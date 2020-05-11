Senator Square: Carson High FBLA students win state awards

CHS CHS FBLA students just finished competing in the Nevada State Business Leadership Conference. Originally, the event was scheduled to be held in Reno, but had to be held digitally due to Covid-19. Any student placing in any of the top four spots qualifies them for the National Business Leadership Conference in Salt Lake City; however, because of COVID-19, the conference has been switched to the virtual format. Although many CHS FBLA students qualified for nationals, they will not attend the virtual national competition this year because of prohibitive costs. These students are to be commended for their business skills and putting forth the effort to compete even though so much of the event was completely different from what any of them had experienced before. FBLA Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, they help over 230,000 members prepare for careers in business as well as inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. FBLA’s programs focus on: Leadership Development — members develop essential soft skills by holding chapter officer positions at the local, state, and national levels, by networking with accomplished business professionals, and by participating in business-focused workshops, seminars, and academic competitions; Academic Competitions — members demonstrate their business expertise at high-profile regional, state, and national competitive events with the top students being recognized with trophies and cash awards; Educational Programs — members create career portfolios, enhance their knowledge with world-recognized skills certifications, and have access to select college scholarships. Congratulations to Carson High School FBLA members for their awards. For information about CHS FBLA, contact advisor Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us.

NEVADA FBLA STATE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE 2020 RESULTS

The following is a comprehensive list of CHS FBLA students, their places, and their awards: Advertising: 3rd Kiana Martinez and 8th Bradley Wiggins. Agribusiness: 7th Bita Jazani. Banking and Financial Systems: 5th Kiana Martinez. Business Calculations: 3rd Bradley Wiggins and 7th Jens Robison. Business Communications: 1st – State Champion – Carlos Torres, 9th Will Breeding, and 10th Heba Seyeddah. Business Ethics: 4th Heba Syeddah. Business Plan: 5th Walker MacKenzie, Bradley Wiggins, and Jens Robison. Client Service: 3rd Abby Golik, 4th Bahar Jazani, 6th Makayla Mueller, 8th Christofer Palacio, and 9th Jaden Anderson. Cyber Security: 6th Jaden Anderson. Economics: 7th Walker Mackenzie. Graphic Design: 7th Berenice Ramirez. Health Care Administration: 4th Abby Golik. Impromptu Speaking: 1st – State Champion: Carlos Torres, 9th Sam Nichols, and 10th Clayton Bensmiller. Intro to Business Communication: 7th Naomi Nguyen. Introduction to Business Presentation: 8th Naomi Nguyen and Macie Wilson. Introduction to Public Speaking: 3rd Erin Peterson. Job Interview: 1st – State Champion – Kiana Martinez, 2nd Gloria Valdenegro, 4th Abby Golik, and 8th Rebecca Howard. Organizational Leadersip: 3rd Bahar Jazani, 4th Heba Seyeddah, and 6th Bita Jazani. Personal Finance: 1st – State Champion Jens Robison, 5th Clayton Bensmiller, and 8th Gloria Valdenegro. Publication Design: 1st – State Champion Makayla Mueller, and 9th Will Breeding, Serena Dantzler, and Carlos Torres. Public Speaking: 4th Gloria Valdenegro. Sports and Entertainment Management: 3rd Ryan Lawlor, Walker Mackenzie, and Christofer Palacio.

HAPPY SCHOOL NURSES’ DAY AND NATIONAL SCHOOL NURSE WEEK

National School Nurse Day is celebrated on the Wednesday within National Nurse Week, which is May 6 through May 12 each year. Carson City School District Superintendent Richard Stokes said, “I join all of the staff in the District in thanking you for your dedication, skill, and service; your presence in our schools is comforting as we encounter the wide variety of the health concerns faced on any given day, so thanks for your compassion and care as you are appreciated.” According to Dr. Jose Delfin, CCSD Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, “We sincerely appreciate our health professionals for taking great care of our students and staff through this pandemic; our health professional team has been providing valuable services for our community as well, so our deepest gratitude and shout-out goes to: Sheila Story, Wendy Bacon, Sheila Bridges, Gail Carothers, Ann Dankworth, Kerri Finn, Deanne Foley, Heather Galloway, Brittany McClung, Lana Rauch, Julie Spence, and Vanessa White.” Additionally, CHS Chief RN Sheila Story said, “The Carson City School District School Nurses are dedicated to our school-age children, their health, safety, well-being and academic success, and they have been working diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic from home, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, and the Carson City Health and Human Services Emergency Operations Center.” Registered Nurses Vanessa White, Gail Carothers, Ann Dankworth, Heather Galloway, and Sheila Story have gone above and beyond to help keep the community stay safe through volunteering at the COVID-19 Call Center, answering questions, listening to concerns, educating individuals on how to stay safe, accessing medical services and reaching out to individuals in need. These school nurses are part of the community and public health work force; they truly care about their community, schools, students, faculty, staff, and families. Thank you for all you do, you are greatly appreciated. National Association of School Nurses has put together a toolkit anyone may use in their schools and communities to help spread the word about NSND. It is found at nasn.org/advocacy/school-nurse-day. The theme for this year is School Nurses: Supporting Students in Times of Crisis. The toolkit includes social media posts, images, and information to help celebrate the contributions from school nurses.

SAFE GRAD COMMITTEE STILL MEETING TOGETHER

Here is the scoop on what is happening with Safe Grad. A meeting will be held after May 15 to determine if Safe Grad night can happen. Safe Grad is also sponsoring the Downtown Street Banner event, and all information may be found on the CHS class of 2020 parents on Facebook. Look for a picture of the CHS at school, and there are two groups: One for anyone and one just for CHS Class of 2020 Senior Parents. A post from the group on Facebook says, “Permission to install banners up and down Carson Street and Fairview has been granted. There will be four pictures of the CHS Class of 2020 Seniors on each banner, two per side. The cost per senior is $28. However, we would like to fundraise to offset the cost for each student. Carson High Safe Grad has agreed to sponsor the project, and donations may be sent to: Carson High Safe Grad Booster, PO Box 486, Carson City, NV 89702. To donate online, go to the ‘Donate’ tab at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. All donations are tax deductible. Please reference “Downtown Banners” on your donation. More information regarding pictures of each senior, and permission from each senior, will be given at a later date.” Approximately $13,000 needs to be raised to do the Downtown Street Banner project, and we need to be able to offer it to all graduating CHS students. It would be great if you are able to pay for our student; otherwise, we will continue to fundraise for those who cannot pay at this time. Nubia Leon is the Social Media Advertising Coordinator, and she may be reached at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. Also, please contact CHS Safe Grad Secretary, Wendy Yang at 720-6160, or President Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635.

HOW TO ORDER A 2020 CARNETA YEARBOOK

Yes, the 2020 Carneta is almost here. CHS adviser Patt Quinn-Davis and CHS Administrators are working out the best way possible to get the books delivered to students, but ordering one online is happening right now with directions to do so available on YouTube: Quinn-Davis and co-adviser Alyssa Smith-Ackerley have been receiving numbers of emails and questions about how students and parents may order yearbooks, so they made a very quick how-to video because they figured CHS staff members might also need some clarification. Those interested may go to youtube.com/watch?v=TkeN1ImGaGU&feature=youtu.be. Email CHS Journalism teacher and yearbook adviser Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to get a yearbook from years ago, last year, or even one for this year too.

MIGRANT STUDENTS SCHOLARSHIP

Are you an immigrant to the US? Attending college in fall 2020? Apply for the Migrant Students Scholarship to win $1000. No citizenship requirements apply. Apply at studentsofsalaam.org/scholarship. Due by May 15.

THOUSANDS OF SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE TO CHS STUDENTS

As Carson High School and Pioneer High School seniors prepare to graduate, they may choose to look for some free money, in the form of scholarships, to pay for college. The beauty of this, too, is scholarships may be applied for year-round and awarded to college students throughout their entire four years in college. There are thousands of national scholarships, which may be found at the following scholarship search websites: fastweb.com, and scholarships.com.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

English as a Second Language Para-Professional Maria Navarette nominated Michael Catalan, a freshman, as the CHS Student of the Week. Navarette said, “Michael has been reaching out when we moved to remote learning to be on task for each of his classes, and he has been showing dedication, responsibility, and putting forth great effort to accomplish all assignments and quizzes.” She added, “He has been adapting to this new change due to COVID-19, and, despite this, he is learning how to cope with online learning, and I am so proud of him for staying on task and keeping up.” Congratulations to Michael Catalan, making a positive impression on his teachers amidst a worldwide trying time.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.