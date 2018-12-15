Senator Square: Carson High School teachers raffle personal items to help Paradise fire victims

Carson High Social Studies teacher Angila Golik, along with teachers Curtis Kortemeier, Mike Malley and John Martin, and a few other teachers, wanting to help the fire victims in Paradise, Calif,, have donated completed art pieces to be raffled among teachers and the Carson City community since many of them know someone affected by the fire. They asked other staff members and the Carson City community if they had any art pieces they wanted to donate for the cause and then dropped them off to Golik. The items are being displayed in the art case next to the CHS Guidance Office, and raffle tickets may be purchased from Angila Golik, who will be selling them through the New Year. The drawing will be held Feb. 4, and all the proceeds of the raffle will be donated to Paradise Unified School District.

"I have attached an article that discusses the displacement of the students in Paradise Unified School District, and because we all believe in the power of education, we thought the funds we raised would be best used by the school district for rebuilding and supplies," Golik said.

Raffle ticket prices are $5 each, or five for $20, and those wanting to read more about Paradise Unified School District may go to: paradisepost.com/2018/11/27/pusd-unveils-its-plan-re-opening-on-dec-3/.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS AND MOB THE HALLS

Dec. 13 was the monthly Mob the Halls and Dress for Success events. The day began at 7 a.m. with teachers greeting students as they arrived to school to help them start the day on a positive note. CHS also had its third Dress for Success Challenge with many a staff member and student busting out their nicest career threads and wearing them to school. Staff and students were able to nominate one staff and one student for recognition and a chance to win prizes. And the winners are English teacher Cheryl Macy for best dressed staff, and student Ryan DeFalco for best dressed student. Prizes are gift cards for Dutch Bros.

DOOR DECORATING CONTEST

Going on right now, and sponsored by CHS Leadership, is a Door Decorating Contest to celebrate the Holiday. There will be prizes for the top three. Doors are judged on neatness, creativity and spirit. Call Ann Britt, Physical Education Leadership Adviser for more information 283-1769.

MARK OF A MAN AWARD

Nik Hylan is November's recipient of the Mark of a Man Award sponsored by Cipriani's Barbershop in Carson City. Earlier this school year, CCSD Superintendent Richard Stokes and CHS Principal Tasha Fuson were approached regarding instituting a new form of recognition for senior males at CHS. This award identifies a CHS senior each month who meets the following criteria: He must have a minimum GPA of 2.85, must exemplify punctuality, positivity, presence, persistence, passion, and have good citizenship and above-average school spirit. The young man will receive a plaque, a complimentary haircut, and a shoe shine at Cipriani's. Questions about this award? Call Cipriani's at 515-4038.

FCA SELLING CHRISTMAS TREES AND BUYING GIFTS WITH THEIR PROCEEDS

FCA went shopping again to find gifts for less fortunate children in the Carson City School District community. CHS Advisor Ty McMillen has been busy again this year working to foster unity and support of the students, and he does this with more than words. McMillen, and FCA Missionary Area Director Pastor Tim Plummer, brought Christmas Trees to Carson City to support FCA. Christmas is almost, so what better way to start than with a fresh cut tree from Oregon? Lift Christmas Trees is located across the street from the Ormsby House in downtown Carson City, the corner of Carson Street and 6th Street. Christmas trees are available through Dec. 23 on Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tree varieties available are the Noble, Nordmann, Douglas, Fraser, Organic, and Silver Tip. Purchases benefit both buyer and supplier as all proceeds go directly to the FCA in order to assist CHS lead adviser and science teacher Ty McMillen as well as other FCA campus groups in the area, and this is what FCA is all about, friendliness with others. FCA members serve one another, share Christ with others through word and deed, and encourage others to share Him as well. So come purchase a tree and support FCA student members.

CHS CHAMBER CHOIR IS GOING CAROLING

The Chamber Choir will be caroling Dec. 20 and 21 to all CCSD Schools, DMV, NDOT, DOE, CCSD District Offices, Skyline Estates, and Comma Coffee. Look for them, listen to them, and appreciate how much time, effort, and skill goes into becoming a student in this class at CHS.

GNCU EDUCATION BRANCH

Greater Nevada Credit Union CHS Branch is sponsoring the CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band again this year and will be fundraising at the home-field football and basketball games selling T-shirts etc. New this year, GNCU is featuring a 'Spin the Wheel' game with prizes. The CHS Booster Club will also match, dollar for dollar, all monies raised at the games. All funds go directly to the band, so please make a decision to support the band. The generous contributions of the Carson City Community are one of the main reasons why the band continues to perform. Questions, contact Julie Slocum, GNCU Education Branch Coordinator, 886-1440, or jslocum@gncu.net.

CARSON CITY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Carson City Health & Human Services is remodeling their clinic and needs student art work. The competition will award the top three with prizes and their work will be displayed in the new clinic. The theme is 'Carson City Winter', and any form of art is accepted as long as it is able to hang on the wall, is no larger than 20-inch by 20-inch, contains the artist's full name and home address on the back, and is submitted to Mrs. Gustafson in room 206 by Dec. 17.

ALL SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Hey Senators, it is time to get the game on with a school-wide volleyball tournament open to all students. The tournament is coming Dec. 17 through 20, and the winning team gets a pizza party Dec. 21 during lunch. CHS staff members will play the winning team Dec. 20. Sign up in the Student Store.

SPRING SPORTS

Spring Sports: baseball, softball, track & field, swim, and boys and girls golf will open Wednesday and run through Feb. 19, 2019. Please upload the correct forms: Form B NIAA Pre-Participation History Form is required once a school year, Form D NIAA Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation is required every two years, a student body card is also required to participate in a sport. Athletes may also purchase on RMA or in the Student Finance Office for $25. Any questions or help are available in the Athletic Office at 283-1601.

SAFE GRAD

Now is the time to consider volunteering as a member of the 2018-2019 CHS Safe Grad Committee. Meetings occur the second Saturday every month at Remax Realty, 716 North Carson Street on the 2nd floor. Contact CHS Safe Grad Secretary, Wendy Yang at 720-6160, President Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635, or email carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com for details. Really cool CHS Safe Grad Booster sticker decals are available for the Class of 2019-2026 including sports and clubs decals for $5. Students will find these decals for sale at upcoming CHS sporting events; however, students may also contact Kyra Hinton or order decals at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. Upcoming Safe Grad fundraising event is the CHS Safe and Sober 5k Run/Walk Feb. 9, and the runner's application is found at carsonhighsafegrad.com. Safe Grad is looking for sponsors and raffle prize donations too. Nubia Leon she is our new Social Media Advertising Coordinator.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Arely Avina. She is currently taking English I, Honors Algebra I, Spanish II, Career and Technical Education, Biology I, Transitions, and PE. Just the other day, Arely not only held a door open for a teacher, she also volunteered to carry some of his materials to class as he had too much in his hands. According to Arely, "I always say to myself that dedication is the key to success, so if you really want something, you should strive for what you want." One of the amazing about Arely is her success in helping others.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Pioneer High School's Senior in the Spotlight is Melody Stone. Melody has worked very hard and will be graduating a semester early. She has earned a 3.159 GPA while also working as a cashier at Kohl's department store. Melody completed the lifeguard course PHS offers, and she is CPR certified. She also completed Health Science and Health Information management classes. She credits PHS teacher Mr. Bland with helping her to really understand and enjoy science. Melody's Heath Science class inspired her to consider a career in nursing. After graduation, she will attend Western Nevada College. Melody is faithful to always keeps up with her schoolwork, and she communicates with her teachers when she has questions. She also enjoys practicing her photography skills in her spare time. Melody is well respected at PHS by staff members and students alike. Her positive attitude, contagious smile, strong work ethic, and kindness to others will continue help her in the future. Congratulations to Melody Stone for her outstanding achievements.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.