Senator Square: From Carson High grad to CHS teacher

One of her favorite quotes is from French dramatist Jean Marie Lucien Pierre Anouilh, who said, “Things are beautiful if you love them,” and Hannah Etchison, Carson High’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers program coordinator, loves people, loves Carson City and said, “I wanted to help in the community that raised me.”

Etchison began teaching at CHS last year when she returned to her home town and alma mater, along with her husband Cody and their 3-year-old son Onyx, who loves metal music and Batman, to purchase their first home.

“My husband is a graphic designer at Custom Ink and also a potter who runs his business, Breese Design, from our home, where he creates custom pieces,” Etchison said.

Etchison was born and raised in Carson City and graduated from CHS in 2010. She then went on to UNR for both her undergraduate, 2014, and graduate, 2017, degrees and now holds a master of science in human development and family studies and a graduate certificate in addiction treatment services. For her graduate internship, Etchison assisted in conducting co-occurring groups at the Children’s Cabinet in Carson City where she created lyrical analysis groups for youth living with early psychosis. Her final project was a 155-page lesson plan and coursework for an expressive therapy program for adolescent females living with trauma and developing substance use disorders.

Etchison said, “Working in rehabilitation clinics, and with adults wading through so many heavy burdens, was too much for my bleeding heart, so I focused my studies on working with children living with mental health conditions.”

Upon college graduation, she worked at Echo Loder Elementary School in Washoe County as a Safe School professional for three years, but returning to Carson City was always part of her plan. Though minor in comparison, Etchison had some of her own challenges growing up in Carson.

“I am absolutely the least coordinated person I know,” she said, and “I regularly would get into trouble for pretending to participate in any PE activity or sport,” she added. However, these days she is very physically active with yoga, though, she said humorously. “No one will have to witness me run.”

In her free time, Etchison said, “I am, when live music venues were a thing, a performing musician; I play baritone ukulele, sing, write songs and play a bit of guitar, and I have an artist Spotify account, not to mention my songs play on 100.1 the X.”

In her glory days, Etchison said, “I would go on tour in California, Oregon and Washington with my musician friends, but the highlight of my career was performing in and writing the most cringy bean bag commercial jingle.”

Etchison emphatically added, “I admire my mom; being a parent is the most exhausting job, like ever, and you truly take your parents for granted when you are young until the day comes when you have your own tiny human throwing a tantrum because you will not let him eat a second container of shaved parmesan cheese.” She also added, “You will not understand how much your parents love you and how much they endure every day for you.”

CHS is grateful to have Hannah Etchison as a part of its teaching community.

OPEN HOUSE IS GOING VIRTUAL

CHS never shies away from a challenge. Finding a creative way to reach parents without a traditional open house night is just the newest one. Principal Bob Chambers explained, “It is critical we keep an open line of communication with our families right now, and CHS Open House is an important event for sharing information and connecting with parents and guardians, so we worked together this year to ensure this experience exists for families in a way that is both safe and engaging.”

CHS Virtual Open House, collaboratively created by CHS Staff, will be available to parents starting this weekend at http://bit.ly/CarsonSenators. This virtual open house link includes interactive slides and presentations from teachers as well as short informational videos on college, career, support systems and all things CHS.

“Our hope is for families to continue to access this link throughout the school year in order to best support their students; ultimately, we want every member of our Senator family to feel engaged and involved in all aspects of the high school experience,” Chambers said. ~ Contributed by CHS school counselor Bridget Gordon-Johnson.

For more information, please call her at 283-1633 or e-mail her at bgordon@carson.k12.nv.us. For appointment links and more, go to the Digital Office at bit.ly/bgordonoffice.

DESIGNER COVID MASKS AVAILABLE

If you had asked me in March if a few dozen masks I made for my son’s veterinary hospital could turn into a full-time venture for me, I would have been very surprised. Fast-forward six months and I am still making 150 to 200 masks weekly for my community, friends and family.

Last month, Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto sent a card thanking me for my contribution to my community. As a retired teacher, mask-making has given me a goal helping all I can to reach those most in need and help in a small way to bring this pandemic to a more rapid closure.

In April, I started selling masks twice per week at the Carson City Grocery Outlet. The owner, Tommy Basham, and his staff have been extremely gracious and supportive, with many buying my masks and promoting them with customers.

Initially, I started sewing masks to help our son provide masks for his co-workers, but as the word got around, it quickly became something tangible for me to do to help pay my husband’s medical bills.

Last summer, my husband had an accident while we were visiting our son in Colorado, and he cut into three of his fingers with a saw. The emergency surgery, our insurance paid roughly $7,000, left us with a bill of more than $30,000, plus the doctor and the anesthesiologist. Thanks to my many customers, we have been able to pay off both the doctor and the anesthesiologist. I have made well more than 2,500 masks, including some for Sierra Veterinary Hospital, WNC Child Care Center, the Highway Patrol, Carson City school nurses and CHS teachers. My masks are worn by customers in Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, California, New York and Montana.

I will be selling at Grocery Outlet every Saturday in the months of September and October. I am there from 10 a.m. to noon in front of the store. A great variety of styles and fabrics are available for purchase, sports teams like the Raiders, 49ers and Giants, UNR Wolf Pack, Superheroes, kids’ masks, CHS Senator and Senator Man masks, Battle Born and Nevada masks, Casino masks and many more for men and women. Special orders are welcome. Prices range from $4 to $8 and most sell for $5. Feel free to stop by or give me a call at 882-8109. I am grateful for the support everyone has given us over the past few months, and, like you, I look forward to the day when masks are no longer a part of our daily wardrobe and attire. Stay safe everyone. ~ Contributed by Cathy Barbie

CHS SOLUTIONS AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING

Solutions tutoring, mandatory for failing freshmen, will take place in-person and online beginning Sept. 21. There is academic support for Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, Health, Chemistry, English Language Learners and Special Education. Mondays will offer Online Solutions tutoring with Ms. Hampton via the Solutions Google Classroom and Zoom whereas Tuesday through Friday will offer in-person tutoring from 2:05 to 4 p.m. Students will check in with Program Coordinator Hannah Etchison in room 163 at 2:05 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available. Students are only allowed to attend Solutions on their designated cohort days. There is a bus available running at half capacity (36 students). Morning homework help will be offered by CHS Physical Education teacher Jared Hagar Tuesday through Friday from 6:40 to 7:40 a.m. The Google Classroom code is tpvpnv2. For more information, please call CHS Program Coordinator Hannah Etchison at 283-1688.

NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY ANNUAL POSTER CONTEST

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, State Fire Marshal Division, is excited to hold its fourth annual poster contest. Winners of four categories will have their artwork featured on billboards statewide. This year, as some schools are being held Online, the State Fire Marshal Division will accept submissions directly from schools and parents. The theme for Fire Prevention Week 2020, Oct. 4 through 10, is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” Information is available at nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week. Contest rules are available at fire.nv.gov/pages/2020_Fire_Prevention_Poster_Contest/. Applicants will be accepted from four categories: Elementary, first through fourth grades, Elementary, fifth and sixth grades, middle school and high school. Artwork must reflect the National Fire Protection Association’s 2020 National Fire Prevention Week theme. The theme must be depicted visually and created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, crayons and pastels. Digital images, collages, cutouts or stamping will not be eligible for consideration. The finished poster must measure 8.5 by 14 inches and be submitted with a description of the poster, name, grade level, school of artist written legibly or typed and affixed to the back of the poster. Posters must be mailed to the NSFMD, Attn: 2020 Fire Prevention Poster Contest, 107 Jacobsen Way, Carson City, Nev. 89711 by Sept. 30. Winners will be selected from each of the four categories, and their posters placed on billboards across Nevada. Each winner will receive a plaque from the NSFMD and recognition by the NFPA. They will be displayed at the Carson City State Fire Marshal’s Office and community outreach events as determined by the same entities and posted on billboards. Artwork may be used in publications, exhibits, displays, and websites, as determined by the NSFM. The artwork will be submitted to the media and may be published. For more information about the contest, please contact Danny Brennan at dbrennan@dps.state.nv.us, sfm@dps.state.nv.us or call 775-684-7526.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Congratulations to 11th grade student Anthony Loyola on becoming the CHS Student of the Week. Nominated by his American Sign Language teacher Tauni R. Judd, she said about him, “He is always ready to learn in ASL, and he gives me great feedback all the time by letting me know when he does and does not understand.” Judd also said about Anthony, “He makes it really nice to sign with because he is not sitting there like a bored zombie; I love his willingness and eagerness to learn and to use the language.” Employees within Carson City School District nominate CHS students for Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

PIONEER HIGH SENIOR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The senior spotlight is generally used to highlight seniors that have demonstrated high academic excellence, high motivation, strong leadership abilities, the desire for personal growth and many other positive qualities to highlight. This month’s Pioneer High School spotlight student checks many of those boxes, however we would like to honor the student for the actions that the he took during an emergency that occurred during class.

On Sept. 2, class started just like any other. Pioneer teacher, Mrs. Steinkraus took attendance and started giving her morning instructions when she noticed one of her students seemed to be having difficulty communicating. As she approached him, he began to have a seizure. She was quickly able to help him down to the floor to protect him from hurting himself. This is when student Chase Cramer, a senior at Pioneer High School, stepped in with his assistance. The incident started off chaotic and a bit scary for everyone in the room, but Chase kept a calm demeanor and offered his help to notify the office and then help clear the room and keep the other students calm. With his quick actions and calming approach, Chase helped keep the incident from turning in to a more freighting experience for everyone.

Chase Cramer

Chase’s actions to help someone in need is no surprise to all that know him. From his first days on campus Chase has been recognized as a student with great leadership potential. He represented PHS and the JAG program at the state conference in Las Vegas. He also participated in a week long JAG leadership camp in Washington, D.C. his sophomore year.

Chase is looking forward to graduation and is anticipating joining the Marine Corps. He stated that the Marines will help develop his confidence and give him structure that will create a well-rounded foundation for his character. Chase said he has always been told he can do anything he sets himself out to do, but he has felt that too many things may have been handed to him. Joining the Marine Corps will be his way of showing he can accomplish great things on his own.

