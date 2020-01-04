Senator Square: Fellowship of Christian Athletes thanks community for support

Not only did Fellowship of Christian Athletes 501(c)3 open its Christmas tree lot Nov. 24 to raise funds for its organization’s events and outreaches, it also supported other organizations and individuals by giving away 350 Angel Tree Christmas stockings and Christmas trees to children and families in need, and it also partnered with Sierra Lutheran High School to donate 75 trees to the U.S. Marines at the Warfare Training Center in Coleville, Calif. How was it able to accomplish all of this? Well, it is simple; the Carson City community and surrounding area communities purchased Christmas trees. More than $17,000 was raised by the FCA LIFT Christmas tree lot fundraising event, but besides the collected money being used to offer ongoing support to all FCA members on local middle school and high school campuses, what else are the funds used for? The beauty of it is much of last year’s Christmas tree lot fundraising money was used to purchase gifts and trees for the needs of this year’s children and families in need, and funds also are used for youth camp scholarships. There is nothing hidden or unknown about the FCA. Every penny is used for the benefit of FCA and the needs of others. FCA is all about helping those who cannot help themselves. According to FCA area representative Timothy Plummer, “We hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving and Christmas; December is a special time of the year, a time for us to share that Jesus was and is the greatest gift. I love everything about the LIFT Christmas tree lot, working with over 100 volunteers, serving our community, blessing families in need and raising funds for our six FCA Huddles throughout the school year and summer and much much more.” Plummer then added, “We want to thank you for helping us provide ministry and outreach to our community by supporting FCA, and we wish you a happy new year and pray for the Lord’s blessing over you and your families in 2020.”

CARD STATION SET UP AT CHS TO SPREAD YEAR-ROUND KINDNESS

Imagine the change in employers and employees lives if they did something like this at their places of business. According to CHS Lead Safe School Professional Kelly Edmundson, “With holidays, it is common to show our appreciation and gratitude for others; however, we forget to ‘show up’ for each other during the non-holidays, so, in an effort to encourage ongoing recognition of the great work you all do, the Social and Emotional Learning Committee created a free card station.” Edmundson added, “The new ‘Appreciation Station’ will be replenished with cards all year long, so swing on by, take a note card and pay it forward to someone.”

THIS YEAR’S WINTERFEST THEME IS ‘CARSON’S GOT GAME’

Winterfest is almost here, and the theme, “Carson’s Got Game,” is more than just a nice motto; it is a series of multiple physical board games, playground games and video games. According to CHS physical education teacher and Leadership adviser Ann Britt, “We will be doing a door decorating competition with judging taking place Jan. 21 during A3, and the top three winners will receive a gift card to Starbucks. The Winterfest assembly happens Jan. 17 during AB55, but that is not all because dress-up days are here, too. Jan. 21 is PJ day, Jan. 22 is college, career or graduation, Jan. 23 is favorite meme day and Jan. 24 is class color with blue, red, green or yellow. The class color teachers also will be playing a game of life-size Hungry Hippo during the assembly.

CHS GRADUATES TALK ABOUT COLLEGE LIFE

Through the eyes of former CHS graduates, all students are invited to a presentation in the CHS Library at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 to get information on college life, living on and off campus, buying college meal plans, dealing with roommate problems and the best place to buy college books, etc. Snacks will be provided.

LUNCHTIME IS NOT WHAT IT USED TO BE IN THE CHS LIBRARY

The Social and Emotional Learning Committee and the CHS Library partnered to every day offer “Brain Breaks,” various centers and activities for off-period seniors and special lunchtime activities in the library. The Monday before Christmas break was a virtual reality station, Tuesday was games, Wednesday was making snow dough and how to build a snowman, Thursday was cocoa and conversation connections, and Friday was the making of kindness stones. Last spring, CHS counselors made calming jars, and the students loved them. The goal was to offer an activity each day to go along with the theme of “Cool, Calm and Collect Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself.” Additionally, Maker Monday at the CHS Library is an ongoing opportunity for students to ease their brains back into school after a weekend or Christmas Vacation of sleeping in. Students and staff are invited to stop by the library to create, connect and practice self-care. Beatboxing has been requested by students, but so far no one at school or in the community has taken the opportunity to teach this much-desired skill. Building birdhouses is a request as well. Skilled individuals, working or retired, are invited to the high school to teach these crafts and more. Please call library media specialist Ananda Campbell at 775-283-1641 or e-mail her at chsenatorslibrary.weebly.com for more information.

COLLEGE APPLICATIONS, SCHOLARSHIPS, AND REPRESENTATIVES

College Connections is available every day at lunch in room 257 to help students apply for college and scholarships. Also, Senator Scholarship Scoop is online at carsonhigh.com by clicking Academics, Counseling Department and The Scoop on the left. The CHS Guidance Office is also there to help students. Call the Guidance Office at 775-283-1915 or e-mail counselor Amanda Chambers at achambers@carson.k12.nv.us. Additionally, college representatives regularly visit CHS to talk with students interested in attending colleges and universities.

CARNETA BUDDY ADS AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS AND PARENTS

The Carneta yearbook 2020 is always looking for new ways to help parents and friends celebrate graduating seniors and all students for that matter. All senior parents and guardians are invited to buy a personal ad in the 2020 book to congratulate their graduating senior or student. Parents then submit family photos and write a personal message to their student. CHS Carneta staff then design and place these Buddy Ads in a special section of the book. Often, senior friends get together and buy an ad, collecting photos which hold memories of their favorite times through the years. Buddy Ads will be accepted until the end of January. Email journalism and language arts teacher Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to order an ad or ask for more information. Ads also can be purchased through the school and online.

SPOTS STILL OPEN TO GO TO SPAIN OR PERU THIS SUMMER

Interested in going to Spain this summer to study, visit beautiful sites, live with a host family and learn conversational Spanish or in going to Peru next summer to explore the world, try weird new foods or see an actual wonder of the world? Contact CHS teacher Cadence Reed at 775-283-1663 or creed@carson.k12.nv.us for Spain or call Ben Spence for Machu Picchu, Kuzco and Lake Titicaca at 775-283-1732 or bspence@carson.k12.nv.us. Parents also can participate.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS TO CONSIDER APPLYING

Every year, the John and Grace Nauman Foundation awards $4,000 scholarships for up to four years of college to CHS seniors who plan on attending the University of Nevada, Reno or Northern Colorado University, and $2,000 scholarships will be given to students attending WNC. Priority will be given to students majoring in education or engineering. Completed applications are due to the Guidance Office by April 1.

2019-20 SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATION

It is time to register for spring sports: baseball, softball, track, boys golf and swim team, and registration is open until Feb. 19. All athletes must register online at registermyathlete.com. Those already involved in a sport need to select the winter sport. Photo or cell phone pictures of physicals will be accepted if readable. Form B of the NIAA pre-participation form must be signed by both parent and athlete with both pages uploaded together. Form D, physical history, must be uploaded separately from Form B. If no physical is needed, complete and submit the top portion. Medical insurance is covered by Carson City School District for any school-sponsored activity. If a student already has medical insurance, CCSD will be a secondary insurance. Contact the Athletic Department at 775-283-1900 or go to senatorsnow.org for more information.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Sabrina Krueger is the CHS Student of the Week. According to her teacher, Sabrina is excelling in many Advanced Placement classes. In addition to being an ideal student, she is also volunteering her evenings by helping a local child with a disability participate in community theatre. Congratulations to Sabrina Krueger for going out of her way to make effective and positive personal choices, to show such a great deal of respect to her teachers that she drew their attention and to benefit others with a selfless attitude of kindness.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The CHS Senior in the Spotlight is Kai Chen. There is not much academically Kai cannot or has not tackled, and it is reflected in his GPA of 5.15. He has taken a dozen Advanced Placement classes and four additional classes through independent study; additionally, Kai has won the honor of National AP Scholar. Kai loves to learn and much of his free time is spent in the pursuit of knowledge. He has also taken two advanced college level math classes at WNC. However, this does not prevent him from branching out into other arenas, and he has made his mark in a variety of extracurricular activities such as SkillsUSA. In fact, he won the first medal ever, a bronze, in technical math for CHS at the state competition last year. He is a star member of Key Club by having the most hours of volunteer time and is vice president of NHS where he also was honored last year for having the most service hours. Since his passion is mathematics, he took it upon himself to initiate and organize a math club last year, hoping to continue leading it this year. For the past two years, he has been an academic tutor spending roughly 200 hours each year helping struggling students with math homework. Kai speaks numerous languages including Chinese, Eastern Min, Cantonese and English, and he is currently taking his third year of Spanish. He also has basic computer language writing skills in JavaScript, PPT and Excel. He is currently a QuestBridge College Prep Scholar. Since late 2018, he has been a contributing writer for AppCircle, publishing articles which inform international applicants in China about the latest college admission measures. Kai has been accepted to and will be attending Duke University in Durham, NC. He plans to major in mathematics with a minor in gender studies. CHS is extremely proud of Kai and his accomplishments and wish him well in his future pursuits. — Contributed by Cindy Reyes

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.