Senator Square: Carson High NJROTC cadets compete, serve and remember

Editor’s Note: Ingram is head of the Naval Science Department at Carson High School.

CHS’ NJROTC Drill and Color Guard team competed in its first “virtual” drill competition hosted by University of North Carolina ROTC program. The various teams’ performances were captured on video and sent to the University for judging.

“It was different in this format; you know where you placed at the end of the meet, but now we have to wait for the results, and I am excited to see how well we did,” said Cadet Perriott, the Armed Drill Team Commander.

Cadet Argust, the Color Guard Team Commander added, “I was pretty nervous too because this was my first time leading the team; I think we did well.”

The units’ Academic Team as well as the Air Rifle teams also competed in their first competitions of the school year, with several more competitions scheduled this semester. On Oct. 24, several cadets volunteered at the Kids and Horses ranch in Minden. Kids and Horses program enhances quality of life for a wide range of children and adults with special needs. Cadets were tasked with arena and stall cleaning, reassembling buildings, and other ranch maintenance.

“It was really cool to be part of the NJROTC program’s effort to help others,” said Cadet Huey, a first year cadet.

On the same day, the Battalion’s Color Guard presented the Colors for the Nevada Day Golf Tournament held at the Silver Oak Golf Course. This year’s tournament was dedicated to the late Carson City Mayor, US Navy Captain Bob Crowell. Crowell was a huge supporter of the NJROTC program at CHS. Cadets also honored Carson City’s veterans Nov. 10 by lining the entrance of the Carson Plaza Retirement Center’s meal drive-thru and thanking veterans as they passed through.

“It is very humbling and yet rewarding as we thanked those who served, and the highlight of the day was when one of the veterans looked at me and pointed to himself and said ‘WWII veteran;’ how cool is that?” Cadet Cooley asked.

The following day cadets honored a group of veterans who are residents at the Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Carson City. The Color Guard presented the American Colors, and several cadets were in formation near the entrance to the facility.

“It was really great to honor some of our veterans; even though we were outside, we could see the veterans through the windows of the facility and include one veteran who turns 100 in a few days,” said Cadet Farnworth, the Battalion’s Commanding Officer.

— Chief Dan Ingram

CHAMPIONS IN THE TURKEY SHOOT

With a top score of 47 in this year’s turkey shoot, CHS teacher Jen Alexander is the top female winner. The overall winner was determined by the closest grouping of shots, and the tiebreaker for the top female was also determined by the closest grouping of shots. The top male, and overall winner among the male participants was CHS teacher Jared Hagar, but the closest to the ‘X Marks the Spot’ went to CHS secretary Patty Bean.

Congratulations to the winners who got to pick up their turkeys from CHS Principle’s secretary Kim Arnold Nov. 19. Scoring was provided by Commander Dan Meyer, but the official judges for tiebreaking in this competition were CHS Principal Bob Chambers, Vice Principle Dr. Sue Moulden, and Vice Principle Dr. Cody Farnworth. All questions can be directed to them.

Huge thanks goes out to NJROTC Commandeer Dan Meyer and the five amazing cadets who volunteered to help: Gerow, Harvey, Hillis, Moonie, and Terry.

FEEDING PETS OF THE HOMELESS FOUNDATION STUDENT FUNDRAISER

According to Carson Middle School English teacher Hilary Mendeguia, “My daughter Amaya, a senior at Carson High School, is raising money for Feeding Pets of the Homeless.” To do this, she is selling raffle tickets for two different prizes: an extra-large Coach Handbag valued at $478 and a $100 gift card with mug to Dutch Bros.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Like to purchase tickets, call 775-301-8358 or purchase through PayPal with cyren4u@hotmail.com. The purpose of the Feeding Pets of the Homeless Foundation is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless nationwide, and thus to relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets.

FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA RAISES MONEY FOR MCKINNEY VENTO

This year the Capitol FFA Chapter, Agriculture Science Pathway, Agriculture Mechanics Pathway, and the Counseling Office helped raise funds for the McKinney Vento program in the Carson City School District to help ensure CHS student families have a Thanksgiving meal. This year has been very tough on the community and the CHS FFA Chapter wanted to have a positive impact on the community through serving and helping those in need. Money raised this year for the McKinney Vento Program is $377.55.

Contributed by CHS Capitol FFA Adviser, Carson Ag and National Agriscience Ambassador and teacher Charlie Mann.

STUDENT SUPPORT GROUPS AVAILABLE AT CHS

CHS Counselor Dori Draper has created student support groups in order to “Help members gain information and develop skills for challenging situations through education based techniques.” To students experiencing anxiety, who want to learn some ways to cope with it, who want to take away its power and get theirs back, this group is ready to help. One of the support groups, the Anxiety Group, began weekly meetings Nov. 4. Currently, the groups are meeting Thursdays and Fridays from 10-10:40 a.m. There is also a Girl’s Group on Mondays from 12- 12:40 p.m. and a Grief Group on Mondays from 1- 1:40 p.m. Students are to check their ‘Grade Level Google Classroom’ if they are interested. For more information on how to become a member, please email Dori Draper at ddraper@carson.k12.nv.us, or call her at 283-1915.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT CHS

November is National Novel Writing Month, and students ages 14 to 18, those who aspire to be writers, have a writing project needing to be completed, or want to compete in a challenge are being asked to participate in the worldwide pledge to write 50,000 words during the month of November; sign up at nanowrimo.org, and watch the Carson City Library YouTube video series about NaNoWriMo Nov. 30 to be a part of the challenge this year. Students may register for a free incentive kit by going to creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org.

CONSIDER BECOMING A MEMBER OF CHS PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

Becoming a member of the Carson High School PTA comes with so many benefits. Receive discounted entry to CHS events, games, concerts, etc., and student members, those who are seniors, may apply for college scholarships from the PTA. Programs needing oversight are the Reflections Art and Literature Contest, College Life Interview Panel, Senior Projects, Staff Appreciation, support for CHS departments, teachers, and clubs, grants for teachers, and scholarships for students. The best part of this is there are no requirements to become a member. Having a child, who is a student within the Carson City School District, is not even necessary. To submit a membership form, please go to either carsonhighschoolpta.weebly.com The cost is only $6 per member per school year, so for less than the price of a single fancy coffee drink, become a part of making CHS better for all students.

TUTORING AVAILABLE FOR ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS

CHS is now offering ELL tutoring on Tuesdays and Wednesdays after school in room 233 with CHS teacher Monica Flinchum. The class will go from 2:05 to 4:05 p.m., and a late bus will be available along with drinks and snacks.

WELLBEING SURVEY FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS, AND TEACHERS

The Nevada Department of Education has teamed up with school districts and charter schools throughout the state to launch a Nevada School Wellbeing Survey. There are three separate surveys, one for families and caregivers, one for students, and one for school staff and educators. All three may be taken in both English and Spanish and include links to a variety of resources. The information shared in this survey will help local schools, the district, and Nevada acquire a better idea of what students need and how to plan for a successful second half of the school year. It is hoped individuals and families will take five minutes to share their voices by completing the survey, which may be accessed at NVSchoolWellbeingSurvey.org.

ATHLETE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Madison Rabideau is this week’s CHS Athlete in the Spotlight. Her inspiration to become an athlete came from her father, and Madison said, “My dad inspired me to become an athlete; he played soccer growing up and has coached me through my soccer career.” Not only does Madison play soccer, she also plays basketball, volleyball and Track. After graduating from CHS, Madison said “My goals during High School are to maintain my 4.1 GPA, and to enjoy my friends and family, and, after high School, I plan to become successful in college as a student athlete and pursue a career in the medical field.” Another inspiration for Madison is a quote from Major League Baseball player Derek Jeter who said, “There may be people that have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you.” Regarding inspiring other athletes, Madison said “I would say to work hard and stay motivated to achieve your set goals; always be willing to give 100%, and never give up.” Congratulations to Madison Rabideau for becoming the CHS Athlete in the Spotlight.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is sophomore, Erandy Cardenas Avina. According to her nominating teacher, English Language Learner Paraprofessional Gabriela McNamara, “Erandy Cardenas Avina is an ELL sophomore student who comes from Mexico; she personality reflects her emotional maturity which allows her to maintain focus in school and in what she wants for her future.” With so many students at CHS, being nominated as Student of the Week means the student stood out as someone whom the teacher noticed as going the distance academically and relationally. “In less than three months, Erandy’s English proficiency has progressed very much, helping her keep good grades and aim to achieve future goals, and there is no doubt, Erandy bestows qualities which will allow her to reach the profession she wants in the medical field” added McNamara. Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.