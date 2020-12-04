Senator Square: Helping to give Carson students in need a Merry Christmas

Many in Carson City do everything they can to help the less fortunate, and those opportunities never cease being opportunities. With this in mind, the holidays are here, the semester at CHS is almost over as winter break, begins Dec. 19, and there is another opportunity to be generous for those who have plenty. This semester has been the quietest ever at CHS, but Carson City School District students are, like their older brothers, sisters, and friends, still as excited as ever for Christmas; however, Santa’s sleigh might not be landing on the roofs of some of the homes in Carson City unless this reliable community steps up and either purchases gifts for less fortunate students, or jumps on board with those already striving to make the Christmas of those in need a merry one. Yes, everyone is busy checking off gifts on their lists, and what a blessing it is to be able to purchase those gifts. But what about the lists of those parents who have become unemployed due to Covid? What will happen to their children? How might the haves help the have nots? Well, some of these needs are being met at CHS with clubs like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. They are climbing into Santa’s sleigh with the gifts they are purchasing, donating, and wrapping for many kids in Carson City. When all is said and done, most will probably keep trying to beat the clock; however, if that is the case, spend all this energy helping others this holiday season, but do not forget to stop and smell the chestnuts roasting too because a bad mood is always a choice away. CHS clubs and staff are participating again this year in the annual Angel Tree program spearheaded by Margarita Portillo-Hernandez at Eagle Valley Middle School. Over 400 students within the CCSD have been identified as those in need for the Angel Tree adoption. Of the many students in need this Christmas, 30 of these students have been adopted by CHS, and Gifts will be delivered to the families the week before Christmas vacation on or before Dec. 15. CHS clubs and teams have been participating for many years, and these “Angels among us” are making Christmas brighter for the community: CHS Baseball team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, HOSA, Language Arts Department, the Administration team, Blue Crew, and CHS Leadership. So please jump into Santa’s sleigh by sharing the haves with the have nots in order to help make their Christmas unforgettable.

LEADERSHIP RAISES MONEY FOR MADD AND SPONSORS TALKING LOCKER

This month, CHS Leadership students are raising money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Alcohol.org writes, “Since 1980, MADD reports they have helped to cut drunk driving deaths in half, saved around 350,000 lives, and helped more than 850,000 victims; today, there are several hundred local MADD chapters spread throughout the US, Canada, and Brazil.” Not only is Leadership raising money for MADD, they are bringing back the Talking Locker. Leadership student Emma Hataway is in charge of the Talking Locker, number 709. Started last year, the Talking Locker is a convenient way for students to anonymously, or with contact information, deposit a note with either suggestions, questions, or comments about, well, anything. Hataway will answer those questions once-per-week. According to CHS Leadership adviser and Physical Education teacher Ann Britt, “As you all know, things are much different this year, and Leadership is focusing some of its efforts on service projects, and one of them is to host a fundraiser for different causes and charities each month.” For more information about how individuals in the community may participate, please call Ann Britt at 283-1769, or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES SELLING CHRISTMAS TREES

Christmas trees are available to support FCA and may be purchased at the Lift Christmas Tree lot located across the street from the Ormsby House in downtown Carson City, the corner of Carson Street and 6th Street. Christmas trees are available through Dec. 23, Sunday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tree varieties available are the Noble, Nordmann, Douglas, Fraser, Organic, and Silver Tip. Purchases benefit both buyer and supplier as all profit goes directly to FCA in order to assist CHS lead adviser and science teacher Ty McMillen as well as other FCA campus groups in the area. The goal of FCA is to foster unity and support. FCA members serve one another, share Christ with others through word and deed, and encourage others to share him as well. So come purchase a tree for Christmas and support FCA student members at the same time.

TECH TALK PANEL OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FREE TO EVERYONE

The audience is middle and high school female students; however, anyone may attend the webinar. Palo Alto Networks will be hosting a Tech Talk panel of female IT leaders Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. They will be sharing their journeys of how they got to where they are today. There will be a “Live Question and Answer” session with prizes as well. The panel is open to anyone with a focus on students who are or may be interested in a career in technology. Please go to the following email paloaltonetworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZucooCbRQFad0e__8TK6tQ

For more information about this event, please contact Jaynie Malorni, Social Studies and Financial Literacy Multicultural Digital and Distance Learning World Language

Co-Adminstrator, Nevada Digital Learning Collaborative Nevada Department of Education Office of Standards and Instructional Support, at 702-486-8398, 702-473-0140, or email her at jmalorni@doe.nv.gov.

PARTNERSHIP CARSON CITY HOSTS TEACHER AND SENIOR SHOPPING DAY

Partnership Carson City’s event, being held Dec. 5, states, “We appreciate and see all that you do for our community, school district, and students, which is why we want to give back to you.” In collaboration with donations of supplies from Joann’s Fabrics, PCC is hosting a teacher and senior citizen shop day at the Partnership Carson City office, 1925 North Carson Street. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., teachers, staff, counselors, and school district employees are invited to come and shop for supplies. Supplies range from holiday and seasonal decorations, art supplies, scrapbooking supplies, gloves, mittens, beanies, and many other assorted supplies. Those attending the event will be required to follow proper social distancing guidelines, and masks will be required. Please bring personal bags for collecting items. Small donations are welcome but not required. Again, PCC and Joann’s Fabrics appreciate all that teachers and seniors do for the community, and they want to show gratitude by giving back to the Carson City School District. For more information about this event, please do not hesitate to reach out and call Youth Program Director Samantha Szoyka at 841-4730 x 201.

WELLBEING SURVEY FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS, AND TEACHERS

The Nevada Department of Education has teamed up with school districts and charter schools throughout the state to launch a Nevada School Wellbeing Survey. There are three separate surveys, one for families and caregivers, one for students, and one for school staff and educators. All three may be taken in both English and Spanish and include links to a variety of resources. The information shared in this survey will help local schools, the district, and Nevada acquire a better idea of what students need and how to plan for a successful second half of the school year. It is hoped individuals and families will take five minutes to share their voices by completing the survey, which may be accessed at NVSchoolWellbeingSurvey.org.

CONSIDER BECOMING A MEMBER OF CHS PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

Becoming a member of the Carson High School PTA comes with so many benefits. Receive discounted entry to CHS events, games, concerts, etc., and student members, those who are seniors, may apply for college scholarships from the PTA. Programs needing oversight are the Reflections Art and Literature Contest, College Life Interview Panel, Senior Projects, Staff Appreciation, support for CHS departments, teachers, and clubs, grants for teachers, and scholarships for students. The best part of this is there are no requirements to become a member. Having a child, who is a student within the Carson City School District, is not even necessary. To submit a membership form, please go to either carsonhighschoolpta.weebly.com The cost is only $6 per member per school year, so for less than the price of a single fancy coffee drink, become a part of making CHS better for all students.

ATHLETE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The CHS Athlete in the Spotlight is Kedre Luschar. Regarding her inspiration to become an athlete, Kedre said, “My parents inspired me to become an athlete because they were also athletes when they were younger.” Kedre grew up playing softball, volleyball, and basketball, and she knows being a successful athlete requires dedication to the sport as well as dedication to her education. Kedre maintains a 3.7 GPA, and she said, “My goals during the remainder of my time in high school are to continue working hard so that I am prepared for to play for Oregon.” To up-and-coming female athletes, Kedre said, “If you are afraid of the future, you do not deserve to be successful.” She then added, “Do not be afraid to fail, because it is what makes you stronger; also, just have fun while playing your sport.” Congratulations to Kedre Luschar on being nominated CHS Athlete in the Spotlight.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Jaden Earle, a senior, is the CHS Student of the Week. Nominated by his Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror English teacher, Jaden stands out as a student interested in protecting the lives of others as his goal upon graduation is to become a firefighter. Many CHS seniors were somewhat relieved when they heard the Senior Project, a CHS graduation requirement, was cancelled this year due to Covid. Jaden, on the other hand, was disappointed because this would have been an opportunity to further his desire to learn the requirements, firsthand, of fire science. His teacher said, “Jaden never misses class, is doing well in all of his classes, never misses turning in an assignment, immediately drops what he is doing to lend a hand, and always answers posed questions with a serious response.” Congratulations to Jaden Earle on his nomination as the CHS Student of the Week. Employees within Carson City School District nominate the CHS Student of the Week, and it is often the students’ teachers who do the nominating though anyone in the district may do so by sending an email to pbrady@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENIOR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Jaden Anderson is this week’s Senior in the Spotlight. Jaden is one of the many outstanding seniors at CHS, and she is focusing her future on the study of Information and Media Technologies with an emphasis in Graphic Design. Jaden earned her CHS Academic Letter by maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.868 and weighted GPA of 4.568. Along with taking senior courses of Honors Government and Economics, as well as three Advanced Placement classes, Calculus, American Literature and Psychology, she works as an afterschool tutor at CHS with students with disabilities. Jaden is participating in her 4th year of Future Business Leaders of America and previously placed 4th in Nevada in her Social Media campaign, which allowed her to compete at Nationals in Baltimore, MD. Jaden’s commitment to excellence and outstanding performance on the ACT, scoring in the 97th percentile, ensures she will fulfill her dream of being the first person in her family to attend college. Next year, Jaden intends to be studying Communications at USC, UNR, or Tufts. Congratulations to Jaden Anderson on choosing to be successful as both a student and human being. — Contributed by CHS Counselor Dori Draper.

Phil Brady is n English teacher at CHS.