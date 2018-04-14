Senator Square: Carson High School athletic event unlike any other

The CHS NJROTC Orienteering team participated in the California Orienteering Week held March 17 through March 25, and this was the first time CHS has made it this far in competition.

Orienteering is an international sport that combines competitive racing with navigation. Competitors use detailed maps to select routes and navigate through unfamiliar terrain and visit certain points in order. The event was comprised of 7 stages, each stage having different courses and different areas. The CHS team participated in 3 of the 7 events, and they did well. All team members placed in the top ten of their categories. This Junior World Orienteering Competition (JWOC) was hosted by USA Orienteering for their final selection who will represent USA's JWOC team competing against teams from around the world July 8-14 in Kecskemét, Hungary.

Carson's team did not compete on the same courses as those competing for a position on the JWOC team, but in hopes to reach that level next year, the head coach of the current USA JWOC team, Erin Schirm, shared with the CHS team. He provided valuable tips concerning how to make it to the JWOC competition team as well as the physical training capabilities team members must meet. In addition, the day after the competition ended, team members of last year's JWOC met with the CHS team, going over the courses the Carson cadets ran and providing recommendations on how they would have approached the mapped control points. CHS Chief Ingram said, "It was a great learning experience for the cadets, and many learned they are doing things right; they just need to run and run some more, gaining more and more endurance." Ingram also said, "I'm confident we will have a few competing at the JWOC competition next year."

Carson's results are as follows:

Females 16 and under:Trinity Harvey, 3rd, Bryar Fancher, 4th, and Anika Soulier 6th.

Males 16 and under: Kyle Navarro, 1st, Kyle Holloway, 2nd, Christopher Bush, 4th, and Manual Hoyos-Velasquez, 5th.

Recommended Stories For You

Female 18 and under: Briana Sanchez 3rd.

Males 18 and under: Christopher Berggren, 2nd, Christopher Paluch, 3rd, Jared Deselms, 4th, Kyle Ketten 5th, Darian Montalvo, 6th, Jarrod Meyer, 7th, and Michael Johnson was 9th.

Male 50 and above: Chief Ingram, 7th.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS AND MOB THE HALLS

Congratulations to the CHS student and staff Dress for Success winners: Student Gabe Gabica and teacher Mary Anne Weaver. Student runners up were Emily Harper and Raelin Wilson. Each winner will receive a $15 gift certificate to Starbucks. This competition happens once a month, with students and staff voting on the best dressed people in the school. There was some serious competition going on with CHS staff this time around: Mr. Malley, Mr. Tobin, Mrs. Riggin, Mrs. Macy, Mr. Mann, Mrs. Morrow, and Mr. Roseleip. April 10-11, the Dress for Success clothes closet opened for any student who wants new attire, for free, found in room 163 at lunch. April 12 was Dress for Success all day with both teachers and students nominating the best dressed staff and student, and April 13 was a welcoming of students with Mob the Halls from 7-7:30 a.m. where administrators and teachers welcome students to school as they enter the building's various entrances.

ALL-STATE ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL

Emma Rosen and Eleanor Sturm will represent CHS at the All-State Orchestra Festival in Las Vegas April 11-13 together with All-State Choir students from CHS. Call Brian Fox, PhD, head of the Carson City School District Orchestras at 283-1779 for more information.

SPRING BLOOD DRIVE

The National Honor Society Spring Blood Drive is April 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the CHS Small Gym. Donors are urgently needed, and lives are saved because of this selfless sacrifice. Anyone choosing to donate must be at least 16-years-old, and anyone under 18 must have a signed parent consent form when they donate. All donors must show picture identification with a birth date. Students may sign up in CHS room 221, and anyone else may simply drop by the Small Gym and donate on April 19. Snacks and drinks are needed, and these may be dropped off at the CHS Main Office, or email NHS Advisor Brian Branch at bbranch@carson.k12.nv.us.

SAFE GRAD FUNDRAISING

Safe Grad is hosting a Give Back to the Community night at Chili's, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Chili's at 3784 Highway 395 South will donate 20 percent of all sales to Safe Grad. Volunteers are needed for CHS Safe Grad. Meetings happen the second Saturday every month at Remax Realty, 716 N. Carson St., on the second floor. Email questions to carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com.

SENIOR PROJECTS

CHS Senior Project Presentation Day is April 23.

The Dress for Success clothes closet located in room 163 will be open to seniors who need to shop for new clothes to wear for their public speaking presentations. The closet is open at lunch April 18 and 20. All seniors have now completed their Senior Projects, and it is almost time for their formal presentations to a panel of judges. CHS, every year, invites the Carson City community to partner with these students through volunteering to judge and serve on panels, each consisting of 3-5 students, for their SP speeches. SP presentations this year will be held at CHS April 23 beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteering and partnering with Carson High School is a much appreciated sacrifice on the part of the judges, and the administration, faculty, and staff are so grateful for the support. Questions about the SP presentations? Email Media Clerk and Senior Project Coordinator Lavon Sollberger at 775-283-1640 or lsollberger@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENATOR SCHOLARSHIP SCOOP

Hey, CHS seniors, it is scholarship season, and Senator Scholarship Scoop is online every Monday at carsonhigh.com with the latest in scholarships, testing, college visits and grants. First, go to "Academics," then click "Counseling Department," and next "The Scoop." Parents and guardians, have any questions about helping out? Call 283-1910, and ask to speak with a CHS counselor. A representative from University of Nevada, Reno will be in the WNC Technology Center April 25 at 1:15 p.m. to visit and answer questions.

NATIONAL CREDIT UNION YOUTH MONTH

In celebration of National Credit Union Youth Month, Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch at CHS is giving away three $50 Visa Gift Cards to those students who visit the on-campus branch before April 30.

In addition, GNCU will give out $10 Gift of Membership coupons for students who open a savings account. Questions, contact Education Branch Coordinator Julie Slocum at 886-1440, or jslocum@gncu.net.

CORRECTION

In the April 8 issue of Senator Square, CHS Culinary Arts is given credit for providing foods for the Friendship Ball, April 5, Under the Sea Father Daughter Ball, April 6, and Prom, April 7; however, they did not provide any food for any of the dances this year.

Hurzel's at Artisan's Cafe prepared the food for the dances, and the clubs responsible are: CHS Leadership, FBLA, SkillsUSA and Photography.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS April 9 through April 13 Athletes of the Week are Hunter Rauh for boys varsity track and Alyssa Rowe for girls varsity track. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs and sports, deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is sophomore Kailee Luschar. Few students at CHS maintain a smile 100 percent of the day, but Kailee is never seen without one. Her classes are filled with the title 'Honors' before just about every one of them. Kailee is also the consummate female athlete playing multiple sports including Varsity Softball and Basketball. What Kailee likes to do in her free time is enjoy the outdoors, go on hiking adventures, and visit places never seen before. Kailee Luschar, a CHS student destined for greatness.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.