Senator Square: Carson High leadership students raise breast cancer awareness

Being a student at CHS is rewarding enough, academically speaking, but learning is happening everywhere; however, forcing a teacher to dress in pink, from head to toe, wearing a pink tutu, is a different story and an exciting fundraising opportunity. CHS Student Council will be raising money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help find a cure for breast cancer. Four teachers have their names on donation jars in the Student Store, and the teacher with the most money in the jar will have to wear pink from head to toe Oct. 28- 29 in front of everyone, more than once. The teachers are Language Arts Department’s Sharon Miller, Career and Technical Education and Photography’s Kara Ferrin, Physical Education’s Jared Hagar, and CTE PE and Sports Medicine’s Frank Sakelarios. Everyone is being asked to come on down and donate as well as to wear pink every Thursday and Friday to show their support to end breast cancer.

“As you all know, things are much different this year, and Leadership is going to focus some of its efforts on service projects, and one of them is to host a fundraiser for different causes and charities each month,” said CHS Leadership adviser and Physical Education teacher Ann Britt.

The students want to always raise money in a productive and unforgettable way. For more information about how individuals in the community may participate, please call Ann Britt at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

CHS COUNSELORS GIVE COMMUNITY ACCESS TO THEIR WEBSITE

The @SenatorsLibraryTech Tip is the CHS Counselors website: Educators are in uncharted territory and challenged with myriad opportunities to better serve their students. An outstanding example of educators working to improve equity in services to all students, whether remote or hybrid, is the CHS Counseling Department. The counselors have embraced this paradigm shift and created an interactive website with the hope of engaging and connecting students and families with school and community resources and future planning. The Carson City community is welcome to explore the CHS Counseling services at carsonhigh.com under Academics, Counseling Department. The CHS Counseling website features college and career visits, in person and virtual, scholarship opportunities, interactive presentations and videos, check out the junior and senior presentation, a virtual calm room created by CHS Counseling Department Chair, Nicki Hendee, AP information, connections to the School Social Workers, and community resource referrals. The CHS Counselors are committed to supporting the students and their families, both academically and social-emotionally, and will continue to meet the ever-changing needs of the community.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT TO PRESENT SOS PROGRAM TO FRESHMAN

From Oct. 13-16, the health department will be presenting the Signs of Suicide program to CHS Freshman Seminar classes. This presentation will likely stir up thoughts and feelings for many students. As part of the program, CHS School Social Workers and Guidance Counselors will be following up with students who request to talk to someone following the program. The level of need is currently unknown due to perceived high levels of stress and anxiety in the ever-changing environment. Teachers have been asked to send students, those who request to speak with someone about their feelings post SOS, to either the counseling offices or SSW offices. Also available to anyone are the following crisis support lines: Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255); Safe Voice: 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or safevoicenv.org; The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386 or Text “START” to 678678; The Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741; Call 911 if an emergency; CHS Dean of Students Jon “Shelby” Tuttle 283-1624.

BLUE CREW TO TUTOR FRESHMAN

To provide support for struggling CHS freshmen, Blue Crew has decided to start Monday tutoring sessions from 9-11 a.m. for all core subjects, and other subjects available upon request and whether or not there is a qualified Blue Crew leader. Blue Crew will be using Zoom breakout rooms and will have a separate room for students who are participating online only. The first Monday session will be October 19, and they will be able to find all the information in the freshman class Google classroom. Parents, administrators, counselors, and teachers are asked to encourage freshmen to attend. CHS Mathematics teacher Shanell Cavener is the Blue Crew Coordinator, and she may be reached at scavener@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENATOR PRIDE: TEACHERS HELPING TEACHERS

The on-campus teacher led group Senator Pride, wants CHS teachers to know they see all they are doing to help students succeed. Senator Pride wants teachers to know they recognize all the hard work they are doing and the stresses associated with the changes this year has brought. To feel, slightly, normal, they have created some Monday events they hope teachers will join every Monday at 11 a.m. Senator Pride asks teachers to take a break with the, “Take care of each other, take care of you” opportunity. The first Monday event was Oct. 5, and teachers received the gift of an air purifier & then have some muffins/desserts and coffee courtesy of the Senator Pride Committee. Kim will let us know when the treats are ready for you in the admin conference room. If you have an idea for a Monday Funday, please submit it here and we will update our Monday schedule.

Oct. 12: Picnic on the front lawn– bring your own lunch.

Oct. 19: Move It– meet us at the track to walk a few laps

Oct. 26: Nacho-gate– join us out by the track shack for Senator Pride Nachos

Nov. 2 Game Time– hang out in Senator Square and play some board games

Nov. 9 Human Foosball in the gym (cheer or compete!)

Nov. 16 Turkey Time– NJROTC Turkey Shoot.

VIRTUAL MANUFACTURING DAY WITH CLICK BOND

CHS students are invited to attend Click Bond Inc.’s Oct. 15 first ever Virtual Manufacturing Day event. Students are invited to register for exclusive Zooms with their sales team, test their knowledge with Click Bond trivia, and take an insiders’ look at careers with Click Bond. Students must first click the invitation link below to participate. If they have any questions, comments, or concerns, they are to not hesitate to contact the Community Engagement Specialist, Ellie Keene, directly at 885-8000 extension 1197, or email her at ellie.keene@clickbond.com. Also, please check out cbevents.live #MFGDAY20, and the Carson City School District Work Based Learning Coordinator, Marc Rodina, may be reached at 283-2055. Click Learn About Manufacturing at Click Bond.

ZOOM LINKS FOR SENIORS

Seniors, CHS Counselor Briget Gordon-Johnson said “Did you know that we rad, incredible, hilarious, and stunning counselors are hosting Monday Zooms just for you, crazy, right, but I really hope you join us because we have things to do and such little time to do them: College, FAFSA, college athletics, all things, and this link, found in the junior and senior Mario Presentations, has direct links to join these fine Zoomfests.” docs.google.com/presentation/d/1uVdmP27qwcEOA1nTpXGQNcR1QDtCfcgdGx_Jh_epsXc/preview.

FREE VIRTUAL BABYSITTING CLASS FOR TEENS

The Building Blocks of Babysitting, a free virtual babysitting class for teens, will take place every Tuesday in October from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Students, who are at home caring for their little brothers and sisters, are invited to increase their babysitter knowledge and skills. Babysitting is a great opportunity, but it is also a great responsibility. Tuesday, Oct. 6 “Welcome to 4H; what makes a good Babysitter” will share the skills and what to know about babysitting Oct. 13 along with ages, stages, and game activities every babysitter should know babysitter hand book of tricks. The Oct. 20 topic will be “Staying in control rules for successful babysitting with babysitting fee negotiations,” and Oct. 27 is the “Victual party participation certificate” along with topics covered such as age and stages of children, basic first aid, emergency procedures, activity ideas, healthy food, and more. 8th through 12th graders are welcome to attend. Contact Jim Barcellos, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 887-2252 or Leticia Servin at 283-1620 for more information.

ARMED SERVICES VOCATIONAL APTITUDE BATTERY TEST COMING TO CHS

Seniors, thinking about a career in the military, possibly? Interested in seeing where your career skills lie? After receiving a rad Career Ready Diploma but have not taken the Career and Technical Education pathway? If you answered yes to any of those questions, sign up now because CHS has an ASVAB test scheduled. For Cohort 1 the test day is Oct. 27 after school, and, for Cohort 2, the test day is Oct. 28 after school. Both are in the library and require seniors to bring a charged Chromebook. Questions, please see Mrs. Roman in the library career center. First, however, fill out this form by going to https://forms.gle/F3RPaHv943PVQmq57.

DONOR NETWORK WEST ANNUAL ART CONTEST

Donor Network West, a non-profit organization, is hosting an annual high school holiday art contest. Donor Network West recovers organs and tissues for transplants in Northern Nevada and California, and they inspire communities to say yes to organ, eye, and tissue donation. The deadline for the artwork is Nov. 1. For more information, see CHS Career and Technical Education, Physical Education, Sports Medicine, Health Science, and HOSA Adviser and teacher, Frank Sakelarios, in room 203, email him at fsakelarios@carson.k12.nv.us, or go to donornetworkwest.org.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

CHS Spanish teacher, J.P Albert, nominated Hannah, who goes by Ella, Mahlmeister as the CHS Student of the Week. Ella is a student in CHS Department Chair Cheryl Macy’s EDU 110 class, and Albert said, “She was tasked with setting up my bulletin boards, as part of her class, and I am a crazy OCD guy; I like things to look very organized and clean and, luckily, she has some of the same OCD traits.” Albert then added, “Well, I gave her some cutouts for my boards and she was willing to make the cutouts look really nice, on her own time at home, and bring them back and make my boards look awesome.” Albert was so grateful Ella worked on the boards, not just during her class, but after school on two occasions, and he said he believes she is even coming back today to finish them. “She has, by far, gone above and beyond the initial request, and she is also taking honors classes as well as moving up in rank with JROTC; she is a great example of kindness, maturity, commitment, and discipline” Albert added. This is why he nominated Ella Mahlmeister for CHS Student of the Week.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Senior in the Spotlight is Cristian Garcia Perez. Perez is everything administrators, teachers, students, and staff hope a CHS Senator would be. He is determined, hardworking, dedicated, creative, and humble. With a GPA of 4.82, ranked number 13 in his class, and an impressive list of Advanced Placement courses, Cristian stands out as a high academic achiever. Beyond his academics, Cristian is a standout in the extracurricular activities in which he participates at CHS. He has been a leader for the school’s Blue Crew, and he participates in Honor Society as well as athletics. Last year, a torn ACL put him out of football and track; however, he continued to attend practices, games, and meets in order to support his peers and his team. This is one of Cristian’s greatest gifts: Optimistic perseverance. He empowers those around him to behave in this manner, and it is inspiring to witness. As a first-generation student, Cristian has overcome incredible odds to open endless opportunities for his future. He recently applied to the QuestBridge Scholarship program with the hope of becoming a finalist and, ultimately, to attend a top ranked university. He plans to study medicine and possibly film; however, wherever life takes him, he will continue to persist and succeed. CHS is proud to honor this fine young man as the Senior in the Spotlight this week. ~ Contributed by CHS Counselor Briget Gordon-Johnson.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.