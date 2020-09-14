Secretary of State says U.S. Postal Service voter postcard wrong

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says Nevada voters should ignore the U.S. Postal Service postcard advising them how to safely vote this election.

She said the information on the card is wrong in Nevada.

The card being mailed to voters nationwide says people must request a mail-in or absentee ballot at least 15 days before election day and add postage to the ballot to return it.

“These recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters,” she said.

Under legislation passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, she said all active Nevada voters will receive a mail-in ballot automatically this year. In addition, she said all ballot return envelopes are postage prepaid so no added postage is needed.

She added that those voters who wish to vote in person can do so at polling stations set up in every Nevada county. A list of locations can be found at nvelection@sos.nv.gov or by calling the elections division at 684-5705.

In Carson City, plans are to put voting machines in the gym at the community center next to Mills Park.

She said her office was not aware of the USPS postcard before it was mailed out, nor was the office asked for input regarding the recommendations on the card.