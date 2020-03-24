Secretary of State orders Nevada’s June primary to be all mail-in voting

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavaske says the June 9 primary election will be conducted entirely by mail-in voting.

The announcement says that all active, registered voters will be mailed an absentee ballot for the primary election and that voters don’t have to take any action to get that ballot.

It does not say how so-called inactive voters — who number in the hundreds of thousands and are more heavily Democratic and non-partisan — will receive ballots.

It also doesn’t say what will happen with the early voting schedule set to begin in mid-May.

The announcement urges people to register to vote now. In addition, those who may be listed as inactive voters should contact their county registrar and make sure they are listed among the active voters.

The announcement says the decision was made to protect the health and safety of Nevada voters.

“The priority of the Secretary of State’s elections division is to ensure every eligible Nevadan has the opportunity to safely vote in the primary election and that the integrity of the election is maintained,” said Elections Deputy Wayne Thorley.

He said for those who have issues with the ballot received in the mail, there will be at least one in-person polling location in each county for the primary.

The announcement does ask people to confirm their voter registration information and update their information including their mailing address at : http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov to ensure you receive a ballot and can vote.

For the full release, click here