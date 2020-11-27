Senator Square: Carson High FCA selling Christmas trees

Pastor Tim Plummer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Missionary Area Director, has once again brought Christmas trees to Carson City to support FCA. The holidays can be a difficult time for many, but it does not have to be this way.

For instance, look at the individual health benefits neither money nor vitamins produce during this time of year in the form of dopamine and serotonin, natural chemical messengers and neurotransmitters in the brain, which produce multitudes of benefits throughout the entire body. Dopamine produces a healthy good mood, inspires active muscle movement, and plays a vital role in the brain’s pleasure and reward systems. Serotonin, on the other hand, is stored in the gut and helps regulate mood, body temperature, and appetite.

Bottom line, purchase a Lift Christmas Tree, located across the street from the Ormsby House in downtown Carson City, the corner of Carson Street and 6th Street and experience the flow of those neurotransmitters. Christmas trees are available through Dec. 23, Sunday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tree varieties available are the Noble, Nordmann, Douglas, Fraser, Organic, and Silver Tip. Purchases benefit both buyer and supplier as all profit goes directly to FCA in order to assist CHS lead adviser and science teacher Ty McMillen as well as other FCA campus groups in the area.

According to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, “Research suggests that U.S. residents may use holiday decorations… to communicate friendliness and cohesiveness with neighbors”, and this is what FCA is all about, friendliness with others. The goal of FCA, this year and every year, is to foster unity and support. FCA members serve one another, share Christ with others through word and deed, and encourage others to share him as well. So come purchase a tree for Christmas and support FCA student members at the same time.

SPEECH AND DEBATE COMPETITION BEGINS

CHS speech and debate has begun competitive events. Members of the Carson team competed in the first round of the Poetry Out Loud competition. Abby Cook, a sophomore, will move onto the state championship this spring.

Online tournaments are scheduled to begin in December as well. The national league will be hosting a tournament Dec. 5, and the local league will host its first all-online event Dec. 11 and 12. The first round of the American Legion Speaking competition was also scheduled for the 5th, but it has been rescheduled to January.

Carson High Speech and Debate would also like to thank Starbucks Coffee for donating a full pallet of K-Cups for a team fundraiser which has already raised more than $700 to help cover the costs of tournament entry fees.

For information about CHS Speech and Debate, please contact CHS World History, U.S. History, and Communications teacher Patrick Mobley at pmobley@carson.k12.nv.us.

FEEDING PETS OF THE HOMELESS STUDENT FUNDRAISER ENDS SOON

Become a part of the feeding Pets of the Homeless student fundraiser as it ends Dec. 1. According to Carson Middle School English teacher Hilary Mendeguia, “My daughter Amaya, a CHS senior, is raising money for feeding Pets of the Homeless, and she is selling raffle tickets for two different prizes: an extra-large Coach Handbag valued at $478 and a $100 gift card with mug to Dutch Bros.”

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Like to purchase tickets, call 301-8358 or purchase through PayPal with cyren4u@hotmail.com.

DISTRICT SOCIAL WORKERS CREATE STUDENT CAMPAIGNS TO END SUICIDE

The School Social Workers (SSWs) are working with a group of students to lead six campaigns throughout the remainder of the school year in order to promote protective factors related to suicide. This month’s campaign was focused on gratefulness, and the SSPs sent the following message to all students and teachers at CHS: We encourage all to participate for a chance to win. We are all currently facing many difficulties and challenges in life. We are stressed about school, work, situations at home, health, loved ones, etc. It is overwhelming, and we can lose focus of the beautiful things in our lives.

Gratefulness can be expressed in many ways, and we want to spread it around CHS, so take a couple of minutes to think about the things you are grateful for, and write a thank you note to someone who has done something nice for you. Students and teachers were then entered in a drawing for a chance to win a gift card of their choice from Dutch Bros., Starbucks, or Amazon).

The winners this month were CHS Freshman Seminar and Health teacher Erin Been and AP Calculus and Trigonometry teacher Emily Thornburg as well as students Sierra Frame and Page Yochum. Alejandra Ayala, MSW, LSW School Social Worker II Carson High School aayala@carson.k12.nv.us 775-283-1834 Virtual Office (for appointments and more!): http://bit.ly/alejandraoffice

WELLBEING SURVEY FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS, AND TEACHERS

The Nevada Department of Education has teamed up with school districts and charter schools throughout the state to launch a Nevada School Wellbeing Survey. There are three separate surveys, one for families and caregivers, one for students, and one for school staff and educators. All three may be taken in both English and Spanish and include links to a variety of resources.

The information shared in this survey will help local schools, the district, and Nevada acquire a better idea of what students need and how to plan for a successful second half of the school year. It is hoped individuals and families will take five minutes to share their voices by completing the survey, which may be accessed at NVSchoolWellbeingSurvey.org.

LEADERSHIP RAISES MONEY FOR PANCREATIC CANCER RESEARCH

This month, CHS Leadership students are raising money for those suffering from Pancreatic Cancer which has a survival rate of 5%, and Little Caesars Pizza will be donating a portion of their sales to support this CHS Leadership fundraiser.

According to CHS Leadership adviser and Physical Education teacher Ann Britt, “As you all know, things are much different this year, and Leadership is going to focus some of its efforts on service projects, and one of them is to host a fundraiser for different causes and charities each month.” The students want to do it in a fun way, their way.

For information, call Ann Britt at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

CONSIDER BECOMING A MEMBER OF CHS PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

Becoming a member of the Carson High School PTA comes with so many benefits. Receive discounted entry to CHS events, games, concerts, etc., and student members, those who are seniors, may apply for college scholarships from the PTA.

Programs needing oversight are the Reflections Art and Literature Contest, College Life Interview Panel, Senior Projects, Staff Appreciation, support for CHS departments, teachers, and clubs, grants for teachers, and scholarships for students.

The best part of this is there are no requirements to become a member. Having a child, who is a student within the Carson City School District, is not even necessary. To submit a membership form, go to either carsonhighschoolpta.weebly.com The cost is only $6 per member per school year, so for less than the price of a single fancy coffee drink, become a part of making CHS better for all students.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT CHS

November, National Novel Writing Month, is coming to an end, but it is not too late for students ages 14 to 18, those who aspire to be writers, those who have a writing project needing to be completed or want to compete in a challenge, to participate in the worldwide pledge to write 50,000 words during the month of November; sign up at nanowrimo.org, and watch the Carson City Library YouTube video series about NaNoWriMo Nov. 30 to be a part of the challenge this year. A free incentive kit may be found by going to creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Freshman Colton Poor is the CHS Student of the Week. Nominated by his Honors English teacher, Colton stands out as a student interested in the lives of others and the struggles they face on a day-to-day basis. Colton is one of the few students who stays after school to discuss both his education and personal pursuits with his teachers, an outstanding accomplishment amidst the existing pandemic as CHS students see all their regular teachers once-per-week. His Honors English I teacher said, “Colton is soft spoken, introspective, and interested in having answers to life’s probing questions; he has more than once sought answers to the questions many think about, wonder about, but never work up the courage to ask.” Colton is also a member of the CHS Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp. There is no telling what he may become in the future. Congratulations to Colton Poor on his nomination as the CHS Student of the Week. Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

ATHLETE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Amaya Mendeguia is this week’s CHS Athlete in the Spotlight. Asked about her inspiration to become an athlete, Amaya said, “My family is my inspiration because many of them have competed in sports, and some have also played at the collegiate level.” Throughout her life and years at CHS, Amaya has competed in softball, basketball, and swimming, and her goals during high school have always been “To maintain my 4.2 weighted, 3.8 unweighted GPA and improve at my sport.” After high school, Amaya said “My goal is to get a degree while also continuing to play sports for my school.” In addition to her family being her inspiration, another figure of inspiration for Amaya is professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, a shooting guard who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, who said, “Great things come from hard work and perseverance, no excuses.” To new and upcoming athletes, Amaya said she would tell them, “Anything is possible if you work hard; be coachable and respectful to anyone who is trying to give you advice.” Congratulations to Amaya Mendeguia; she is driven to succeed.

SENIOR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Breanna Elliott is this week’s CHS Senior in the Spotlight. Breanna has always been focused on her future. This is what has always impressed me the most about her; she was already planning for her future as a freshman in high school, and other students could learn from her example. Due to this motivation and drive, Breanna is one of CHS’ many outstanding seniors who participates in the Jump Start program through Western Nevada College.

Along with taking classes at WNC, and working a regular job in the community, she has been helping at the Carson City Senior Center throughout the COVID crisis, and she plans to continue volunteering in the future as well. After high school graduation, Breanna will continue one more year at WNC, focusing on getting her Associate of Arts, and then Breanna will than transfer to University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR, she will be focusing on a program of study in Sociology or Social Work as is evidenced by her desire to work directly with people.

The staff, faculty, and administration of CHS is pleased to have students like Breanna Elliott, a young lady who values education, values hard work, and values opportunity.

— Contributed by CHS Counselor Monica Weaver

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.