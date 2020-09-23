Secretary of State offers Nevadans ability to track mail-in ballots

The Secretary of State’s Elections Division has set up a service that allows voters to track the status of their mail-in ballot.

The electronic service will let voters know when the ballot is mailed to them, when it is received by the county and when it has been counted.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said the service is managed by BallotTrax, a company that provides ballot tracking services to voters in several states.

Nevada voters can sign up for the service at https://nevada.ballottrax.net

The service allows voters to decide how they want to receive ballot tracking notifications including by text messages, email or voice call. Voters can also set the hours during which they would like to receive those alerts.

Elections Deputy Wayne Thorley said many voters will vote by mail this cycle for the first time.

“Voters are used to buying something online and then tracking the package from the retail outlet to their doorstep,” Thorley said. “We can now offer this same service the and peace of mind that comes with it to voters who vote by mail.”

The only information needed to sign up is the voter’s first and last name, date of birth and zip code. He said they are not required to provide a Social Security number or driver’s license number.

Lawmakers passed legislation during the August special session requiring all active voters be sent a mail-in ballot. Those who wish to vote in person can still do so at sites across Nevada.