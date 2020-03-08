Senator Square: Carson High coach, players offer free basketball clinic

About 100 participants turned out for the free clinic hosted by Carson High varsity basketball coach Jordan Glover and varsity players.

The free clinics will continue.

“We will be going Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for group lessons on a weekly basis,” Glover said. Kids absolutely love the interaction, the fun, and the fundamental skill work. Located at 3308 N. Roop St. #2 in Carson City and run by Glover.

Capital City Hoops is a private non-profit organization dedicated to providing the youth of Northern Nevada with the best basketball experience available in a safe, friendly, and educational environment. Players are asked to bring their own ball. Group sessions are offered at CHS Mondays from 5-6:30 p.m. for third through sixth grade; Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. for seventh through ninth grade; and Saturdays for all ages from 10-11 a.m.

For further details, email Glover at jglover@carson.k12.nv.us, go to carsoncapitalcityhoops.com, email Director of Operations Kelli Beaulieu at kellib@carsoncityhoops.com, or call Beaulieu at 530-1653.

“Our program offers more opportunities to grow a kid’s game, and everything occurs at the CHS unless notified otherwise,” Glover said.

Please look out for emails from Capital City Hoops as reminders and announcements are made weekly. Glover also wants everyone to know “Our CHS Varsity Basketball Boys and Girls are there too in order to help all the players.”

JUNIOR HOOP CHALLENGE

Years of preparation and months of practice came down to five intensive hours of American College Testing for the CHS Junior Class recently. The ACT brings juniors one step closer to graduation and all which lies beyond. The ACT ended with lunch and some extra time to spare, so CHS Safe School Professionals were tasked with preparing a presentation to engage and occupy the juniors for the last 45 minutes of the school day. The Social and Emotional Learning team suggested modeling anxiety and stress reduction activities, which lead to CHS’ inaugural Post-ACT Junior Hoop Shoot Challenge. As juniors enjoyed ice cream, and relaxed in the bleachers, Safe School Professional Rob Olivas gathered a group of students to attempt 1/2 court, 3-point-line, and free throw line shots. To up the ante, bring excitement to the activity, and reward student focus, work, and attendance, acash prize of $100 for a half court basket, $25 for a 3-point-line basket, and a Dutch Bros gift card for a free throw basket were offered. In the first group, a couple of shots were made but no half court winners. So we turned to trivia questions to earn a chance to shoot. Just before the school day ended, one lucky shot hit the half court challenge for a $100 win! Nicely done. It’s hard to improve on perfection.

Contributed by CHS Media Specialist Ananda Campbell

SKI TEAM DOES WELL AT STATE TOURNAMENT

“The Senator Ski team made an awesome showing at the State championship races at Alpine Meadows last week,” said coach and CHS teacher Kelly Hogan. Trevor Castillo led the CHS Varsity Boys team with lightning fast Giant Slalom Runs earning him a 10th Place finish. Bryne Prunty, Bella Bertrand, and Sarah Wiggins led the CHS Varsity Girls team, competing in the Slalom event. Overall, Castillo finished 17th, and Swiss exchange student Leo Buchholz finished 22nd. Prunty finished 20th overall for girls, and Bertrand finished 23rd.

“The Senators did well, in part because the living legend, former CHS teacher and Ski Team coach Jack Reinhardt, came out of retirement to help out,” said Hogan.

Contributed by CHS World History and Economics teacher Kelly Hogan

ORCHESTRA PROGRAM PARTICIPATES IN FESTIVAL COMPETITIONS

The CHS Orchestra Program, under the direction of Dr. Brian Fox, participated in two recent Festival competitions. On Feb. 29, they traveled to Damonte Ranch High School to compete in the Washoe County School District Orchestra Festival. Chamber Orchestra and Combined Orchestras both received unanimous Superior ratings, and March 5 both groups competed in the Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators Association Band and Orchestra Festival and received unanimous Excellent ratings. Catch these groups at their Festival Showcase concert on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Admission is free.

THEATRE ARTS STUDENTS TRAVEL TO ANNUAL THESPIAN CONFERENCE

CHS took eight students — Hayden Breiter, Abby Cook, Becca Hughey, Alexandra Jacobo Ramirez, Sydney Lewis, Natalie Maguire, Jake Nichols, and Hannah Walker — to Las Vegas last week for the Annual Nevada Thespian State Conference. Each student had an opportunity to perform in the Opening Number with 110 students from around the entire state. CHS Sophomore Hannah Walker was selected to be a soloist, and she performed her solos in both the Mamma Mia and Les Miserables portions of the opening number. They participated in workshops, auditions, and saw several performances from throughout the state. Sydney Lewis was selected to be a State Officer for the Nevada Thespians, and she is the first from CHS.

Contributed by CHS Language Arts and Theatre Arts teacher Lynette I. Gardner

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE FOLLOWING FOR MAKING ALL STATE CHOIR

CHS Fine Arts Department Chair and Choral Music Educator J. Andrew Sonnemaker said, “Congratulations to the following awesome human beings, who also happen to be terrific musicians, on their successful auditions for the 2020 Nevada Music Educators Association 2020 All State Choir.” Choir members are: Saga Anderson, Mikha Espiritu, Sophie Fliegler, Ethne Myler, Emma Tuttle, Dominic Ceragioli, Hunter Crouser, Xander Holcomb, Quentin Powers and Ian Remington.

CHAMBER CHOIR HEADED TO SAN FRANCISCO WITH COMMUNITY HELP

J. Andrew Sonnemaker, CHS Fine Arts Department Chair and Choral Music Educator, said “We are headed to San Francisco for a choral festival this semester and to hear the San Francisco Symphony, and we would love to see you at any of our performances this semester at the Carson City Community Center.” The next performance is March 11 at 7 p.m., and the CHS spring musical Return to the Forbidden Planet will run March 19-22 with shows at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for the Saturday and Sunday matinees.

“You can hear all of the awesome choral students in the district by attending Choir-Palooza in the CHS Big Gym at 7 p.m. April 9. We will have a senior showcase featuring recipients of the CHS Fine Arts Diploma at CHS in Senator Square May 12 at 6 p.m.” Sonnemaker said. “Our final choral concert of the year is May 20 at 7 p.m. The Carson City community has already been very helpful with the portion of the Firehouse Subs sales being donated to the CHS Choral Department to help students get to the festival this year, but more is needed. There are still buckets at the store for donations as well.”

For more information about helping out, call 283-1778, or email asonnemaker@carson.k12.nv.us.

ASVAB TESTING IS HERE

The Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery exam is here again, so whether or not students are interested in joining a branch of the military, the exam should be taken in order to see the opportunities available in serving the country. The exam takes place March 10 for all 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students. For more information, call the CHS Career Center at 283-1797.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS TO CONSIDER

The Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship Program is offering scholarships to eligible students planning to attend an accredited Nevada College or University or at an out-of-state college or university if the declared major is not offered in Nevada. Students must have a 3.0 GPA, and they will be evaluated on financial need, scholastic proficiency, leadership, service, and specialized talents. Students may apply at http://www.RenoRodeoFoundation.org. Applications are due by March 12.

COMMUNITY FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE COMING SOON

The “A Frozen Night to Remember” Annual Father-Daughter Ball, a community-wide event for all ages held at CHS, is coming April 3 from 6 -9 p.m. Tickets are $40 per couple, and $10 for each additional daughter. Tickets may be purchased in person at the CHS main office on the following dates only: March 11, 18 and 25 between 2-4 p.m. or March 28 between 9 a.m. and noon at the CHS Big Gym entrance. Tickets may also be purchased by going to eventbrite.com/e/a-frozen-night-to-remember-father-daughter-ball-carson-city-tickets-80961912259?aff=ebdssbeac. Online ticket purchase fee applies. Cash or checks taken only for in-person ticket purchases. No credit cards please. Email CHS teacher Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Brynn Prunty for Varsity Girls Ski Team and Trevor Castillo for Varsity Boys Ski Team. These athletes and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

CHS English as a Second Language teacher Liliana Copado said, “I would like to nominate Elizeth Acuna, a 9th-grader, as the CHS Student of the Week; she is a very hard-working student, honest and very studious, and she has perfect attendance.” Copado went on to say, “Elizeth comes to school with a positive attitude, and eager to learn on a daily basis, and she is also always trying to help other students all the time regardless of all the work she has to do; her English skills have improved tremendously over the last 6 months, and I am so proud of her and have not doubt she will succeed in school and life.” Congratulations to Elizeth Acuna for her success.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Senior in the Spotlight is Chloe Walt. Chloe is an extremely goal-oriented student, a strong leader, and is very passionate about the projects she takes on. Chloe has so many things to balance in her life it is amazing she can maintain a 4.33 weighted GPA. She has two part-times jobs, is taking a full class load, is active in leadership, FBLA, National Honor Society, FCA, and she is a dancer. She also volunteers for many different organizations. With as busy as she is, Chloe maintains a positive disposition and has incredible goals for her future. Chloe has consistently challenged herself by taking honors and AP courses, and she will be a completer in the Entrepreneurship Career and Technical Education Pathway. Chloe has been an integral member of the CHS chapter of Future Business Leaders of America for the past three years. She has competed at the State level twice, even earning herself a trip to the FBLA National Competition for client services. For her CHS Senior Project graduation requirement, Chloe has worked closely this year with the Nevada Commission for Women. She is helping to plan the Nevada Women’s Suffrage Celebration, commemorating the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Chloe plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno in the fall, where she will major in Business Management. She plans to be involved in student life and hopes to join the Wolf Pack cheer team.

Contributed by CHS Counselor Nicole Hendee

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.