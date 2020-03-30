Senator launches online portal for small Nevada businesses to get help

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens to testimony from Customs and Border Patrol Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, during a committee hearing on conditions at the Southern border, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nv., on Monday launched an online portal designed to help small Nevada businesses navigate the newly-approved federal assistance programs.

“Thousands of Nevada’s small businesses and their hard-working employees are struggling as a result of the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed,” she said.

Those include loan and grant programs contained in the stimulus package passed last week by Congress.

Rosen said the portal is at SmallBusiness@Rosen.Senate.gov and that it will offer professional assistance to businesses having problems navigating federal assistance.