Senator Square: Buy a T-shirt, help a Carson High teacher

From the Famous first line of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, modified to appeal to the generosity of the Carson City community, “It is a truth universally acknowledged that a [generous city] in possession of a good fortune must be in want of [helping to support a CHS teacher].” The teachers of CHS are asking if this is still true? Of course it is, so will the men, women, and children of Carson City purchase a T-shirt to support both breast cancer awareness and CHS teacher Kelly Gustafson, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Like to purchase a breast cancer shirt to support Kelly, please see the link below. Shirts are $15 and $7 of each t-shirt sale will be donated to Kelly Gustafson and her family during this difficult time. Kelly’s initials will be placed on the ribbon of the shirt . CHS teachers are going to welcome her back and show her support by wearing their shirts the day she returns. To purchase a T-shirt, please go to https://asignshop.godaddysites.com/web-store/ols/products/youth-grey-frost-t-shirt and/or https://asignshop.godaddysites.com/web-store/ols/products/youth-grey-frost-t-shirt

CHS Student Council is continuing to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help find a cure for breast cancer. Four teachers have their names on donation jars in the Student Store, and the teacher with the most money in the jar will have to wear pink from head to toe Oct. 28 and 29 in front of everyone, more than once. The teachers are Language Arts Department’s Sharon Miller, Career and Technical Education and Photography’s Kara Ferrin, Physical Education’s Jared Hagar, and CTE PE and Sports Medicine’s Frank Sakelarios. Everyone is being asked to come on down and donate as well as to wear pink every Thursday and Friday to show their support to end breast cancer. According to CHS Leadership adviser and Physical Education teacher Ann Britt, “As you all know, things are much different this year, and Leadership is going to focus some of its efforts on service projects, and one of them is to host a fundraiser for different causes and charities each month.” The students want to always raise money in a productive and unforgettable way. For more information about how individuals in the community may participate, please call Ann Britt at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

PIED IN THE FACE TO HELP CURE CANCER

Last month’s winner for most money collected was geometry teacher Alan Matthews, and getting pied in the face is what the students wanted to see. That is what he gets for teaching math. CHS Leadership students raised a chunk of money for children suffering from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. DIPG is a type of cancerous tumor which begins in the brain stems of children, the part of the brain just above the back of the neck and connected to the spine, the part which controls breathing, heart rate, and the nerves and muscles which help human beings see, hear, walk, talk and eat. According to CHS Leadership adviser and Physical Education teacher Ann Britt, “As you all know, things are much different this year, and Leadership is focusing some of its efforts on service projects, one of them being the hosting of a fundraiser for different causes and charities each month.” Students are doing it in a fun way with four teachers volunteering each month to have a jar with their name on it. The jar that collects the most money will result in that person getting a pie in the face. This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the teacher with the most money in the jar will have to wear a pink outfit, head to toe, and Britt said, “I do have a pink tutu!” For more information about how individuals in the community may participate, please call Ann Britt at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

BLUE CREW TO TUTOR FRESHMAN

To provide support for struggling CHS freshmen, Blue Crew decided to start Monday tutoring sessions from 9-11 a.m. for all core subjects, other subjects available upon request whether or not there is a qualified Blue Crew leader. Blue Crew will be using Zoom breakout rooms and will have a separate room for students who are participating online only. The first Monday session is Oct. 19. Students will be able to find information in the CHS Freshman Class Google Classroom. Parents, administrators, counselors, and teachers are asked to encourage freshmen to attend. CHS Mathematics teacher Shanell Cavener is the Blue Crew Coordinator, and she may be reached at scavener@carson.k12.nv.us.

CHS COUNSELORS GIVE COMMUNITY ACCESS TO THEIR WEBSITE

The @SenatorsLibraryTech Tip is the CHS Counselors website: An outstanding example of educators working to improve equity in services to all students, whether remote or hybrid. The counselors have embraced this paradigm shift and created an interactive website with the hope of engaging and connecting students and families with school and community resources and future planning. The Carson City community is welcome to explore the CHS Counseling services at carsonhigh.com under Academics and Counseling Department. The CHS Counseling website features college and career visits, in person and virtual, scholarship opportunities, interactive presentations and videos, the junior and senior presentation, a virtual calm room created by CHS Counseling Department Chair, Nicki Hendee, AP information, connections to the School Social Workers, and community resource referrals. The CHS Counselors are committed to supporting the students and their families, both academically and social-emotionally, and will continue to meet the fast changing needs of the community.

VIRTUAL BABYSITTING CLASS FOR TEENS

The Building Blocks of Babysitting, a free virtual babysitting class for teens, takes place every Tuesday in October from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Students, those at home caring for their little brothers and sisters, are invited to increase their babysitter knowledge and skills. Babysitting is a great opportunity, but it is also a great responsibility. The Oct. 20 topic will be “Staying in control: Rules for successful babysitting with babysitting fee negotiations,” and Oct. 27 is the “Victual party participation certificate” along with topics: Age and stages of children, basic first aid, emergency procedures, activity ideas, healthy food, and more. 8th through 12th graders are welcome to attend. Contact Jim Barcellos, UNR Cooperative Extension, 887-2252 or Leticia Servin at 283-1620 for more information.

SENATOR PRIDE: TEACHERS HELPING TEACHERS

The on-campus teacher led group Senator Pride, wants CHS teachers to know they see all they are doing to help students succeed. Senator Pride wants teachers to know they recognize all the hard work they are doing and the stresses associated with the changes this year has brought. To feel, slightly, normal, they have created some events they hope teachers will join every Monday at 11:00 a.m. Senator Pride asks teachers to take a break with the, “Take care of each other, take care of you” opportunity. The first Monday event was Oct. 5, and teachers received the gift of an air purifier and then had some muffins/desserts and coffee, courtesy of the Senator Pride Committee. Oct. 19, teachers will ‘Move It’ to the CHS track to walk a few laps, Oct. 26 they will ‘Nacho-Gate’ to the CHS Track Shack for Senator Pride nachos, Nov. 2 will be ‘Game Time’ where teachers hang out in Senator Square to play board games, Nov. 9 will be ‘Human Foosball’ in the gym where they will cheer or compete, and Nov. 16 is ‘Turkey Time’ for teachers to join NJROTC for the annual Turkey Shoot.

ARMED SERVICES VOCATIONAL APTITUDE BATTERY TEST COMING TO CHS

Seniors, thinking about a career in the military, possibly? Interested in seeing where your career skills lie? After receiving a rad Career Ready Diploma but have not taken the Career and Technical Education pathway? If you answered yes to any of those questions, sign up now because CHS has an ASVAB test scheduled. For Cohort 1 the test day is Oct. 27 after school, and, for Cohort 2, the test day is Oct. 28 after school. Both are in the library and require seniors to bring a charged Chromebook. Questions, please see Mrs. Roman in the library career center. First, however, fill out this form by going to https://forms.gle/F3RPaHv943PVQmq57.

CREATIVE REUSE SHOWCASE

On America Recycles Day, Nevada Recycles recognizes the importance of recycling and its impacts on both the environment and the economy. To celebrate America Recycles Day Nov. 15, Nevada Recycles and NDEP are sponsoring a Creative Reuse Showcase. They want to see what others can create with things they may not use anymore. ‘Shop’ the house, be creative, and join in the fun; give those things lying around the house some new life. Participants, be sure to take photos of ‘your’ creative reuse project. Then use the Entry Form, found at the Nevada Recycles website, to send in a submission by Oct. 28. Participants photos will be posted on the Nevada Recycles website, and they will send a set of To-Go Ware Bamboo Utensils. See past projects, and find more great resources on recycling in Nevada. Visit ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles.

DONOR NETWORK WEST ANNUAL ART CONTEST

Donor Network West, a non-profit organization, is hosting an annual high school holiday art contest. Donor Network West recovers organs and tissues for transplants in Northern Nevada and California, and they inspire communities to say yes to organ, eye, and tissue donation. The deadline for the artwork is Nov. 1. For more information, see CHS Career and Technical Education, Physical Education, Sports Medicine, Health Science, and HOSA Adviser and teacher, Frank Sakelarios, in room 203, email him at fsakelarios@carson.k12.nv.us, or go to donornetworkwest.org.

WANT TO GO TO SPAIN OR PERU THIS SUMMER

Ever wanted to see the pyramids of Egypt, Zip Line down a volcano, whitewater raft down a jungle river, or eat a guinea pig? Come with Advanced Placement Seminar, Honors US History, World History, and Adult Education CHS teacher Benjamin K. Spence, M.Ed. on one of three exciting trips beginning this summer to Costa Rica, Peru, and Egypt. Ride camels, navigate the Nile, and experience life with a new perspective; it is more affordable than people think. See Mr. Spence in room 247, or email him at bspence@carson.k12.nv.us for details.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is freshman honors student Nathan Parsons. According to CHS Orchestra Director, Brian Fox, PhD, “Nathan Parsons is always willing to make the extra effort to help.” Fox also added, “He is also an impressive combination of musical talent and tenacious dedication.” Congratulations to Nathan Parsons. With so many students at CHS, being nominated as Student of the Week means the student stood out as someone who the teacher noticed as going the distance academically and relationally. Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Resilience breeds success at Pioneer High School. Her ability to adapt, learn and grow nurtured by a foundation of resilience and hard work has transformed Amanda Nichols world to success today and tomorrow. Amanda credits her work ethic and ability to learn and grow to past unpleasant experiences. She also credits her strong independence. A full time Western Nevada College student in the Jump Start program at Pioneer High School, Amanda’s hobbies include writing and reading, and she enjoys journaling and occasionally writes poetry. “Pioneer has given me so many opportunities these past few years, and I was able to gain extra credits and attend the Jump Start program,” she explained. “Aside from academics, Pioneer has always rooted for me through my successes and guided me through my failures. They have stayed my biggest supporters.” Amanda’s goals for after high school are to continue college at UNR, and graduate with her bachelor’s degree in social work. Ten years from now she hopes to have started her career in social work, and be settled in a comfortable job and lifestyle. Anyone at Pioneer that knows Amanda can attest that this senior will use her resilience and determination to make her dreams and goals come true. ~ Contributed by PHS Counselor Cary Jordan

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.