Seismic activity rumbles near last week’s epicenter

NDOT performs temporary road repair on U.S. Highway 95 after a 6.5 earthquake caused damage last week.

ECSO photo

It’s been a week since a 6.5 earthquake struck western Nevada with the epicenter near Coaldale, about 37 miles west of Tonopah.

Seismic activity has continued for the past week with more than 1,200 aftershocks. The Nevada Seismic Lab at the University of Nevada reports two aftershocks of magnitudes 4.0 and 4.1 occurred shortly after 6 a.m. today south of Mina near Coaldale.

On Thursday, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred about 22 miles southeast of Mina at 5:22 pm., followed by12 aftershocks of magnitude 3.2 or less. The depth of the magnitude 5.3 temblor is about 8 miles. This is the second 5.0 plus quake to strike in two days.

On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a State of Emergency for U.S. highways 95, 6, and 360 due to the damage caused last week’s major earthquake, the state’s strongest in 65 years. Damage occurred to the three major highways.

“Nevadans and those traveling through our state need safe roads. We will do everything in our power to maintain the safety and security of everyone traveling on our roadways,” Sisolak said. “This declaration of emergency will help the Nevada Department of Transportation respond quickly and efficiently.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation performed emergency repairs, but further damage inspection of the highways determined that the extent of the destruction was beyond normal repair.

The damage is expected to exceed $700,000. A state Declaration of Emergency was required to access Federal Highway Administration Emergency Response funding. The assistance of the NDOT is needed to begin reconstruction.