19 test Monday and was told he is negative for the disease.

Any other staff members who are identified as close contacts will be tested to make sure they aren’t infected. Most staff are currently working from home while the positive member goes through the disease investigation process.

Ironically, the first staffer in the office to test positive was Caleb Cage, head of the governor’s coronavirus task force. He has fully quarantined and is back to work.