Senator Square: Carson High CyberPatriot teams advance to state round

Editor's Note: Ingram is head of the Naval Science Department at CHS.

Established by the Air Force Association in 2009, the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program is designed to excite, educate and motivate students toward careers in cybersecurity and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation's future. CyberPatriot's core program, the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, challenges teams of students across the United States, Canada, and from DoD schools abroad to find and resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated environments. At the high school level, the CyberPatriot field is divided into two divisions, the Open Division for public, private, and home school teams, and the All Service Division for JROTC, Civil Air Patrol, and Naval Sea Cadet Corps teams. Within these divisions are three skills levels: Silver, Gold, and the highest being Platinum. This year's CHS NJROTC has four teams competing in CyberPatriot. Carson's team number one qualified for the Platinum skill level. This is the first team at Carson to attain this level since the CyberPatriot program started at CHS. Team number two qualified for Gold, and team number three and four both qualified for Silver. All four teams are advancing on to the State rounds in their respective skill level tiers. Top teams within the Platinum skill level tier compete for a chance to earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Baltimore, where the students compete for national recognition and scholarships. The members of Carson's NJROTC team number one are excited and working diligently in hopes of attaining this opportunity. Hopefully, the Carson City community is aware CHS was approved to offer the Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma to its students. We started this two-year program this year thanks to the hard work of CHS teacher Julie Koop in completing the application for CHS as well as teaching the first course, AP Seminar. Koop will be teaching the second year course, AP Research, starting next year; and as such, we need someone to take on the first year course, AP Seminar, for the upcoming school year. Both courses demand teachers to teach critical thinking, collaboration, writing, and presenting. All CHS teachers are welcome to submit their names for consideration; however, a strong understanding of how to teach writing research and argumentative papers is necessary. A one-week training is required this summer; this is normally available in July. The cost of training and travel is paid by the district. Please use the links below to find out about the program and courses. If interested, please let me know. apcentral.collegeboard.org/courses/ap-seminar/course?course=ap-seminar

For information about the CyberPatriot Program at CHS, call Dan Ingram at 283-1781.

STUDENTS SELECTED BY AUDITION FOR HONOR CHOIR

Recently the following students were selected by audition for two Honor Choirs. The Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators High School Honor Choir selected 36 CHS students. For Soprano I: Madisen Aragon, Nicole Orio, Emma Tuttle, Danielle Welch, and Stephanie White. For Soprano II: Kaya Burdette-Wanamaker, Sophie Fliegler, Audrianna Hinton, Madison Snodgrass, and Kimberlinn Tarantino. For Alto I: Haylee Johnson, Jay Mack, Ethne Myler, Madison Rhine, and Clare Stephenson. For Alto II: Ciera Gooch, Jalina Guthrie, Hana Ikahara, Stevie Vaughan, and Hannah Walker. For Section Leader Tenor I, Peng Chen, Donovan Hunter, and Quentin Powers. For Tenor II: Hunter Crouser, Graeme Eckery, Bradley Gomez, and Trevor Young. For Bass I: Dominic Ceragioli, Matt Garcia Tapungot, Joey Hitchcock, and Trinity Medina-Ramirez. For Bass II: Aden Bailey, Max Deeb, Liam Holcomb, Ian Remington, Richard Wright, and one student, Junior Alto, Jalina Guthrie successfully auditioned for the huge honor of being a member of the American Choral Directors Association College/High School National Honor Choir. Congratulations to the students of CHS for receiving this unforgettable honor.

COLLEGE CONNECTIONS AND SENATOR SCHOLARSHIP SCOOP

College Connections is for those interested in learning about college applications and scholarships. Currently, there is an ongoing FASFA workshop at CHS in room 257 at lunch to help students prepare applications. Senator Scholarship Scoop is online. Go to carsonhigh.com, 'Academics', 'Counseling Department', and 'The Scoop' on the left. Seniors, do not put off stopping by to talk with a college representative in order to find out what options are available.

CHS TRANSCRIPTS

Seniors, please stop by the CHS Guidance Office, and let them know where and to what college eighth semester transcripts should be sent.

SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Ever wondered how the Carson City Sheriff's Office operates or how the Detention Center is managed? The CCSO will begin its 2019 CHS Seniors Academy, specifically designed for those seniors making law enforcement the topic of their Senior Project graduation requirement. The academy will be held at the Sheriff's Office, 911 Musser St., Wednesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m., and will run from Jan. 9 through March 13 with different topics, speakers and presentations every class. The Academy will give seniors the necessary information for their Senior Project and the required research time or "field time" to fulfill their hourly requirement. Volunteer Coordinator Ken Smith will lead prospective students in how things are done, why they are done in a particular manner, and why the School Resource Officers have such an important role. Contact SRO Dean Williams at dwilliams@carson.org, or call 283-7810 with questions and to sign up. Every Sheriff's Office department will be represented with speakers from Patrol, Crime Lab, Evidence, Investigations, Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit, DUI/Traffic, K-9, 911 Dispatchers, and SROs, and there will also be a SWAT team demonstration. The Academy is open to CHS Seniors. If seniors are not yet 18, they must have a signed release from a parent or guardian. All seniors interested in completing their Senior Project with CCSO must sign up for the eight-week academy. Please stop by the Library/CHS Career Center for more information or email Yetti Deluca at ydeluca@carson.k12.nv.us.

SPRING SPORTS

Spring Sports: baseball, softball, track & field, swim, and boys and girls golf signups will run through Feb. 19. Please upload the correct forms: Form B NIAA Pre-Participation History Form is required once a school year, Form D NIAA Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation is required every two years, a student body card is also required to participate in a sport. Athletes may also purchase on RMA or in the Student Finance Office for $25. Any questions or help are available in the Athletic Office at 283-1601.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Brandon Graunke. This year, he is taking Honors English 1, Honors Biology, and Honors Geometry. His other classes are Introduction to Engineering, Spanish 1, Freshman Seminar, and Physical Education. As a freshman, Brandon already has earned the privilege of playing for the junior varsity basketball team, something in which he is honored to be a part of. He also plans to run for the track team and intends to participate in relays and the high jump. In his free time, he likes to hang out with his friends, play basketball, and play video games. When asked about his perspective on life, Brandon said, "I believe students need to spend more time choosing friends who will lift you up and not tear you down, friends who will lead you in the right direction." The teacher who nominated Brandon said, "He went out of his way to assist me while I was standing at a locked door wondering how I was going to get into the building." Congratulations to freshman Brandon Graunke on becoming Student of the Week.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Rotary Club of Carson City recognizes a senior student each Tuesday of the month following its nomination as either the CHS or PHS Senior in the Spotlight. Meetings begin at noon and are held at the Brewery Arts Center in the upstairs banquet room where the student is honored for his or her many accomplishments with lunch and a certificate. A senior from Carson High School is recognized every Tuesday, with the exception of the third Tuesday each month where a senior from Pioneer High School will be recognized. Questions about the selection and election process, please call the CHS Guidance Office at 283-1910 for more information.

CARSON CITY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

The deadline has been extended for the Carson City Health & Human Services art contest. Remember, they are remodeling their clinic and need student art work. The competition will award the top three with prizes and their work will be displayed in the new clinic. The theme is "Carson City Winter," and any form of art is acceptable as long as it is able to hang on the wall, is no larger than 20" x 20", contains the artist's full name and home address on the back, and is submitted to Mrs. Gustafson in room 206 by Jan. 25.

BUDDY ADS

The Carneta yearbook 2019 is always looking for new ways to help parents and friends celebrate graduating seniors and all students. This year, 'Buddy Ad' Editor Jade Chan worked with the yearbook's publishing company to develop post cards to be mailed to all senior parents and guardians, inviting them to buy a personal ad in the 2019 book to congratulate their graduating senior. Parents then submit family photos, and write a personal message to their student. Chan and her crew then design and place these Buddy Ads in a special section of the book. Often, senior friends get together and buy an ad, collecting photos that hold memories of their favorite times through the years. Chan will be accepting 'Buddy Ads' until the end of January. Email Journalism and Language Arts Teacher Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to order an ad and for more information. Ads may be purchased through the school and online.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.