Senator Square: Carson High leadership promotes breast cancer awareness

The teachers of CHS are continuing to ask if the community of Carson City would purchase a T-shirt to support both breast cancer awareness and CHS teacher Kelly Gustafson, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Shirts are $15 and $7 of each T-shirt sale will be donated to Gustafson and her family during this difficult time, and Kelly’s initials will be placed on the ribbon of the shirt. CHS teachers are going to welcome her back and show her support by wearing their shirts the day she returns. The link has been updated with ordering instructions, but delivery and pick up will take place at CHS Nov. 9 between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. as the T-shirts will not be separately mailed to each household because the expense would be too high, so if anyone missed the first round of T-shirt orders, the next round is here. Click the link below to order a “KG” hope shirt. The ordering window will close Oct. 29 at Noon. Again, community members and students who order will have to personally pick up T-shirts in front of CHS Nov. 9 between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. On that note, CHS Student Council is continuing to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help find a cure for breast cancer. Four teachers have their names on donation jars in the Student Store, and the teacher with the most money in the jar will have to wear pink from head to toe Oct. 28 and 29 in front of everyone, more than once. The teachers are Language Arts Department’s Sharon Miller, Career and Technical Education and Photography’s Kara Ferrin, Physical Education’s Jared Hagar, and CTE, PE, and Sports Medicine’s Frank Sakelarios. Everyone is being asked to come on down and donate as well as to wear pink every Thursday and Friday to show their support to end breast cancer. Leadership students want to always raise money in a productive and unforgettable way. For more information about how individuals in the community may participate, please call Ann Britt at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us. So please, please, please go to the link below to purchase a T-shirt.

asignshop.godaddysites.com/web-store/ols/products/youth-grey-frost-t-shirt.

HOSA HELPS CHS TEACHER RAISE MONEY

Not only is the buying of a T-shirt to help a teacher still active, there are other events coming up to help CHS teacher Kelly Gustafson, recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Kelly will be going in for scans to assess the spread and official stage of the cancer next week. She will have to undergo chemotherapy, surgeries, and radiation to combat the cancer, and her out-of-pocket expenses will be met this year; however, insurance rolls over in January, and she will have to begin again to meet the deductible. According to teacher Angila Golik, “We always come together for our staff, and this is no exception, so let us roll out the troops to help Kelly and her family.” Golik is the adviser of HOSA, and they have determined to have a “Hat Day” Oct. 28 and 29 where everyone may pay $1 at the student store in order to be allowed to wear a hat; next, the wearing of pink that day will also be sponsored by Leadership; Nov. 10 is a Pizza Factory day, 20 percent of all day pizza sales will go to Gustafson. Order takeout or delivery. This event sponsored by FBLA; Nov. 20 is the on-campus Dessert Auction.

@SENATORSLIBRARY GARDEN OF LOVE

According to Cicero, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” The CHS Library is sowing the seeds of love to grow students’ minds and support self-care. A space has been set aside for students to take what they need and pay it forward by showing kindness to another. Librarian and Media Specialist Ananda Campbell is collecting self-care, personal hygiene, and teen-focused items, new and individually wrapped, to add to its garden. Whether it be a word of kindness, a snack, a toothbrush, a bit of bibliotherapy or escaping into a great book, the CHS Library has everything a student needs. To donate items to the CHS Library Garden, please contact Ananda Campbell at acampbell@carson.k12.nv.us, or call her at 775-283-1641.

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY BLOOD DRIVE

CHS will soon be hosting its first blood drive of the school year; however, it will not be in its usual location at CHS due to COVID. Those desiring to donate blood will have to make an appointment online at vitalant.org using the code: Senators and do so from Oct. 26 through 28. Vitalant is located at 256 East Winnie Lane in Carson City; they open at 7 a.m. The CHS National Honors Society has won the Northern Nevada High School Blood Drive twice, and again wants to receive a check for $3,000 from United Blood Services. Medical staff will be available to assist. Large numbers of donors are needed, and donors must be 16 or older. Anyone under 18 must have a signed parent consent form and a picture ID when they donate. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Call teachers and NHS advisers Monica Flinchum, 283-1749, or Jennifer Alexander, 283-1720, for more information.

WESTERN NEVADA COLLEGE PROMISE SCHOLARSHIP

Seniors, WNC has set up two Nevada Promise Scholarship information sessions for students and parents Oct. 27 from 4-5 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 6-7 p.m. The Zoom link for both sessions is zoom.us/j/5778218718?pwd=cGNST2NOOEY5cExpM0Z1VG44N3lCdz09 with the Meeting ID being 577 821 8718, and the Passcode being 7WWMU6. The Nevada Promise Scholarship is a last-dollar scholarship established by the Nevada State Legislature in 2017. For up to three years, it provides coverage of tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state aid. There are no income or high school GPA requirements, and it is open to all Nevada high school students graduating between August 1 and June 15 who begin classes at WNC in the fall immediately following graduation. First year recipients must be graduating high school students. The deadline to apply for the NPS is Oct. 31 of a student’s final year of high school. To make sure all paperwork required for this meeting is met, call WNC Financial Assistance at 445-3264, email finaid1@wnc.edu, or go to wnc.edu/financial facebook.com/wncfinaid/ Federal School Code: 013896.

ARMED SERVICES VOCATIONAL APTITUDE BATTERY TEST COMING TO CHS

Seniors, thinking about a career in the military, possibly? Interested in seeing where your career skills lie? After receiving a rad Career Ready Diploma but have not taken the Career and Technical Education pathway? If you answered yes to any of those questions, sign up now because CHS has an ASVAB test scheduled. For Cohort 1 the test day is Oct. 27 after school, and, for Cohort 2, the test day is Oct. 28 after school. Both are in the library and require seniors to bring a charged Chromebook. Questions, please see Mrs. Roman in the library career center. First, however, fill out this form by going to https://forms.gle/F3RPaHv943PVQmq57.

CREATIVE REUSE SHOWCASE

On America Recycles Day, Nevada Recycles recognizes the importance of recycling and its impacts on both the environment and the economy. To celebrate America Recycles Day Nov. 15, Nevada Recycles and NDEP are sponsoring a Creative Reuse Showcase. They want to see what others can create with things they may not use anymore. ‘Shop’ the house, be creative, and join in the fun; give those things lying around the house some new life. Participants, be sure to take photos of ‘your’ creative reuse project. Then use the Entry Form, found at the Nevada Recycles website, to send in a submission by Oct. 28. Participants photos will be posted on the Nevada Recycles website, and they will send a set of To-Go Ware Bamboo Utensils. See past projects, and find more great resources on recycling in Nevada. Visit ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles.

MUSIC FROM CCSD

The Orchestra Fall Concert livestream videos will be uploaded to the Carson City School Orchestras ‘Unlisted’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCS1VIDJnSs5pQtzRpx0aqUQ/by Oct. 26. Carson Middle School Beginning Orchestra had their livestream Oct. 15, and the video will be available at the above link on Oct. 26. CMS Advanced Orchestra played Oct. 20 and may be seen at facebook.com/ccsd.orchestras/posts/120320943179778. EVMS Orchestra performed Oct. 21 and may be seen at facebook.com/ccsd.orchestras/posts/120323433179529. CHS Concert Orchestra

played Oct. 22 and may be seen by going to facebook.com/ccsd.orchestras/posts/120323956512810, and the CHS Chamber Orchestra played Oct. 23 and may be seen by going to facebook.com/ccsd.orchestras/posts/120324533179419.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

For some young athletes, the best part about playing a sport is getting out of their comfort zones and trying new things. Everyone hears stories of kids stepping out of their shells to join a team and challenge themselves. They find inspiration from practically everywhere. CHS Senior, Karen Beglin, 2020 Northern Nevada Amateur Woman’s Champion in golf, found inspiration from her sister, Jill Beglin, a 2019 CHS graduate.

“I have always looked up to my sister; when I was little, she golfed, so I wanted to golf as well,” said Belgin.

Karen has played both basketball and golf while maintaining a 4.7 GPA. However, due to COVID, Beglin said, “One of my goals was to win state in golf, but, unfortunately, I will not have the opportunity to achieve that now.”

Beglin has lost neither her inspiration or hope.

“During my senior season, I want to have an under par scoring average, and, after high school, I plan to play golf for St. John’s University in Queens, New York” she added. Beglin worked incredibly hard to get to where she has and continues to work to help others on her teams. She said, “I can inspire upcoming athletes by mentoring younger and newer golfers.” — Contributed by Allison Gill

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Nominated by CHS Algebra teacher and NHS Adviser Monica Flinchum, who said, “I would like to nominate freshman Edgar Fausto Hernandez for CHS Student of the Week as Edgar is an excellent student, always participates in class, asks questions, and seeks help when needed.” Flinchum even went so far as to tell a story about Edgar. She said, “He goes above and beyond to help his peers, and on two separate occasions, he helped another student in class, one-on-one, without me having to ask; Edgar really stepped up to the plate to be there for another student because Edgar could see his peer was struggling, and he quickly turned his chair and guided him through each question, explaining and showing him how to solve the problem.” As a teacher, Flinchum said, “It was amazing to witness Edgar take his learning and teach his peers, and not only does this help him really understand the material, he wants to help those around him, and his willingness to help does not go unnoticed,” and “During this wacky school year, we need to stick together.” Well done, Edgar. CHS is grateful to students like Edgar. They set the example for everyone.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Senior in the Spotlight this week is Edgar Iza. Edgar is an outstanding senior at CHS, maintaining excellent grades during his freshman, sophomore, junior, and the first semester of his senior year. He has taken both Honors and AP classes while maintaining a 4.49 weighted GPA. He is an active member of the National Honor Society and is actively involved in his church as well. Edgar plans on attending UNR to major in Veterinary Science. With Edgar’s determination and achievement, there is no doubt he will succeed in achieving his future goals. ~ Contributed by CHS Counselor Fawn Lewis.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.