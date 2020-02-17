Senator Square: Community makes Carson High School events possible

Ever spend some time watching high school students having fun? They do it so naturally. There is no lack of excitement happening at CHS, and one of the more amazing aspects of this high school is everyone is invited to attend every event. There are never any ‘No parents or outside community members allowed’ restrictions. Older versions of these positive conduits of electricity should pay attention because their enjoyment in life and hope for the future is contagious, and it would never happen without the involvement of the Carson City Community.

For instance, there was the Future Business Leaders of America annual talent show Feb. 12. This offered students, those who could sing, play in a band, dance, juggle, comedians, gymnasts, stack cups, use silks, etc. a chance to win some money. Overall, the Grand Prize went to Lola Anderson, 1st Place singing, Hailey Ponczoch, 2nd Place singing, Ava Covington and Maxwell Fontaine, 1st Place non-singing, Jacob Nichols, and 2nd Place non-singing, Mackenzie Tackett.

Next, the Mr. Carson High 2020 event is 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Community Center and is an incredible opportunity for community members to both enjoy and support students. Senior boys are contestants in this pageant of performance, and prizes include a full prom package worth $500, photo shoots, and other awesome prizes and gifts, and tickets are only $10 for general admission or $20 for VIP which includes a meal, preferred seating, and access to other prizes. Then, performances aside, there is the Buddy Ad opportunity where grandparents, parents, relatives, students, or friends may purchase pages in the Carneta yearbook 2020 to celebrate both students and graduating seniors. These individuals may submit photos and write a personal message to their student or friends. Often, senior friends get together and buy an ad, collecting photos holding memories of their favorite times through the years, and those interested may email Journalism and Language Arts Teacher Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to order an ad and for more information. Next are the senior shirts.

How many high schools offer their seniors a T-shirt? In fact, every incoming freshman this school year was given a CHS T-shirt for free. Also, job opportunities are to be found at CHS. Carson City is hiring library aides and youth recreation aides, and job descriptions and assistance are available. Renown Health 2020 High School Volunteer Programs are available to all sophomore, junior, and senior students interested in the medical field. Seniors graduating in 2020 will have their applications rerouted to college volunteer programs. And where are these applications found…at the CHS Career Center. Next, students may want to travel around the world. Open spots are still available for Peru, a trip of a lifetime. Come with CHS teacher Ben Spence to Machu Picchu, Cuzco, Lima, and more to see llamas, touch a wonder of the world, eat a guinea pig, explore the world, and have a blast.

FBLA ANNUAL TALENT SHOW ANOTHER SUCCESS

CHS teacher Angila Golik said, “The CHS Annual Talent Show was hosted Feb. 12 by my amazing FBLA students.” She added, “It is always a lot of work but a work of love putting this show together; I do get stressed, and I sometimes freak out at the little things and worry about whether or not it is all going to come together, but always does, and the kids who get on stage and pour their hearts into performing just make me so happy.”

Golik thanks everyone for a great show and added there are so many people to thank: CHS teacher Jennifer Gray Minifie, Kacie Vermillion and Alan Matthews for judging the show, Adams Hub for sponsoring the cash prizes for the winners, emcees Clayton, Ryan, and Serena Dantzler, Ben Larkin for being the sound board master, Hannah Golik for running the light board, the backstage crew of Heidi B., Makayla Mueller, and Ashley A., Chloe and Bernice for running the spotlights, Sam, Abby Golik, and Seth for filming and photographing the event, the staff at the Community Center, Caitlin and Eric are always such a big help, and Angila’s mom and Karen Sims for being adult chaperones with admissions and concessions. This fundraiser helps FBLA members pay for State and National competitions. Finally, Angila Golik thanks parents who support the CHS endeavors.

SPEECH AND DEBATE AMERICAN LEGION ORATORICAL CONTEST

Carson High Debate has participated in several competitions in the last few weeks. Ryan Soulier won the second level of the American Legion Oratorical Contest and has advanced to the State final. For the Lions Club speaker contest, on solving the opioid crisis, Emerson Spence took first place, Jocelyn Estrada placed second, and Harley Cleaver placed third. The January league tournament, at Galena High School, produced many more CHS student successes with in, Evelyn Manzano placing seventh, Jeff Carrick placing fifth, and Brock Eckery taking fourth in novice humorous interpretation. Juliana Vincente placed third in novice program oral interpretation with her piece titled “Stop” on the topic of abusive relationships and Mary Milburn, the Captain of the team, placed first in senior POI with her piece on the need for honest communication on abortion.

SKILLSUSA COMPETIION RESULTS

SkillsUSA competed Feb. 8 at the Academy of Arts, Career and Technical. Students from Carson, Douglas, Wooster, Spanish Springs, North Valleys, AACT, and even Churchill County came together to compete in hopes of being one of the 10 who advance to the State competition. The competition consisted of studio lighting, general photography knowledge, troubleshooting, print, and Photoshop tests in which the scores are averaged to yield winners. First, second, and third place winners are awarded and automatically advance along with the other top seven. This year, senior Ali Sharp, junior Trevor Castillo, senior Kailee Luschar, and senior Diego Lopez were the four chosen to compete for CHS. Diego Lopez placed fifth in the region, Kailee Luschar placed fourth, and Trevor Castillo placed first. Trevor Castillo’s photo, one of five at the competition received a perfect score from the judges.

JR. CHEER CAMP RETURNS

The Carson High Cheerleads are hosting a Jr. Cheer Camp Feb. 20 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at the high school for girls and boys in grades Kindergarten through 8th, which includes learning to dance, cheer, and includes valuable team and leadership skills. All participants will perform for their families at 7:30 p.m. on the evening of the camp and then again Feb. 21 at the Mr. Carson High Pageant at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Registration fees include cheer, dance, and stunt instruction along with a cheer bow to wear at Mr. Carson High. Registration forms can be mailed to Carson High School, 1111 North Saliman Road, Carson City, NV 89702 or dropped off at the High School. You can also register the evening of the camp at Carson High school. The camp cost is $30, but there is no cost for children with special needs. All proceeds directly benefit the Carson High Cheer Program. Please call Coach Sheila Story, at 283-1675 for more information.

OPTIONS NIGHT FOR STUDENTS AND PARENTS

Tables in Senator Square are going to be available to share information about Advanced Placement classes at CHS’ Options Night. Students and their parents together will be able to Choose Their Own Adventure in seeing next years’ classes in advance. Doors will open Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Parents and students from all grade levels will have opportunities to check out tables representing future classes until 8:00 p.m. For more information, please call Career and Technical Education Vice Principal Amy Freismidl at 283-1930.

WEEKEND ACT/SAT BOOT CAMPS, TESTING, AND COLLEGE INFORMATION

ACT/SAT Weekend Boot Camps have been taking place throughout the school year, and students who attend these camps see substantial improvement. There is no need to sign up as students simply need to bring their Chromebooks to the CHS Library after school. The classes go from 2:15 to 3:50 p.m. English test prep is Feb. 18 for reading, math is Feb. 19, and science is Feb. 20. For more information, please call CHS Language Arts Department Chair Cheryl Macy at 283-1660, or email her at cmacy@carson.k12.nv.us.

COLLEGE WEEK IS HERE

College Week is next week at CHS. According to CHS Counselor Fawn Lewis, “We would like teachers to post the seal from their undergraduate schools by their classroom doors; these seals are part of activities occurring at CHS throughout the week.” College Connections is available too, every day at lunch in room 257 to help students apply for college and scholarships. Also, Senator Scholarship Scoop is online at carsonhigh.com by clicking Academics, Counseling Department, and The Scoop on the left. The CHS Guidance Office is also available to help students. Call the Guidance Office at 283-1915, or email counselor Amanda Chambers at achambers@carson.k12.nv.us. Additionally, for College Week at CHS, representatives from multiple colleges will be available during lunchtime in Senator Square next week to discuss what they have to offer to students.

2019-20 SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATION

Registration for spring sports, baseball, softball, track, boys golf and swim team is open until Feb. 19. All athletes must register online at registermyathlete.com. Photo or cell phone pictures of physicals will be accepted if readable. Form B of the NIAA pre-participation form must be signed by both parent and athlete with both pages uploaded together. Form D, physical history, must be uploaded separately from Form B. If no physical is needed, complete and submit the top portion. Medical insurance is covered by Carson City School District for any school sponsored activity. If a student already has medical insurance, CCSD will be a secondary insurance. Contact the Athletic Department at 283-1900, or go to senatorsnow.org for more information.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Teanna Calloway for Varsity Winter Cheer and Thomas Legott for Varsity Boys Wrestling. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports, deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Kelly Robles is the CHS Student of the Week. Nominated by CHS Spanish teacher Marisa Morrow, she said, “Kelly is in my Advanced Placement Spanish class and has been with me for three years; all this time, she has been a fantastic student, and practically perfect in every way.” Morrow then added, “She is dedicated, loves to learn, and is very kind.” Congratulations to Kelly Robles for her academic awesomeness and her kindness. CHS is a better school because of students like Kelly.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Pioneer High School’s Ashleigha Brackley is the Senior in the Spotlight. Hard work pays off for Ashleigha. She is the definition of knowing what to want early in life and going for it; she has known from the age of five she wanted to be a game warden or an animal conservation specialist, and after graduation she is one step closer to her goal. Ashleigha started high school at CHS and transferred to Pioneer this fall looking for a smaller school environment to help her stand out of the crowd and shine. She has excelled in math and science and loves all her teachers for encouraging her to do her best and reach her dreams and goals. Ashleigha volunteers at the Carson City Humane Shelter where she feels all should have a sense of duty to protect the animals. She has always felt a connection to the outdoors, and she would like to protect the environment and the animals from illegal activities by pursuing more education in criminal justice and wildlife conservation. Ashleigha’s plan is to attend Western Nevada College next year to earn an associate’s degree and then transfer to a four-year college. Her advice to younger students still working on their path is to keep working hard and good things will happen. ~ Contributed by PHS Counselor Cary Jordan

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.