Senator Square: Carson High mourns the loss of senior Jacqueline Milagros Acosta-Bruno

Jacqueline Milagros Acosta-Bruno was born November 17, 2002 at Washoe Medical Center in Reno, NV to Claudia Bruno and Hector Acosta. She has four younger brothers and sisters, all attending Carson City Schools, as well as a sibling just 18-months-old. Jackie attended Carson City schools from kindergarten until her passing. She was a senior at CHS this year and was expected to graduate in May 2021 with her class. Sadly, Jackie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia Dec. 2019 during her junior year. This did not slow her down at all. She continued to complete her schoolwork in her classes all while doing chemotherapy. She was working hard in her online classes and was headed towards graduation; however, just as she was heading into remission, she contracted Covid-19, and it was more than her body could bear. She passed away Dec. 23, 2020. Jackie was an amazing, kind, and thoughtful young woman with unbelievable strength and will. I will miss her giggle and sweet smile. Jackie’s favorite colors are blue and purple, her favorite music group is the Black Eyed Peas, and Shakira, and her favorite foods are pastelitos, flautas, and pupusas. Jackie was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a shy but lovely girl. I enjoyed her till the last minute. It is difficult not having you around. You had so many dreams to accomplish and so many years left to live. We will never forget about you. You will always be in our hearts and in the thoughts of the people who knew you best ~ Contributed by her mother Claudia Bruno.

ANNUAL PTA REFLECTIONS CONTEST HAPPENING NOW

Students at CHS, those who enjoy dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, visual arts, and even the special arts for students with disabilities, are being asked to participate in unleashing their inner artist in this year’s PTA Reflections contest with $500 available in prize money. The 2020-2021 theme, ‘I Matter Because…,’ calls for unique artistic interpretations. Students may enter in the appropriate division for their grade, and may pick up submission guidelines and an entry form in the CHS Library, from CHS teacher Wendy Tims inroom 233, or online at surveymonkey.com/r/20-21ReflectionsRegistration. Submissions must be entered at the CHS Library by Jan. 15. Visit the Reflections virtual art gallery to learn more about prizes and scholarships at PTA.org/Reflections. Questions, see CHS teacher Wendy Tims in room 233, email her at wtims@carson.k12.nv.us, or call her at 283-1759.

LAST WEEK FOR CARSON CITY LIBRARY WINTER READING CHALLENGE

Check out a great read, or three, from @senatorslibrary this week. Place a book on hold for #bookdash classroom delivery carsoncitylibrary.org/winterreadingchallenge. All students are invited to participate in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Simon and Schuster. This year’s theme is “Books Like Us”, a celebration of diversity, harnessing the transformative power of seeing oneself reflected in a book. Hundreds of other schools are joining, and libraries across the United States are participants in this exciting event. The challenge is to read for 15 hours beginning Dec. 19, 2020 through Jan. 10, 2021 and to track personal time in Beanstack. Share individual progress on social media using #winterread2021. To participate, register online at carsoncitylibrary.beanstack.org; this will also be the location to log all reading, or listening, for students and their families. For assistance, email creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org, or call 283-7590. One grand prize will be awarded per age group. The winner for each age group will be determined by an online grand prize drawing at the end of the program. The more hours read, the more tickets an individual will earn. Be sure personal Beanstack accounts have an up-to-date phone number so that winners may be easily notified. Age groups consist of 0-5, 6-11, 12-17, and 18 plus. Register and access personal Beanstack accounts at carsoncitylibrary.beanstack.org/users/sign_in. Please note: Participants must have a Carson City Library card to play. After registering for the Winter Reading Challenge through Beanstack, please email creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org, or call 283-7590 to schedule to pick up a personal registration prize. After reading and logging 15 hours on the personal Beanstack account, email creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org, or call 283-7590 to schedule to pick-up a completion prize. Each participant will earn five online tickets after reading 15 hours. For each additional hour read, after 15 hours logged, an additional online ticket will be earned. To qualify for the online grand prize drawing, participants must read and log at least 15 hours. All minutes read must be logged online by Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. Staff will ensure all tickets are added to the drawing before pulling winners for the online grand prize. Winners will be contacted the week of Jan. 10, 2021 and will have up to two weeks to claim their prize. If a prize is not claimed within the two-week deadline, the next runner-up will be notified. Happy reading, Carson City.

CARSON CITY BUSINESS OWNERS MAY ADVERTISE IN THE CHS YEARBOOK

Carson City business owners may purchase an advertisement section in the yearbook, multiple sizes available, to help support the CHS program. It is super easy; business owners simply need to go to yearbookforever.com, search for Carson High School, select shop, and select business ad. They may then upload a predesigned ad, or they may design their own ad online. They may purchase a full page, ½-page, or ¼-page section. Please, businesses of Carson City, work this type of advertising into to support the physical publication of the CHS Senators’ yearbook.

ONCAMPUS SOCIAL WORKERS CONTINUE CAMPAIGNS AGAINST SUICIDE

The School Social Workers (SSWs) are working with a group of students to lead six campaigns throughout the remainder of the school year relating to protective factors against suicide. Please read the following message sent to all students. Want to win a gift card? This month, students are asked to challenge themselves and those around them to share what they have done in the past or what they can do to make others feel appreciated, whether making a call to someone they have not spoken to in a while, giving their time to do something thoughtful for someone, or letting others know how much they are appreciated. Like someone’s post? Give them a heart! The post with the most hearts at the end of the campaign will be given a gift card from Dutch Bros., Starbucks, or Amazon. One staff member and one student will be selected by the end of this week. December’s Appreciation Campaign Winner is Casanova Segura who said, “I show my appreciation for my homies by giving them a blanket, and then I tuck them in.”

NOW HIRING STUDENT CUSTODIAL WORKERS AT CHS

Good money, normal hours, and a truly safe and familiar place to work, the Carson City School District, and CHS in particular, needs students to become stewards of the facility. Wages begin at $10 per hour, along with 15 or more hours per week. Students must be 16 or older, and they get to choose which school site within the district they would prefer to work. This could be the beginning of a new career. Three letters of recommendation from teachers, administrators, former employers, etc. are needed, and students must be passing all their classes and have good attendance. If absent from school, then students would be unable to work that day. Those hired will work with a Lead Custodian to clean, mop, scrub, and vacuum floors, dust furniture and equipment, and clean windows, along with other custodial duties. To apply, please go to drive.google.com/file/d/16dS971zNlfBwQRG5R3SZW3i9aRoHMyml/view.

CHS SOLUTIONS AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING

Solutions tutoring, mandatory for failing freshman, is currently offering in-person and virtual support for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year Mon. through Fri. from 2:05 to 4:00 with CHS teacher Leah Hampton by clicking on the following Google website link: Classroom.google.com/c/MTI2NjI2NDEzMDc0?cjc=tpvpnv2, classroom code: tpvpnv2. Students may get help needed to bring grades up and pass classes. There is academic support for Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, Health, Chemistry, English Language Learners, and Special Education. Mondays will offer Online Solutions tutoring with Hampton via the Solutions Google Classroom and Zoom whereas Tue. through Fri. will offer in-person tutoring from 2:05 to 4:00 p.m. Students will check in with Program Coordinator Hannah Etchison in room 163. Snacks and drinks will be available. Students are allowed to attend Solutions only on their designated cohort days. There is a bus available running at half capacity (36 students). Morning homework help will be offered by CHS Physical Education teacher Jared Hagar Tue. through Fri. from 6:40 to 7:40 a.m. The Google Classroom code is tpvpnv2. For more information, please call CHS Program Coordinator Hannah Etchison at 283-1688.

ATHLETE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The CHS Athlete in the Spotlight is Caydee Farnworth, a junior. “I was inspired to become an athlete because of my dad; he was a college pitcher” Caydee said. “I competed in softball, basketball, volleyball, and Track and Field, which is my sole purpose for the remainder of my high school career” Caydee added. Currently, Caydee maintains a 3.9 GPA. During school, Caydee desires to keep working toward good grades so that she may earn both academic and athletic scholarships in the future, and, after graduation from CHS, Caydee said, “My goal after high school is to play college softball, and, after graduation from college, I hope to have a good career outside of sports.” Caydee’s motivational quote comes from J.B. Mauney, an American professional rodeo cowboy who specializes in bull riding and competes on the Professional Bull Riders tour. Widely considered one of the greatest bull riders of all time, riding the rankest bulls in the PBR to eight seconds, Mauney said, “I was the kid with the try…when the other guys had the talent, I was the one that would not turn loose, I was going to try until the bitter end.” In speaking with younger athletes, Caydee said, “Work hard; give them an example to look up to; work hard, play hard.” Congratulations to Caydee Farnworth on being nominated CHS Athlete in the Spotlight.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Danielle Diaz, a senior. Shanell Cavener, her nominating math teacher and Blue Crew Coordinator said, “Dani is a hard-working student, and I have never had to worry about her keeping up with work, even when she is home sick.” Cavener then added, “She is respectful, kind, and an absolute pleasure to have in class.” Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENIOR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Madison Rabideau, 17, is this week’s Senior in the Spotlight. Madison has lived in Carson City all of her life. Her large extended family has lived here for generations, and they spend a great deal of time together. So why would Maddie sign a commitment to attend college in Louisiana? “My family is a big factor in my success,” she said, “but I am eager to go to a new place; I have never been on my own and I am excited for it.” She does exemplary work in the classroom and on the soccer field. Her weighted GPA is 4.19 and she is completing first semester with straight As. Her success on the soccer field as a defender led to interest from colleges, including Louisiana Tech, who was looking for solid student athletes. She chose to sign with them because they have a strong soccer team and a good reputation for the field she plans to study. “I want to major in biology and then attend medical school,” Maddie said. She is leaning toward becoming an anesthesiologist but says she is open to exploring many options in the medical field. Maddie visited Louisiana Tech two months ago and hopes to visit again during Spring Break. She met a few upcoming freshmen who will be her teammates as well as her friends. “I will miss my family, but they plan to visit any time they can,” she said. “They may watch me play soccer on ESPN Plus; I am super excited to play college soccer, but I know I will miss the soccer team here and the friends I have made.” ~ Contributed by CHS Counselor Michele Quintero

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.