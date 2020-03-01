Senator Square: Carson High senior to raise support for Nevada Humane Society

Editor’s note: Hernandez, a senior, is in the CHS Advanced Creative Writing class.

Hello to everyone in Carson City. My name is Destiny Hernandez, and I am a senior at Carson High School. Just like all of the other seniors here at the school, I am working on my senior project, a graduation requirement, in order to benefit not only myself but also those animals in the community who need a home. I decided I would reach out to the Nevada Humane Society and the Carson City Animal Shelter in order to help those animals who do not have a nice home and a family to call their own. NHS sent its animal control officer to respond to more than 140 calls about strays in the month of January alone. Thankfully, community members adopted more than 57 animals in January and so far this month as well. However, adoptions are only part of what is needed. NHS is accepting everything from blankets, preferably ones without stuffing, to simple things like collars and leashes, edible dog treats and toys for dogs and cats. These items are needed and appreciated. I held a special event day between 3 and 6 p.m. Friday for people in the Carson City community and beyond to come out and support these homeless pets. I was at the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp parking lot of Carson High School to collect donations for the animals. I will also hand the donated items collected over to NHS Sunday. Please continue to drop off anything you think would be helpful to care for these animals. The folks at the Nevada Humane Society’s Carson City Animal Shelter, 549 Airport Road, would appreciate it just as much as the pets. CHS Class of 2020 senior projects are just about finished, and community members are needed to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April, and judging for presentation day is April 27. This is a great opportunity to get involved with the CHS senior project program in order to support graduating seniors. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com, contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640 or email seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

WINNERS OF MR. CARSON HIGH

Tyler Baker is the winner of Mr. Carson High, Almost Mr. Carson High is Ryan Lawler, Nearly Mr. Carson High is Seth Anderson, Mr. Talent is Logan Speakman, Mr. Personality is Nathan Smothers, Mr. Photogenic is Saeed Mobaligh, People’s Choice is Anthony Aguilar and Sold the Most Tickets are Jonny Hunziker and cheerleader Josie McIntosh. Senior boys, who are contestants in this pageant of performance, received prizes including a full prom package worth $500, photo shoots and other awesome prizes and gifts. For future reference, $20 VIP tickets included a meal, preferred seating and access to other prizes. According to CHS nurse and cheer coach Sheila Story, “This year, the Mr. Carson High production was the senior project of Teanna Calloway and proved to be very successful.” “Ms. Calloway worked diligently developing the tickets, script, dances, theme and overall production,” Story added. We would like to thank all of our sponsors and Carson High School athletics and administration for their support. We had great judges and emcees, including Sheriff Kenny Furlong, Mayor Bob Crowell, UNR Cheer coach Haley Canfield, School Board member Stacie Wilke-McCulloch and WNC president Dr. Solis, emcees Nathan Tolbert and Robben Williams along with Albert Jacquez the tabulator for results. A great big round of thanks goes out to the sponsors, contestants, cheerleaders and all their families, CHS athletics and administration for their support, and Alsco, the Paul Mitchel School, Walmart, Courtyard Marriot, Domino’s Pizza, the Union, Pizza Factory, Save Mart, Papa Murphy’s, Rupert’s Gems, Maurice’s, Starbucks, Northern Nevada Coin, Complete Millworks, Marriott Courtyard, Carson City Florist, Dutch Bros, Yogurt Beach, Ron’s Refrigeration, Carson City Community Center, Ulta Beauty, Prestige Car Wash, Cheer Bows and More, Carson Street Tailoring and Tuxedo, CHS Digital Media and Photography Class, tnt Photography with Christi Tolbert, Carson Valley Inn and Casino and Gold Dust West Casino Hotel.

SPEECH AND DEBATE WRAPS UP ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SEASON

CHS wrapped up regular season competition at Spring Creek High School last weekend. The team continued to see excellent success in many of its strongest events. Juliana Vincente Becerra advanced to final round of senior Dramatic Interpretation placing 6th with her piece brining attention to domestic violence. Mary Milburn took 1st in Informative Speaking highlighting the dangers of fake news. In Novice Duo, Evelyn Manzano and Angie Portillo Lopez placed 5th with their rendition of “The Parent Trap” with teammates Brock Eckery and Jeff Carrick finishing 4th with Calvin and Hobbes. Duo pairs Rosalind Macy with Emma Peterson, Jocelyn Manzano with Maddie Dunlap, and Vanessa Lezama with Valeria Torres claimed 5th, 4th, and 2nd with pieces on eating disorders, Nazi war crimes, and toxic mothers. Biq Question debate partners Valeria Torres and Jocleyn Estrada finished 7th overall on the topic of objective morality. In Lincoln Douglas debate, Brock Eckery and Ryan Soulier placed 8th and 7th in novice Lincoln Douglas Speaking points. Mary Milburn finished 3rd overall in speaker points and 2nd overall in senior Lincoln Douglas, debating whether or not states should eliminate their nuclear arsenals. As a team, CHS finished the season 3rd overall in Informative Speaking, 2nd overall in Lincoln Douglas debate, 2nd overall in Program Oral Interpretation, and 1st overall in Duo interpretation. In other speaking events, Emerson Spence won the area level contest of the Lions Club speaking contest and moves on to the district level. Carson also competed in the Rotary Club speaking contest, Maddie Dunlap placed 3rd, Emerson Spence 2nd, and Jocelyn Estrada took 1st. Emerson and Jocelyn will move on to the next level. The team is now gearing up for State in March and then the national qualifier in April.

MAKER MONDAY HOSTS GUEST SPEAKER IN THE CHS LIBRARY

Maker Monday at the CHS Library is an ongoing opportunity for students to ease their brains back into school after a weekend of sleeping in. Students and staff are invited to stop by the library on Mondays during lunch to create, connect and practice self-care. J. Hodnett from the Carson City Library hosted a Maker Monday event in the CHSenators Library. She led the students in an interactive practice with Nevada Career Explorer, which offers career interest surveys, college and career connections, and job seeking skills and support. Nevada Career Explorer is available to all K-12 students and public library patrons through the Nevada Statewide Databases. Statewide databases are provided through a combination of funding from the Nevada State Legislature and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). Building birdhouses is a request as well. Skilled individuals, working or retired, are invited to come to the high school and teach these crafts and more. Please call Ananda Campbell, library media specialist, at 775-283-1641, or email her at chsenatorslibrary.weebly.com for more information.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS TO CONSIDER APPLYING

The Chuck Benton Memorial Scholarship is available to seniors who are following a career path in a technical program and are planning to pursue an associate degree or certificate program. Programs of study can include, but are not limited to, dental assistant, LPN, cosmetology, culinary, building trades and clerical studies in business, law or medical. CHS seniors will receive 15 $1,000 scholarships. Applications are available in the CHS Counseling Office and are due by Monday.

IN-N-OUT SPIRIT NIGHT FUNDRAISER FOR CHS BAND

Take advantage of this fresh way to support the CHS Band by giving them 20 percent of the purchase price of some amazing one-of-a-kind burgers, shakes and animal-style fries from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the In-N-Out Burger, 957 Topsy Lane in Carson City.

NEVADA BOYS AND GIRLS STATE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Juniors interested in becoming active citizens in their community, learning about government and developing leadership skills are encouraged to apply to Boys and Girls State, two separate weeklong camps. Boys State will take place June 14 to 20 on the UNR campus and Girls State will be June 21 to 27 at the Lake Tahoe 4-H Camp. Students will develop miniature governments, complete with their own laws, committees, legislation and debates. Senators, Assemblymen and Assemblywomen will be elected. Activities include legislative sessions, campaigning, party meetings, debating and voting. The American Legion sponsors students to attend and interviews candidates. For Boys State information and to apply, go to nevadaboysstate.org. Applications are due by March 31. For Girls State information, go to nevadagirlsstate.net. Girls must register by March 12. Please see CHS counselor Amanda Chambers in the Counseling Office or call 775-283-1915.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Aspen Carrillo, a senior, is the CHS Student of the Week. Aspen, a three-year staff member, is an editor of the 2020 Carneta, CHS’ yearbook. Patt Quinn-Davis, journalism and English teacher, said, “Proficient in photography, superb in design, Aspen spends hours making the 2020 Carneta another award-winning production.” In addition to her senior schedule, Aspen works 20 to 30 hours a week. She has been accepted to Haskell Indian Nation University in Lawrence, Kan., where she will attend in the fall. The 2020 Carneta can be pre-ordered at school or online at http://www.yearbookforever.com. The staff actually still has space for senior parents and friends to congratulate their 2020 graduates with celebratory ads, “Buddy Ads” that will appear in the book. It is a book that is kept forever. Call or email Quinn-Davis at 775-220-1653 or e-mail pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us. Space is limited and the printing deadline is running up to meet us.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The featured Senior in the Spotlight this week is Gloria Valdenegro. Gloria is a very talented, ambitious young woman who has excelled academically with a nice mix of AP, Honors, CTE, humanities and dual credit classes. She currently holds a grade point average of 4.76 and has set a solid foundation for her post-secondary education. In addition to her academic groundwork, Gloria also has a full resume of extracurricular pursuits. She has been a member of Future Business Leaders of America and NHS throughout her high school years and is currently the president of both. In her sophomore year, she was second in state for FBLA in Introduction to Business and competed at nationals in Baltimore. Last year, she competed in the Miss Nevada pageant and was crowned Miss Battle Born’s Outstanding Teen for her platform of reading and literacy for youngsters. She volunteered one year as a judge’s assistant for the CHS Talent Show but this year decided to try out and sang the song “Forever” by Lewis Capaldi as a performer in the 2020 Talent Show. She also played volleyball in her freshman year, volunteers at a local elementary school helping a second-grade teacher with grading, filing and reading with the students. In addition, she works after school four days per week as a caregiver for a special needs kid. Gloria will attend UNR next year and major in integrated elementary teaching with an early Childhood emphasis. She has always wanted to work with children and did an internship in a kindergarten class as part of her EDU 110 college dual credit class. She also was able to teach students a phonics lesson as part of her senior project. It is apparent Gloria already has begun her journey of success in accomplishing her goals and CHS wishes her well on that path. ~ Contributed by CHS counselor Cindy Reyes

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.