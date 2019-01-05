Senator Square: For some, school begins even earlier on Monday

Students of Carson City School District are back to school Monday, Jan. 7. Sleeping in will become a thing of the past, and the alarm clock snooze button will become the most used and abused item owned by those whose pituitary glands refuse to follow the built-in clock of the body. As if this were not hard enough for the regular-bell-schedule students, think about those who attend the infamous zero period. What high school student wants to get up before the sun comes out and make it to school an hour before the regular early morning class day begins? According to CHS junior Christiana Brase, "I have to wake up at 5:30 a.m. every day to get to Jazz Band, which is a zero period class." CHS music teacher Bill Zabelsky also has to get up at that time, too. Now that is courage. Christina also said, "Zabelsky conducts every morning, and we start playing with warm-ups." Because the Blue Thunder Band plays so often — at assemblies, basketball games, football games, and other events — they need a great deal of practice to stay on top of their awesomeness. Christina said, "We all have a lot of fun at Jazz Band even though we are sleep-deprived." So to the amazing Carson City community, the next time the band plays, please know how serious these students take their education and their future.

STUDENTS SELECTED BY AUDITION FOR HONOR CHOIR

The following students were recently selected by audition for two different Honor Choirs, and the Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators High School Honor Choir selected 36 CHS students. For Soprano I: Madisen Aragon, Nicole Orio, Emma Tuttle, Danielle Welch and Stephanie White. For Soprano II: Kaya Burdette-Wanamaker, Sophie Fliegler, Audrianna Hinton, Madison Snodgrass and Kimberlinn Tarantino. For Alto I: Haylee Johnson, Jay Mack, Ethne Myler, Madison Rhine and Clare Stephenson. For Alto II: Ciera Gooch, Jalina Guthrie, Hana Ikahara, Stevie Vaughan and Hannah Walker. For Section Leader Tenor I, Peng Chen, Donovan Hunter, and Quentin Powers. For Tenor II: Hunter Crouser, Graeme Eckery, Bradley Gomez, and Trevor Young. For Bass I: Dominic Ceragioli, Matt Garcia Tapungot, Joey Hitchcock and Trinity Medina-Ramirez. For Bass II: Aden Bailey, Max Deeb, Liam Holcomb, Ian Remington, Richard Wright, and one student, Junior Alto, Jalina Guthrie, successfully auditioned for the huge honor of being a member of the American Choral Directors Association College/High School National Honor Choir. Congratulations to the students of CHS for receiving this unforgettable honor. Also, although Christmas has already passed, these are the students who took time out of their busy holiday schedules to go caroling around Carson City, in particular at local elementary schools.

SENIOR PROJECTS & THE DISTRICT WORK BASED LEARNING COORDINATOR

Still up for consideration to seniors who have yet to find a Senior Project, a CHS graduation requirement, is a law enforcement opportunity. Ever wondered how the Carson City Sheriff's Office operates or how the Detention Center is managed? The CCSO will begin its 2019 CHS Seniors Academy, specifically designed for those seniors making law enforcement the topic of their Senior Project graduation requirement. The academy will be held at the Sheriff's Office, 911 Musser Street, Wednesdays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will run from Jan. 9 through March 13 with different topics, speakers and presentations every class. The Academy will give seniors the necessary information for their Senior Project and the required research time or 'field time' to fulfill their hourly requirement. Volunteer coordinator Ken Smith will lead prospective students in how things are done, why they are done in a particular manner and why the School Resource Officers have such an important role. Every Sheriff's Office department will be represented with speakers from Patrol, Crime Lab, Evidence, Investigations, Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit, DUI/Traffic, K-9, 911 Dispatchers, and SROs, and there will also be a SWAT team demonstration. The Academy is open to CHS Seniors, but if seniors are not yet 18, they must have a signed release from a parent or guardian. All seniors interested in completing their Senior Project with CCSO must sign up for the eight-week academy. Please stop by the Library/CHS Career Center for more information or e-mail Yetti Deluca at ydeluca@carson.k12.nv.us, or contact SRO Dean Williams at dwilliams@carson.org or 283-7810 with questions and to sign up.

GNCU EDUCATION BRANCH

Recommended Stories For You

Greater Nevada Credit Union CHS Branch is sponsoring the CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band and will be fundraising at the home basketball games selling merchandise like t-shirts. New this year, GNCU is featuring a 'Spin the Wheel' game with prizes. The CHS Booster Club will also match, dollar for dollar, all monies raised at the games. All funds go directly to the band, so please make a decision to support the band. The generous contributions of the Carson City Community are one of the main reasons why the band continues to perform. Contact Julie Slocum, GNCU Education Branch Coordinator, 886-1440, or jslocum@gncu.net for more information.

CARSON CITY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

The deadline has been extended for the Carson City Health & Human Services art contest. Remember, they are remodeling their clinic and need student art work. The competition will award the top three with prizes and their work will be displayed in the new clinic. The theme is 'Carson City Winter', and any form of art is acceptable as long as it is able to hang on the wall, is no larger than 20" x 20", contains the artist's full name and home address on the back, and is submitted to Mrs. Gustafson in room 206 by Jan. 25.

SAFE GRAD

Now is the time to consider volunteering as a member of the 2018-19 CHS Safe Grad Committee. Meetings occur the second Saturday every month at Remax Realty, 716 N. Carson Street on the second floor. Contact CHS Safe Grad Secretary, Wendy Yang at 720-6160, President Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635, or email carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com for details. Really cool CHS Safe Grad Booster sticker decals are available for the Class of 2019-2026 including sports and clubs decals for $5. Students will find these decals for sale at upcoming CHS sporting events; however, students may also order decals at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. Upcoming Safe Grad fundraising event is the CHS Safe and Sober 5k Run/Walk Feb. 9, and the runner's application is found at carsonhighsafegrad.com. Safe Grad is looking for sponsors and raffle prize donations, too. Nubia Leon is Safe Grad's new Social Media Advertising Coordinator.

SPRING SPORTS

Spring Sports registration for baseball, softball, track & field, swim, and boys and girls golf will open Dec. 19 and run through Feb. 19. Students need to upload the correct forms: Form B NIAA Pre-Participation History Form is required once a school year, Form D NIAA Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation is required every two years, and a student body card is also required to participate in a sport. Athletes may also purchase an RMA in the Student Finance Office for $25. Any questions or help are available in the Athletic Office at 283-1601.

COLLEGE CONNECTIONS AND SENATOR SCHOLARSHIP SCOOP

College Connections is for those interested in learning about college applications and scholarships. Currently, there is an ongoing FASFA workshop at CHS in room 257 at lunch to help students prepare applications. Senator Scholarship Scoop is online. Go to carsonhigh.com, 'Academics', 'Counseling Department' and 'The Scoop' on the left. Seniors, do not put off stopping by to talk with a college representative in order to find out what options are available.

CHS TRANSCRIPTS ARE BEING SENT

Seniors, please stop by the CHS Guidance Office and let them know where and to what college eighth semester transcripts should be sent.

BUDDY ADS

The Carneta yearbook 2019 is always looking for new ways to help parents and friends celebrate graduating seniors and all students. This year, 'Buddy Ad' Editor Jade Chan worked with the yearbook's publishing company to develop post cards to be mailed to all senior parents and guardians, inviting them to buy a personal ad in the 2019 book to congratulate their graduating senior. Parents then submit family photos and write a personal message to their student. Chan and her crew then design and place these Buddy Ads in a special section of the book. Often, senior friends get together and buy an ad, collecting photos that hold memories of their favorite times through the years. Chan will be accepting 'Buddy Ads' until the end of January. Email Journalism and Language Arts Teacher Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to order an ad and for more information. Ads may be purchased through the school and online.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

FCA serves Pizza every Tuesday in Room 214, and CHS Advisor Ty McMillen invites anyone and everyone to attend; it does not matter whether or not the student is a member or even an athlete. McMillen has been busy this year working to foster unity and support of the students. Leaders of CHS FCA include teacher and advisor Ty McMillen, Charles Mann, Joe Clark, Nate Girdner, Billy McHenry, and Phil Brady. Also leading and serving FCA are Pastor and Area FCA leader Tim Plummer as well as Kurt Katzorke, Youth Pastor at Hilltop Community Church. FCA invites all interested students to come as they are.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

This issue of Senator Square features CHS senior Tyler Roach as its Student of the Week. Tyler is one of those brave souls who rise early every morning to attend a zero period Jazz Band class at CHS. His other classes include Wind Ensemble, Ceramics, French, Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror (senior English in disguise), Algebra II, and Economics. After graduating, Tyler plans to attend WNC and eventually transfer to UNR to pursue a career in business or music. As for current employment, Tyler works at his father's plating shop. According to Tyler, "If you want something in life, you are going to have to put forth some effort and dedication to your cause. Life is not going to give you free rewards. Success is not given to beggars, so it has to be earned with hard work and commitment. The best way to start your profession is right now, so give it your all, and you will be rewarded with satisfaction, and that satisfaction is worth the effort." Congratulations to Tyler Roach, another successful student at CHS.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week, the Senior Spotlight shines on Jakob Carlson. Jakob is an excellent student, athlete and active member of the CHS community. Jakob continuously pushes himself, taking difficult classes and working diligently for his 4.6 overall weighted GPA. He is a student fully involved at CHS in academics, athletics, and clubs as he desires to experience all the positive events he can find because he wants to get the most out of life. Not only is he taking many honors level classes, this will be Jakob's fourth year as a member of CHS Track and Field team, in which he competes in pole vault and hurdles. Jakob is also in his fourth year of HOSA (Future Health Professionals) and has competed in Public Health at the state and national levels for the past two years. He has also been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years. In his spare time, Jakob enjoys playing the drums and football with his friends. Next fall, he plans to attend UNR, where he will major in education. Maybe someday he will become a teacher with Carson City Schools. Congratulations, Jakob. Carson High is proud to have students like Jakob Carlson.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.