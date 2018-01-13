Senator Square: Carson High grad returns with experience to share

Krysta Scripter, a 2011 CHS graduate, answered the Facebook message of her former freshman honors English teacher by returning to her alma mater as a guest speaker to share about how she went from wanting a career as a writer and photographer to being published in The Fresno Bee, Verily women's magazine, Reno.com, and Babeswhohustle.com just to name a few.

Scripter's former teacher was looking through University of Nevada, Reno's Silver and Blue magazine when he noticed a photo of her, which then led him to an article written by her for the UNR publication. Soon after this, the 2017 UNR journalism major and photography minor graduate was back in high school.

"It is very surreal; in many ways, I feel like I am not old enough to be telling high school students how to be a writer or become a successful college grad, but this experience has taught me how important it is to share how exactly I got where I am rather than make it sound like these grandiose ideas," she said.

Scripter's story inspired the students. After graduation, even though she had been a high performing honors and AP student, she said she started at Western Nevada College because it was all she could afford. Scripter's first success at being published came when she was hired as an intern at the Fresno Bee newspaper her sophomore year at UNR. She moved to Fresno, Calif., was paid $8.75 per hour.

Scripter told CHS students so many things in the brief class period she was with them, like to be a good writer, "You should always be reading" and connected to "That is what being a writer is all about, knowing your audience.

"As my editors always tell me, you should show a good story, not tell," she said about sitting down and writing.

CHS freshman honors English student Cynthia Vega was inspired.

"She is really inspirational, she is really motivational, and she taught me that I should not doubt myself," Vega said.

Vegas said Scripter said it is all right to "work for free at times; it is all right to do this so as to build your portfolio."

Scripter loved being at CHS just as much as the students loved listening to her. She said, "It is so incredible to be back to the same classrooms, in the same hallways, where I was a student, and now to be back as a professional." Scripter now writes and photographs for Reno.com, owned by the Reno Gazette-Journal, and she also was just hired by KUNR and their NPR affiliate.

MOBBING THE HALLS

CHS teachers and staff joined the Social Emotional Learning Committee's directive to Mob the Halls on Wednesday. It was simple. Administrators and staff picked a location and welcomed students as they entered the building's various entrances. It was amazing to see their faces light up with a smile as they were greeted. Students reported enjoying receiving a positive welcome as they enter school, many of them saying it changed the entire day. CHS teacher Ty McMillen tells the story of a new student this semester shared with him on Wednesday that "Everyone here is so nice; there have been kids who have come to up to me to introduce themselves and to ask about me and where I came from, and the teachers have been very accommodating which was not the case …, so I am so happy that I am now attending Carson High." What a great atmosphere and culture we are continuing to establish here at Carson. Way to go.

GNCU SPONSORS FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA

Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch Coordinator Julie Slocum presented CHS FBLA President Hannah Golik with a $570 check to help with costs associated with the organization's State and National Competitions.

"The FBLA State competition will be held in Reno on April 15-17 with approximately 30 Carson High student members competing, and the state winners will advance to the FBLA National Competition in Maryland, June 28 through July 3," said FBLA Adviser Angila Golik, "The club needs to raise approximately $4,000 each year for the FBLA State Competition and a significantly larger amount needs to be raised for the FBLA National Completion, so any contributions are very much appreciated."

Checks may be made payable to and sent to Carson High School FBLA. Questions, email Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us.

OPTIONS NIGHT

CHS students, parents, and guardians, interested in learning about and taking Advanced Placement classes or applying for the Jump Start College program for next year? If yes, plan on attending the annual CHS Options Night, on Thursday. Options Night will start with a presentation on the Advanced Placement program at 6 p.m. in the library followed by a presentation on the Jump Start College program at 7 p.m. Teachers from both programs will be available in Senator Square to answer questions and share information regarding individual classes.

GIRLMADE: HELPING WOMEN PLAY BIG

Girl Empire is a conference being held Saturday in Reno. With the assistance of CHS teacher Erin Been, several young ladies will represent CHS and have a unique opportunity to build personal confidence and network with women in leadership roles in the business world. Girl Empire offers breakouts to inspire an entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and social change. CHS girls will learn tips on developing the best resume, participate in mock interviews with various CEOs, improve confidence, and elevate their level of professionalism. These girls also will develop a better understanding about community involvement and business acumen. Go to girlmade.co. for information about the event, or email Erin Been at ebeen@carson.k12.nv.us with questions and how to become involved.

TEACHER OF THE MONTH

CHS has a long history of astounding teachers, but there are only 10 academic months available to receive this popular award. With 116 teachers at CHS, this award is a profound accomplishment some teachers never receive. Teacher Erin Been said, "It is a great honor to be awarded the CHS Teacher of the Month, and I am completing my 23rd year of teaching high school this June." Been currently teaches the Freshman Health Class; however, she also teaches an afterschool "Solutions" class as well. Been said, "In all of the years I have taught, I find making genuine connections with students, beyond the content, allows me to understand their learning process, and I find being involved at school and getting to know kids shows them I care about them as humans, and they, in turn, are willing to put forth more effort in the work they do."

Congratulations to Erin Been for being awarded CHS Teacher of the Month.

"I appreciate all you parents taking an active role in your children's education and establishing connections with the school and the teachers," Been said.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

This issue's CHS Student of the Week is sophomore Micah Merriner. She is up to all kinds of amazingness with her honors chemistry, honors English, and honors history classes, not to mention her work with CHS Medical Reserve Corps. Micah's favorite class is ceramics with Mr. Martin. When asked about what she likes to do outside of school in her free time, Micah said, "I love being in nature and finding hidden beauty in the little things." CHS is a better place because of students like Micah Merriner.

SENIOR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

This week's Senior in the Spotlight is Dawson Lamb. Dawson has a weighted GPA of 4.67 and is maintaining while taking a rigorous course load of advanced placement and honors classes. Dawson is a dedicated athlete who has participated in football. Notably, he received the Pride Award from Coach Roman; players recognized for this display outstanding leadership on and off the field, and exemplify the motto of "Carson Pride." Dawson has also earned Academic All-State honors as a junior and was captain of the CHS varsity football team this year. The award is given to players who are reliable, trustworthy, and great teammates. Dawson also has played on the CHS basketball all four years, and he has been a member of Future Business Leaders of America for two years. Not only will Dawson be receiving honors and advanced diplomas at graduation, but he is also working toward his Career and Technical Education diploma in the business and marketing pathway. After graduation, Dawson plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno where he will major in business administration. Dawson will be missed by everyone at CHS as he will have left an indelibly amazing mark upon this school.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.