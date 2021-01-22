Senator Square: Destination Unknown is theme of Carson High Winterfest

Students from all four classes recently nominated CHS Winterfest candidates for 2021 Winterfest week, Feb. 1 through Feb. 5, where both a King and Queen will be crowned. The theme, Destination Unknown, was decided upon; since students are not allowed to experience the vacations they love, they are bringing their vacation destinations to CHS. According to Canadian based philosopher, entrepreneur, and author of books such as The Little Book of Inspiration, Creativity, The Book, 50 Lessons Every Wise Mother Teaches Her Son, 100 Lessons Every Great Man Wants You to Know, and Lalibela’s Wise Man, Matshona Dhliwayo, “Whether the glass is half empty or half full, you have the power to fill it up.” Though this school year is less than ideal, on so many different levels, kids are amazingly resourceful and will look at the bright side. According to CHS teacher and Leadership adviser Ann Britt, “I am looking for a little help to make this week the best, so I am asking teachers to decorate their doors as their favorite vacation destination.” The magically fun Monday activity for teachers Feb. 1 will be to go for a walk and judge the doors. There will be a prize for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. For students, Feb.1 offers a Virtual Assembly in homeroom with Band, Cheer, ROTC, Choir, Student Council, and the Winterfest candidates. Feb. 2and 3 are Tacky Tourist days where students and teachers dress up as Travel, Tourists, and the lunchtime activity is Bingo in Senator Square. The Senator Square night-time activity is the Covid Style Talent Show premiering on YouTube at 7:00 p.m. The video link will be pushed out to the grade level google classrooms, and the CHS Student Body will have a chance to vote for the winners. Winners receive cash prizes. Feb. 4 is Staycation with students allowed to dress up in pajamas and the day’s lunchtime activity being Travel Kahoot. The Winterfest candidate crowning takes place Feb. 5. The video of the Winterfest crowning will be released @ 8:00 p.m. on grade level google classroom.

STUDENTS SHARE HOLIDAY CONCERTS ONLINE

Orchestra Director Brian Fox, PhD, said “The Carson City School District Orchestra Program held its Holiday Concerts last week after school; students were excited to combine cohorts and experience playing in a fuller ensemble.” The following are links to the recordings so the Carson City community may see and enjoy the music: CMS beginning at youtu.be/bpsfOtpZdgg, CMS Advanced at youtu.be/JlpJ57L1m_Y, EVMS at youtu.be/_Rx506dj2ns, CHS Concert at youtu.be/BFX-oJBVEA4, and CHS Chamber at youtu.be/HXaFpcUd018.

CHS 2021 TALENT SHOW, COVID STYLE, TAKING PLACE VIRTUALLY

That is correct, Future Business Leaders of America is still putting on the annual CHS talent show; however, because of the restrictions of size gatherings, the talent show will occur virtually. Prizes to be won: Bragging rights and, perhaps, a ticket to Hollywood in the future. How is it going down? Students will record a video of themselves performing their talents. The video length must be 3½ minutes or less in length, and this video is not only the audition, it is a talent show entry. Videos must be emailed to CHS Government teacher Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us by Jan. 26. Emails must include each student’s name, grade, and video URL link. All videos will be judged by a panel of student judges, and the top 10 videos will be chosen to move on the final round of the competition. The TOP 10 videos will be compiled into one video and will premiere Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube. CHS students will have access to the view videos at that time and vote via a Google ballot. Judging and voting will be complete by Feb. 4, and winners will be announced via Google Classroom and CHS Announcements. Grand Prize Winner and 1st place winning videos will be shown to the student body via daily announcements. Prizes to be awarded: A CHS T-shirt to every talent show entry, a Grand Prize of $150 cash, a 1st place singing prize of $75, a 2nd place singing prize of $75, a 1st place non-singing prize of $75, and a 2nd place non-singing prize of $75. Talent is not defined simply by singing. Talent may be juggling, silks, musical instruments, stand-up comedy, dancing, and more. Talent videos may be a group of people or one individual.

CARSON CITY BUSINESS OWNERS MAY ADVERTISE IN THE CHS YEARBOOK

Carson City business owners may purchase an advertisement section in the yearbook, multiple sizes available, to help immortalize the name of their business, the name of a student, and to also support the CHS program. It is super easy; business owners simply need to go to yearbookforever.com, search for Carson High School, select shop, and select business ad. They may then upload a predesigned ad, or they may design their own ad online. They may purchase a full page, ½-page, or ¼-page section. Please, businesses of Carson City, use this type of advertising to support the physical publication of the CHS Senators’ yearbook. Also, parents, students, and others may also purchase a section of the yearbook as well and use photos to capture and immortalize an unforgettable memory of time spent in the Carson City School District and beyond. Have a look at the possibilities by going to senatorsnow.org/. All purchases need to be made by Feb. 26. For more information about the CHS yearbook, email CHS teacher and yearbook adviser Cynthia Mills at cmills@carson.k12.nv.us.

ACT FEE WAIVERS AVAILABLE

ACT Fee Waivers are available to cover the registration and late fees for the full ACT with writing or no writing, or a section retesting of up to three subjects. Approximately 18,000 students in grade 11 are eligible for an ACT Fee Waiver. During the 2019-2020 school year, 2,199 waivers were requested and only 1,348 were used. Eligible students can request up to four waivers. The waiver covers one report to a student’s high school and up to six college choices at the time of registration. After registration, the student can request unlimited regular score reports for free. Also included is full access to ACT Online Prep, ACT Rapid Review, and ACT Academy. Refer to the attachment for information on which students are eligible. http://www.act.org/the-act/resources.

CUSTODIAL WORKERS NEEDED AT CHS

Good money, normal hours, and a truly safe and familiar place to work, the Carson City School District, and CHS in particular, needs students to become stewards of the facility. Wages begin at $10 per hour, along with 15 or more hours per week, Monday through Friday. Students must be 16 or older, and they get to choose which school site within the district they would prefer to work. This could be the beginning of a new career. Three letters of recommendation from teachers, administrators, former employers, etc. are needed, and students must be passing all their classes and have good attendance. If absent from school, then students would be unable to work that day. Those hired will work with a Lead Custodian to clean, mop, scrub, and vacuum floors, dust furniture and equipment, and clean windows, along with other custodial duties. To apply, please go to drive.google.com/file/d/16dS971zNlfBwQRG5R3SZW3i9aRoHMyml/view.

FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED WITH DISCOVERY EDUCATION

Further celebrate Inauguration Day with Discovery Education. Every four years, Americans unite Jan. 20 to celebrate a newly elected President. Explore the significance and history of Inauguration Day through engaging resources from Discovery Education. Go behind the scenes with an exclusive Virtual Field Trip, participate in activities in and out of the classroom, and watch a special livestream event of the 2021 Inauguration Ceremony. Visit the Inauguration Day page to learn more about these exciting events and resources: I Do Solemnly Swear, The U.S. Presidential Inauguration Virtual Field Trip, the White House Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans Livestream Event, Inauguration Day Lesson Resources for Educators and Students at discoveryeducation.com/learn/inauguration/?utm_source=de_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=InaugurationDay. Find additional resources and activities on the Inauguration Day Channel.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The first time this has ever happened, two CHS staff nominated the same student. CHS American Sign Language Instructor Tauni R. Judd and CHS Counselor Bridget Gordon-Johnson nominated CHS Senior Shay Hiney as the Student of the Week. Judd said about him, “I would like to nominate Shay Hiney; he is such a great person to be around, always positive, and wherever he goes, he brings and shares that positivity around him.” Judd also said Shay is so eager and motivated to learn and try new things in class and is often the first one to volunteer when everyone else holds back. “I appreciate his enthusiasm, willingness, and hard work” Judd added. Gordon-Johnson said about Shay “He is one of the most positive and committed young people at Carson High; he has faced a great deal of adversity this last year, yet he still continues to help support his peers.” Gordon-Johnson also says Shay is a strong advocate for students who are struggling; he tutors after school, is the president of SAGE and always helps Librarian and Media Specialist Ananda Campbell connect new students with friends in the library. After graduation, Shay hopes to attend college to study art. He has been really committed to applying to colleges and writing scholarships. “He is an excellent model of what a Senator can be” Gordon-Johnson added. Congratulations to Shay Hiney for standing out with positivity, respect, and service, so much so he gained the attention of both his teacher and his counselor.

SENIOR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Jacob Crossman, this week’s Senior in the Spotlight, is a remarkable young man with many talents and strengths. He has a 5.05 GPA, will have completed 12 Advanced Placement classes, and is a member of National Honor Society. He has participated in Leadership for two years where he served as CHS Junior Class Treasurer and Student Body Treasurer. He has also completed the CHS Engineering Pathway. Jacob loves to run track and cross country and is currently co-captain of the cross country team. He participated at a Varsity level and lettered in both sports. He hopes to attend BYU Provo with a major in Pre-Med and a minor in Business. Although academics are a priority, Jacob is also very involved in the community outside of school. He has been active in Boy Scouts since 2011 and has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Jacob held a very successful paper goods drive to support Advocates to End Domestic Violence as his Eagle Scout project, and he was able to collect enough paper goods to supply them for an entire year. Jacob participates in his church youth group and loves to do leather work and mountain unicycling in his spare time. There is no doubt Jacob will be successful in all his pursuits. Congratulations to Jacob Crossman for his many accomplishments. ~ Contributed by CHS counseling intern Heather Stodiek

